Ex-All Blacks captain Kieran Read's prediction for Wallace Sititi

Former All Black captain Kieran Read has delivered his verdict on rising star Wallace Sititi and offered a prediction for Sam Cane’s successor.

Sititi has taken the game by storm this year since being handed the All Blacks blindside role during the Rugby Championship. Playing as a No 8 for the Chiefs, the 22-year-old has proved to be a masterstroke selection to fill the void left by Shannon Frizell.

The former All Blacks No 8 told Irish Independent’s The Left Wing podcast that he sees Sititi eventually taking his old position, currently filled by reigning World Player of the Year Ardie Savea.

“He’s huge. He’s brilliant to watch,” Read told The Left Wing podcast.

“I’ve seen him live a couple times now in New Zealand, a few times live, and you can see his play. He doesn’t just, like on TV, you can see him working hard and things.

“But live, you can see where he fills the field. He knows where to go. He’s not just hunting the ball. So yes, he can do this amazing stuff, ball in hand, stepping players offloads, and things like that. But his ability to fill space and communicate where that is I think when you see him live, he’s special.

“He’ll have a huge career. It’s funny, right? He played five or six Super Rugby games this year, and just came from nowhere, and the All Blacks picked him.”

Sam Cane’s swansong has continued through 2024 without a definite apparent heir for the All Blacks openside position.

Dalton Papalii started at No 7 during the England July series but has not been used since, while Hurricanes young openside Peter Lakai debuted against Japan in late October.

Read’s prediction is that Sititi will be the answer to the post-Cane loose forward trio, with Sititi assuming the No 8 jersey with Ardie Savea completing a shift to openside.

“And so he’s got huge raps as not just as a player, but as a leader for the future as well. So he’s brilliant. I think he will end up at No 8, 100%, and with Sam Cane moving on after this tour, yeah, I think it probably lends itself for Ardie to go to seven,” Read said.

“Unless there’s other people stepping up and space. Because it’s interchangeable, the loose forwards now. He definitely looks to me like a like a world class No 8.”