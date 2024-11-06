Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
33 - 15
FT
23 - 38
FT
50 - 17
FT
39 - 20
FT
30 - 29
FT
34 - 30
FT
27 - 17
FT
49 - 15
FT
13 - 23
FT
Today
10:10
Today
12:40
Today
15:10
Tomorrow
08:40
Tomorrow
11:10
International

Fred Michalak: ‘In New Zealand, they called me “forward pass”’

France's fly-half Frederic Michalak (R) runs with the ball followed by New Zealand's winger Joe Rokocoko (L) and New Zealand's fly-half Nick Evans (2dL) during the rugby union World Cup quarter-final match New Zealand vs. France, 06 October 2007 at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff. France defeated New Zealand 20-18. AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST (Photo credit should read WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Some memories last a lifetime, and the Rugby World Cup 2007 quarter-final against New Zealand in Cardiff is one of those. “I remember exactly where I was when I watched that match,” says Mathieu Bastareaud on BastaShow.

ADVERTISEMENT

To open the third season of the program, which can be seen exclusively on RugbyPass TV, the former international French centre invited his friend Frédéric Michalak (42) – who won 77 caps as a fly-half for the French national team and has since become assistant coach at Racing 92 – to reflect on the latest in rugby and share memories.

Inevitably, in this nearly 50-minute interview, the conversation shifts to Rugby World Cup 2007 – Michalak’s second, after Australia in 2003 – and the legendary showdown in Cardiff against the All Blacks. The match remains iconic from start to finish, from the response to the haka to the 18-20 comeback victory after Les Bleus trailed 13-3 at halftime. That unforgettable day was October 6, 2007.

“I often get shivers when I meet French fans and they come up to me to talk about that 2007 match,” says the player. “They tell me, ‘When you faced the All Blacks, you were all in blue-white-red, all standing just one meter apart.’

“I don’t really remember who decided to wear the blue-white-red and move forward. But we were all united on that. We had to create a surprise, and we had to show that we, France, were moving forward.

“There was a wider message than just rugby, and that gave us a real boost. When you look at the World Cup as a whole, we didn’t really perform, except for that match.”

Damien Traille’s pass

There was another moment that left a lasting impression on generations of rugby fans worldwide—a small but crucial moment that led to Les Bleus’ second try, marking their comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the 68th minute of the game. France was trailing 18-13, and Michalak had just came onto the field alongside Christophe Dominici.

Following a scrum, Damien Traille was first tackled by centre Luke McAlister, then by Richie McCaw, who brought him to the ground. Despite this, Traille managed to free the ball and pass it to Michalak, who was there for support. A few meters later, Michalak was tackled by Nick Evans, forcing him to pass to Jauzion, who then scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

The try was validated by referee Wayne Barnes, but the slow-motion footage shown in the stadium suggested that Traille had delivered a forward pass to Michalak. Seventeen years and one month later, the mystery remains unresolved.

“After the World Cup, I went to South Africa to play for the Sharks,” recalls Michalak. “And when we went on tour, we played against the Auckland Blues and others. When I set foot in New Zealand, everyone called me ‘Forward pass’. Imagine how that affected them!”

A matter of angle 

Looking back, Michalak has his own take on the action: “Damien Traille makes a pass. He’s moving forward, but he’s tackled. And when he’s tackled, you can see the ball move slightly forward. Depending on the camera angle, you might think it’s a forward pass. But it all depends on the angle of the camera.”

“Kind of like Etzebeth’s attempted interception,” notes Bastareaud, referencing the 2023 World Cup quarter-final between France and South Africa.

“For Joe Rokocoko (who was starting on the wing that day, editor’s note), he thinks it was forward. As for me, there’s no forward pass,” laughs Fred Michalak.

The magic kick to Vincent Clerc

Another moment from the Rugby World Cup 2007 that has gone down in history is the kick from the outside of Fred Michalak’s foot to Vincent Clerc against Ireland, a move that many assumed was the result of careful practice. However, the former fly-half dispels the myth: “It was pure inspiration,” says Fred Michalak on BastaShow.

“Above all, I think Vincent and I had a good understanding from our time playing together at the club. Those club connections can sometimes make those moments possible.

“At the time, I noticed their winger was defending inside Ronan O’Gara. I think their strategy was for their back row to cover behind the ‘third curtain’. But he got a bit too carried away, pushing too hard in the scrum. With Vincent, it was all about making the beautiful play.”

Recommended

France forced into yet more squad changes as two drop out

All Black hopes that France will be without frontline star are dashed

BREAKING

Mako Vunipola: 'Lunch is a big thing in France. It’s something we need to adjust to in England.'

FEATURED

Report: New Zealand win tug-of-war for France U20 star

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jake White: Marcus Smith was lucky to stay on for 60 minutes

2

Scott Robertson explains Ethan de Groot's Ireland omission

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

4

It's about time rugby kicked out one of its values

5

New Zealand rugby commentator’s blunt All Blacks assessment

6

Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | 2024 Autumn Nations Series

7

Premiership giants to battle Montpellier for Leinster's Ross Byrne

8

The Netherlands-born lock who is turning heads with All Blacks XV

Comments

2 Comments
B
Budhachief 2 days ago

That forward pass was clearly about 2mtrs forward. Everyone on the field stopped it was so blatant.

J
JW 2 days ago

Ah! It's lovely that forwardpass now staunchly defends the country he vanquished... in RP comments sections.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Hawick Balls, Bill McLaren and the extra yard: How Scotland last beat the Boks

Rory Lawson recounts how his legendary grandfather's favourite sweets helped inspire Scotland to victory in his first Test as captain.

LONG READ

Borthwick the innovator needs to trust his instincts and cut England loose

England must rally against inherent conservatism to unleash a backline of gifted athletes or risk mediocrity

LONG READ

Why the Boks are the kings of clutch...and Ireland aren’t far off

The ability of South Africa and Ireland to out-score teams in the final quarter shows why they ahead of the rest.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 3 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 16 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 17 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 20 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 21 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 33 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 33 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 50 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 52 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Hawick Balls, Bill McLaren and the extra yard: How Scotland last beat the Boks Hawick Balls, Bill McLaren and the extra yard: How Scotland last beat the Boks
Search