Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
Ireland Women's

'No matter the background, size, race, age, or who you love, you are welcome in rugby'

By Imogen Ainsworth
Dublin , Ireland - 25 April 2023; Brittany Hogan during a Ireland Women's Rugby squad training session at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

In the lead-up to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, we’ll be celebrating what makes women’s rugby unique and highlighting representation in rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of our Pride Month celebrations, Ireland’s Cliodhna Moloney and Brittany Hogan shared their experiences in rugby as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ireland will feature at a Women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time since 2017 after they qualified with their third-place finish in the 2024 Women’s Six Nations, and will compete in WXV 1 in 2024.

Moloney currently plays for Premiership Women’s Rugby side Exeter Chiefs while Hogan plays her club rugby for Old Belvedere Women, and represented Wolfhounds during the Celtic Challenge.

What makes women’s rugby so special from an inclusivity point of view?

Clíodhna: “Rugby is an example of diversity in itself, because of the many different body shapes, sizes and skill sets that you need to play 1-15. That is reflected in its fanbase, and women’s rugby in particular through its accessibility.

“This acceptance and expectation of diversity creates an incredibly inclusive environment, where many people can thrive in their role of player, coach, fan, referee, or volunteer.”

Brittany: “No matter the background, size, race, age, or who you love, you are welcome in rugby.”

What are your experiences of being part of the LGBTQ+ community in rugby?

Clíodhna: “I met the love of my life, and now fiancé Claudia [MacDonald], through rugby, playing on the same team. I’ve grown as a person and have witnessed other teammates learning to express and accept themselves because of the environment in women’s rugby.”

Brittany: “I feel like I can be unapologetically myself which is such a great feeling. I’m not alone and I’m welcome wherever I go.”

What can rugby do this pride month (and all year round) to show support?

Clíodhna: “To continue to normalise the diversity of backgrounds of those that currently play, therefore encouraging the sustainable growth of the game all over the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany: “Keep celebrating your teammates and support them in their decisions. Help those around you be happy in themselves.”

What makes a good ally?

Clíodhna: “Being open-minded, inquisitive and reserving judgement.”

Brittany: “A good ally is a good friend. The LQBTQ+ community have the right to live as happily and freely as you are, so support them in whatever way they need it.”

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Women’s U20 Transatlantic Quad Series to take place in Cardiff

2

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

3

'I was always included for my ability and not for my gender or sexuality'

4

Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

5

Watch: SVNS great Portia Woodman-Wickliffe makes more rugby history

6

IRFU commit to 'accelerating the women’s game' in new plan

7

Sharyn Williams: An unexpected debut for Australia and a 30-year record

8

'No matter the background, size, race, age, or who you love, you are welcome in rugby'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Warriors will be rank outsiders in Pretoria but there are parallels with their title-winning vintage of 2015.

FEATURE

Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

The England full-back has competition in the form of George Furbank but will relish the competition for the No 15 shirt

FEATURE

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Three decades have passed since a European team won at the Auckland stronghold, but England are good enough to make it happen.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Shaylen 37 minutes ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Bulls and Glasgow played their best games last week. It will be very difficult for both of them to get up and do it again. Have a feeling it will come down to who makes the least errors and who has the stamina is the last quarter

2 Go to comments
S
Simon 1 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

From what I’ve seen this year, Super Rugby is getting closer to sevens than a XV rugby. There is no doubting some of the skills on display but there is little structure to games and teams don’t seem to be well coached in the fundamentals of the game. The longer Super Rugby keeps going like this, the longer NZ and Australia will slip down as Test nations and are unlikely to be anywhere near contenders for future World Cups.

2 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

I’ve got a feeling Peter Lakai may have to wait a bit longer.

25 Go to comments
L
Liam 2 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

At what point are people going to think hmmm, when these south african teams were in super rugby they were competitive with the kiwi teams…. But not often dominant. As soon as they move up north they are dominating the Euro teams. And yet super rugby is a powder puff competition, says the narrative. Maybe not.

16 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

Tutu Vs Titi. Can’t wait!

2 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 2 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I think that will be close to the team, Nick. But I think he might start with Baxter. Throughout the 6 Nations he never started with both Marler and Cole. I think it’s to do with Felix Jones’s ‘Bok’ defence system. The thinking presumably being that they can hide one old fella at a time but not both. Marler on the bench with Stuart would be my guess.

224 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

The experience will only be damaging if they drop bottom lip and kick stones. The Irish will be much better for the experience, and will be excited to come back in a few weeks time. Bulls ain’t the Boks though… It’s a whole other step up.

16 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Chandler Cunningham-South handed first Test start as England name team to play Japan

This looks like the starting XV they’ll go with against the ABs. There’s a lot to be happy with about this England side, but a few of the selection calls are a little bit baffling to me. 1) the only argument I can see for picking Marcus ahead of Fin is that he has more experience, so why not give Fin a chance to gain experience against Japan? 2) why is Itoje playing? He doesn’t need game time, and isn’t likely to be needed for England to dominate upfront. I understand Borthwick is going to ignore the 2400 minute limit, but this just feels gratuitous. 3) Chandler Cunningham-South seems like he struggles to last 80 minutes, so I’m slightly surprised he’s been giving the starting shirt. With a 6:2 split there wouldn’t be an issue, but with a 5:3 split Borthwick will be praying that there aren’t any back row or second row injuries. The one other minor change I would have made is that I would have started Marler. Him being on the bench isn’t surprising, given Borthwick always wants to have one of his best scrummaging props (Marler & Cole) starting, and the other finishing the game, but in general I do just think its best to start with your best players. I am really happy that Rodd is being given a shot though - extremely underrated player.

4 Go to comments
C
Chris 3 hours ago
Chandler Cunningham-South handed first Test start as England name team to play Japan

I think Eddie is going to have egg on his face 👀 pretty handy team that

4 Go to comments
H
HOFer 4 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Oh dear. This English team will end up as mincemeat after Razor’s done with them. God save the English rugby team.

224 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

The Chiefs can plan for this game because the Blues, under Cotter, are very predictable. Conversely the Blues will have little idea what the Chiefs have planned. That, and the anticipation of a Jacobson or Finau special should keep the Blues from staying calm. Sadly the officials might have the biggest say.

2 Go to comments
C
Col683 4 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Wow! Definitely, destined for higher Honours as a player……reminiscent of AB Great, Ben Smith. Rest Easy Connor😔.

3 Go to comments
J
Jen 5 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

So incredibly sad.

3 Go to comments
D
Damian 6 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Heard it all before. This is New Zealand, our paddock, our weather, our game. Even with multiple cards and a TMO on the sauce, no chance England.

224 Go to comments
M
MattJH 7 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I’m all for England backing their running game as it’s much better to watch. But it’s a bit live by the sword die by the sword isn’t it? Any mistakes and the ABs will murder them in the counter attack. It is true that a settled England team with a game under their belt will play an All Black side with new leadership and only a week and a half together. But is it that much of an advantage? The All Blacks will have better skills and their set piece won’t exactly be soft.

224 Go to comments
G
Graham 7 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

The selection of the All Black squad is going to be very interesting. Scott Barrett , I believe will be the captain. He is the best man for the job. Ethan Blackadder will also be there. Looked great on his return. Codie Taylor showed he is the best hooker. Wallace Sititi, could be a bolter.

25 Go to comments
S
Scott 7 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

The All Blacks have 3 very special young athletes in back row who could become world class by 2027- 6 Samipeni Fineau, 7 Peter Lauki, and 8 Wallace Sititi. Are they ready to start versus England in July 2024- no. But I would have all 3 in the squad now so the can make debuts vs Fiji, Argentina, and Australia. For England, I would start the best loose forward combination from players who have been capped by the All Blacks already which I believe are 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Dalton Papalii, 8 Ardie Savea with Hoskins Sotutu on the bench.

25 Go to comments
S
Sean 8 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit: Mahomes, route running, settling in at Chiefs

I love it. Saying all the right things. Focused on learning as quickly as possible so he can start helping the team on Sundays. They’ve tried using track athletes as wide receivers to little result. This to me makes way more sense. Used to contact and having the ball in hands and running through the gaps. Receiver? I don’t know how that will go. It is a very nuanced position and the players he’s competing against (DBs and WRs) having been doing it since they were little. But I see great RB/KickReturner potential. Doesn’t hurt to have the greatest QB ever on his team with him either. GO CHIEFS!!!

5 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

RIP. Lovely player. I’m frustrated by his lack of minutes and our infatuation with SR and it’s test match physicality requirements though. I wanted to see more of him.

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 9 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I mean - good luck of course. But I rather think this scratch team of underprepared, rookie players with a new and international rookie coach will still be too much for an England team probably playing the best they have in 10 years.

224 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi
Search