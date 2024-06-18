In the lead-up to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, we’ll be celebrating what makes women’s rugby unique and highlighting representation in rugby.

As part of our Pride Month celebrations, Ireland’s Cliodhna Moloney and Brittany Hogan shared their experiences in rugby as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ireland will feature at a Women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time since 2017 after they qualified with their third-place finish in the 2024 Women’s Six Nations, and will compete in WXV 1 in 2024.

Moloney currently plays for Premiership Women’s Rugby side Exeter Chiefs while Hogan plays her club rugby for Old Belvedere Women, and represented Wolfhounds during the Celtic Challenge.

What makes women’s rugby so special from an inclusivity point of view?

Clíodhna: “Rugby is an example of diversity in itself, because of the many different body shapes, sizes and skill sets that you need to play 1-15. That is reflected in its fanbase, and women’s rugby in particular through its accessibility.

“This acceptance and expectation of diversity creates an incredibly inclusive environment, where many people can thrive in their role of player, coach, fan, referee, or volunteer.”

Brittany: “No matter the background, size, race, age, or who you love, you are welcome in rugby.”

What are your experiences of being part of the LGBTQ+ community in rugby?

Clíodhna: “I met the love of my life, and now fiancé Claudia [MacDonald], through rugby, playing on the same team. I’ve grown as a person and have witnessed other teammates learning to express and accept themselves because of the environment in women’s rugby.”

Brittany: “I feel like I can be unapologetically myself which is such a great feeling. I’m not alone and I’m welcome wherever I go.”

What can rugby do this pride month (and all year round) to show support?

Clíodhna: “To continue to normalise the diversity of backgrounds of those that currently play, therefore encouraging the sustainable growth of the game all over the world.”

Brittany: “Keep celebrating your teammates and support them in their decisions. Help those around you be happy in themselves.”

What makes a good ally?

Clíodhna: “Being open-minded, inquisitive and reserving judgement.”

Brittany: “A good ally is a good friend. The LQBTQ+ community have the right to live as happily and freely as you are, so support them in whatever way they need it.”