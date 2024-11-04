France forced into yet more squad changes as two drop out

France’s uncapped duo of Joshua Brennan and Regis Montagne have dropped out of their 42-man squad as they prepare to face Japan on Saturday at the Stade de France.

The pair have been replaced in the squad by 62-cap veteran prop Uini Atonio and ASM Clermont back-row Killian Tixeront.

Atonio was originally included in Fabien Galthie’s squad for the Autumn Nations Series, but missed the first week of their Marcoussis camp due to a calf injury. Montagne was called up to replace him, but will now return to his club Clermont.

Tixeront made his France debut in July from the bench in the 33-25 loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Les Bleus host Japan on Saturday in the first Test of their November campaign, before visits from the All Blacks and Argentina.

France’s updated 42-man squad

Forwards

Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Uini Atonio (La Rochelle)

Gaëtan Barlot (Castres)

Pierre Bochaton (Bordeaux Bègles)

Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle)

Georges-Henri Colombe (La Rochelle)

François Cros (Toulouse)

Thibaud Flament (Toulouse)

Marko Gazzotti (Bordeaux Bègles)

Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon)

Mickaël Guillard (Lyon)

Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse)

Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)

Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse)

Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier)

Charles Ollivon (Toulon)

Alexandre Roumat (Toulouse)

Romain Taofifenua (Racing 92)

Sébastien Taofifenua (Lyon)

Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne)

Killian Tixeront (Asm Clermont)

Reda Wardi (La Rochelle)

Backs

Théo Attissogbe (Pau)

Léo Barré (Stade Francais)

Léo Berdeu (Lyon)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux Bègles)

Romain Buros (Bordeaux Bègles)

Paul Costes (Toulouse)

Léon Darricarrère (Asm Clermont)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Gaël Fickou (Racing 92)

Antoine Frisch (Toulon)

Émilien Gailleton (Pau)

Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux Bègles)

Mathis Lebel (Toulouse)

Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux Bègles)

Damian Penaud (Bordeaux Bègles)

Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

Baptiste Serin (Toulon)

Gabin Villière (Toulon)

