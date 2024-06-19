Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
Saturday
01:50
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
12:00
Bristol Bears Women

Evie Gallagher: 'Every time I go out on the pitch I want to be a better rugby player'

By Gary Heatly
Evie Gallagher of Bristol Bears talks to the media after the game as Bristol Bears Women play Loughborough Lightning Women in a Premiership Women’s Rugby fixture on February 23, 2024 at Ashton Gate in Bristol, England. (Photo by Andy Watts/Bristol Bears)

All season people in the know have been saying very complimentary things about Bristol Bears and Scotland back-row Evie Gallagher, but this quiet, hard-working character prefers to do her own talking on the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been a long campaign for the 23-year-old with Scotland’s first game against South Africa in WXV 2 having taken place on October 13 in Cape Town.

Now, over eight months later and with a Guinness Women’s Six Nations having been played in the middle, Gallagher is preparing for a PWR final with the Bears on Saturday versus Gloucester-Hartpury.

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

A lot has happened between running out at the Danie Craven Stadium and running out at Sandy Park in Exeter in a few days, but one thing that has never wavered is Gallagher’s consistency in terms of performance.

Indeed, she has got better and better having helped Scotland win the WXV 2 title, win two matches in the Six Nations and then been named Bristol’s player of the season in her first year at the club.

Before the Six Nations got underway in March, Scotland’s record cap holder Donna Kennedy, herself a back-rower of some repute in her day, said: “Evie is a phenomenal player. When she was at Worcester I did some back-row coaching sessions and I thought the potential and the skillset there was absolutely phenomenal.

“She has grown since then and she is going to go a long way.”

Fast forward a few weeks to when Scotland pushed France hard in the showpiece tournament and the national team skipper Rachel Malcolm said: “Evie is the heartbeat of this team at the minute. She’s leading the way in terms of her carries, she punches well above her weight in everything she does.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s a properly good rugby player and she has had quite a bit of exposure at this level now and she is just getting better every single game.”

Then, just this week in the build-up to the final, Bears head coach Dave Ward said: “Evie is our player of the year, I don’t think I can give her any higher praise than that.

“When we signed her [after WXV 2 following the demise of Worcester Warriors] she was someone I had really wanted to get on board.

“It was a big moment to get her and she’s helped us to kick on because, in terms of the way she plays, she gives us something that no other player does.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sky is the limit for her, I really mean that. Her attitude is excellent and the way she trains and the way she plays shows that.”

How does Gallagher, the Stirling County and Edinburgh University product with 27 international caps to her name, react to such praise?

“Sometimes I hear that kind of praise and think ‘people are just being too nice’,” down-to-earth Gallagher said.

“For me, it is about taking confidence from what people are saying about me and it is great to know that teammates, coaches and others in the game are backing me.

“However, there is a balance to be struck and I don’t get carried away by things like that and I just always focus on my next game because it is simple, every time I go out on the pitch I want to be a better rugby player and put in a better performance than I did the game before.

“I just want to keep improving and I really don’t feel like I have reached my limit as yet or anywhere close to it, there is plenty more to come.

“I just try to take the confidence from what others say to me and really use it to fuel my performances to help my team out whether that be Bristol or Scotland.

“When I am on the pitch I want to be the best version of myself and I’ll just keep learning and improving.”

Related

It all comes down to this: An opening number for Saturday’s big PWR dance

There, separated by just a crease and pair of staples, are the best two teams in all the land. Soon, the curtain will rise as the whistle sounds, and they won’t be separated at all.

Read Now

In the PWR semi-final win at Saracens on June 9th, Alisha Butchers at six, Gallagher at seven and player of the match Rownita Marston-Mulhearn at number eight worked very well as a unit to help their side come through 29-21 at the StoneX.

The back-row trio are likely to have a big part to play again if the Bears are to defeat defending champions Gloucester-Hartpury at the weekend and Gallagher said: “We are all quite different characters and players, but when we come together it clicks.

“Lish [Butchers] is such a skilful player while Ro [Marston-Mulhearn] is so lovely off the pitch, but on the pitch is one of the scariest players I’ve seen and I am glad I am on her side and not against her!

“Seriously though, we all get on really well and that has helped us form connections on the pitch.

“We compliment each other and, as a pack in general, I think things have come together well this season.

“Looking ahead to the game, Gloucester-Hartpury are an exciting team, they have very good players and they are defending champions who finished top of the table for a reason, but I believe in our attack and what we try to do when we have the ball and I’m looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.

“Our two league fixtures were close during the season [Gloucester-Hartpury winning both] and we know that we can compete with them, we have belief that if we get it right we can win at the weekend.

“It would mean a lot for me to win the title in my first season at the club.”

While she was in South Africa helping Scotland to win WXV 2 at the tail end of 2023, Gallagher found out that her then club Worcester Warriors were going under.

She was worried and not sure what the future held, but she admits she could not have found a better new home than with the Bears.

“This has been a brilliant move for me both personally and as a rugby player,” the Scottish Rugby contracted player who missed the last Rugby World Cup through injury explained.

“I loved my time at Worcester, so when we were out in South Africa for WXV 2 and I heard the news out of the blue that I didn’t have a club to go back to it was quite a low point.

“My housemate Lana Skeldon and others who were at WXV 2 were in the same boat so we helped each other through it. Thankfully myself and Lana ended up at the same club when we got back and Bristol could not have ended up being a better fit for me.

“Training and playing with a whole host of internationalists just pushes me on to keep getting better while we have excellent facilities here.

“Being here with Lana and fellow Scotland players Meryl Smith and Elliann Clarke has also made the move that bit easier and I am really enjoying my rugby just now.”

Recommended

WXV 2024 - What we know with 100 days to go

New PWR season condensed to aid England's World Cup bid

Bristol Bears confident despite starting PWR semi-final as ‘massive underdogs’

'No matter the background, size, race, age, or who you love, you are welcome in rugby'

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'No matter the background, size, race, age, or who you love, you are welcome in rugby'

2

Women’s U20 Transatlantic Quad Series to take place in Cardiff

3

'I was always included for my ability and not for my gender or sexuality'

4

Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

5

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

6

Sharyn Williams: An unexpected debut for Australia and a 30-year record

7

IRFU commit to 'accelerating the women’s game' in new plan

8

‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

‘GB men can be medal contenders in Paris – if they get there’

The head of GB's sevens programme is optimistic the men will clinch the final Olympics qualifying spot this weekend.

FEATURE

Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

The ACT franchise are traditional set-piece bastions, but show alarming signs of decline up front.

FEATURE

After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Warriors will be rank outsiders in Pretoria but there are parallels with their title-winning vintage of 2015.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Sinead 3 minutes ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

I think any coach or owner singling out a player like that for public critism is just bang out of order. Stuff that has to be said to a player should be said one to one in private. I feel sorry for those players.

10 Go to comments
F
Francisco 1 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

When penalties happen in self-feeding scrums, we are in real trouble. My club in Argentina is currently going through that dark corridor. Brumbies, like my team, should forget about this pride issue in the scrum and manage the ball immediately. Work for 2024/2025...?

63 Go to comments
R
Rylan 1 hours ago
South Africa vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Can I watch springboks on rugbytv pass

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury

Huge loss. One of the few players Wales have who will stand up to the Boks. They do have some decent backrow options but Morgan has something special. This could be a rout.

2 Go to comments
S
Scott 2 hours ago
Patrick Tuipulotu to make shock return for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific final

More sketchy is Dalton Papali’i failing his HIA and then not being stood down the following week.

7 Go to comments
f
finn 3 hours ago
What to watch in men’s rugby: England reunion in Japan, race to Paris 2024

“All the action is available to stream live and for free on RugbyPass TV except where there is a local broadcast deal in place (Africa, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, the Pacific and Asia).” this is quite baffling wording! is it saying that it can or can’t be streamed if you live in those places? Thankfully in the UK you can watch the Wales/SA match on the BBC for free, so whether its on rugbypass or not doesn’t really matter to me, but it would be good to make these things clearer.

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 3 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Calling Patricio Noriega! (Too late) I remember his son was in Brumbies academy too. What happened to him? Pity there are no good Argie props these days that they can recruit. We are looking for them too.

63 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
AJ Lam's shift to No. 12 and his 'peaceful state' approach to rugby

All that’s required now is for Plummer to be transformed into a modern day Grant Fox for the Blues to have that old team back again. Dull but hard to beat.

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 5 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Swain and Neville together lacked grunt. I don’t think Frost is a massive step up on that front, albeit he’s a better rugby player. If we can get our best locks on the pitch and most of our best front row, it won’t be an area of problem: 1. Bell, Sio, Hodgman 2. Uelese, BPA, Faessler 3. AAA, Tupou, Nonggoor (?) 4/5. LSL, Rodda, Canham, Frost, Skelton Add a backrow with Swinton, Valentini, FMR, Hooper, Cale, Leota, Uru and we can compete at set piece and in the power game

63 Go to comments
M
Milton 5 hours ago
Stuart Hogg U-turn confirmed by Montpellier

Rob Baxter has a history of bombing players out of the club who display unacceptable behaviour off the pitch and Hogg wouldn't be the first full back at the club to have suffered that fate. Retirement was probably a good cover story at the time but I have a feeling the truth was much deeper. Joining Montpellier this summer with some of their questionable signings this summer seems just reward.

2 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Samisoni Taukei'aho on Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua and the Bledisloe Cup

The arrival of Ryan at AB level coincides with the elevation of Taylor and demotion of Samisoni. So even if he was fit Taylor would start as Ryan is still there with even more power.

1 Go to comments
J
Joseph 6 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

“……Leinster don’t know how to travel”? What a load of nonsense. The team consisted of a large number of Irish internationals who have beaten NZ in NZ. Of course they know how to travel. They lost, that’s it. Next time they’ll probably win. It’s as uncomplicated as that.

20 Go to comments
M
Michael 7 hours ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

Will be interesting to see how they get on without JGP. Murray has a good game every so often as older players do, but not two games in a row and I would be worried for Casey. Its a shame both sides are going to be missing a good few first choices.

22 Go to comments
G
Geoff 7 hours ago
England vs Japan | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

How do I watch the Japan vs England match?

1 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

It is a big worry when the scrum has become a serious weapon for most top-tier International rugby teams over the last 10 or so years. I am hoping Joe can get a scrum that can reduce the penalties and hold the weight on their put in. If he can build an outstanding backrow, we may be competitive in the forward battles.

63 Go to comments
J
Jon 7 hours ago
Chiefs make handful of changes in team for Super Rugby Pacific final

Aaah it’s good seeing a coach like McMillan throwing Tyrone in the deep end to start, he should be ruing the lack of opportunities hes handed out to him now though, with little over a 100minutes on the young stars belt this season. I really hope that wasn’t an indication he is leaving rugby next year.

1 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 8 hours ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

Shouldn't be a problem for the world's best rugby team.

22 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 8 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Let’s hope the WBs never change. An old pom like me can still get misty-eyed and nostalgic over thinking about Matt Dunning and Al Baxter.

63 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 8 hours ago
Patrick Tuipulotu to make shock return for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific final

Well great for us Blues fans and ABs as well but calling all doctors on here… How can a guy go from a torn MCL at 7 weeks to less than 2?! Powerful looking team with Heem also returning on the bench

7 Go to comments
p
pof 9 hours ago
Stuart Hogg U-turn confirmed by Montpellier

It seems to be pretty well known in Scotland that the reasons he ‘retired’ were not the reasons publicly given, and more to do with …checks notes… ‘personal problems’.

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE ‘GB men can be medal contenders in Paris – if they get there’ ‘GB men can be medal contenders in Paris – if they get there’
Search