Fred Michalak: ‘In New Zealand, they called me “forward pass”’

Some memories last a lifetime, and the Rugby World Cup 2007 quarter-final against New Zealand in Cardiff is one of those. “I remember exactly where I was when I watched that match,” says Mathieu Bastareaud on BastaShow.

To open the third season of the program, which can be seen exclusively on RugbyPass TV, the former international French centre invited his friend Frédéric Michalak (42) – who won 77 caps as a fly-half for the French national team and has since become assistant coach at Racing 92 – to reflect on the latest in rugby and share memories.

Inevitably, in this nearly 50-minute interview, the conversation shifts to Rugby World Cup 2007 – Michalak’s second, after Australia in 2003 – and the legendary showdown in Cardiff against the All Blacks. The match remains iconic from start to finish, from the response to the haka to the 18-20 comeback victory after Les Bleus trailed 13-3 at halftime. That unforgettable day was October 6, 2007.

“I often get shivers when I meet French fans and they come up to me to talk about that 2007 match,” says the player. “They tell me, ‘When you faced the All Blacks, you were all in blue-white-red, all standing just one meter apart.’

“I don’t really remember who decided to wear the blue-white-red and move forward. But we were all united on that. We had to create a surprise, and we had to show that we, France, were moving forward.

“There was a wider message than just rugby, and that gave us a real boost. When you look at the World Cup as a whole, we didn’t really perform, except for that match.”

Damien Traille’s pass

There was another moment that left a lasting impression on generations of rugby fans worldwide—a small but crucial moment that led to Les Bleus’ second try, marking their comeback.

It was the 68th minute of the game. France was trailing 18-13, and Michalak had just came onto the field alongside Christophe Dominici.

Following a scrum, Damien Traille was first tackled by centre Luke McAlister, then by Richie McCaw, who brought him to the ground. Despite this, Traille managed to free the ball and pass it to Michalak, who was there for support. A few meters later, Michalak was tackled by Nick Evans, forcing him to pass to Jauzion, who then scored.

The try was validated by referee Wayne Barnes, but the slow-motion footage shown in the stadium suggested that Traille had delivered a forward pass to Michalak. Seventeen years and one month later, the mystery remains unresolved.

“After the World Cup, I went to South Africa to play for the Sharks,” recalls Michalak. “And when we went on tour, we played against the Auckland Blues and others. When I set foot in New Zealand, everyone called me ‘Forward pass’. Imagine how that affected them!”

A matter of angle

Looking back, Michalak has his own take on the action: “Damien Traille makes a pass. He’s moving forward, but he’s tackled. And when he’s tackled, you can see the ball move slightly forward. Depending on the camera angle, you might think it’s a forward pass. But it all depends on the angle of the camera.”

“Kind of like Etzebeth’s attempted interception,” notes Bastareaud, referencing the 2023 World Cup quarter-final between France and South Africa.

“For Joe Rokocoko (who was starting on the wing that day, editor’s note), he thinks it was forward. As for me, there’s no forward pass,” laughs Fred Michalak.

The magic kick to Vincent Clerc

Another moment from the Rugby World Cup 2007 that has gone down in history is the kick from the outside of Fred Michalak’s foot to Vincent Clerc against Ireland, a move that many assumed was the result of careful practice. However, the former fly-half dispels the myth: “It was pure inspiration,” says Fred Michalak on BastaShow.

“Above all, I think Vincent and I had a good understanding from our time playing together at the club. Those club connections can sometimes make those moments possible.

“At the time, I noticed their winger was defending inside Ronan O’Gara. I think their strategy was for their back row to cover behind the ‘third curtain’. But he got a bit too carried away, pushing too hard in the scrum. With Vincent, it was all about making the beautiful play.”