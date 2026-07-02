Northern | US
34 - 32
FT
27 - 10
FT
31 - 33
FT
24 - 39
FT
45 - 21
FT
34 - 41
FT
66 - 19
FT
38 - 47
FT
48 - 31
FT
36 - 26
FT
42 - 42
FT
30 - 29
FT
73 - 22
FT
U20
45 - 15
FT
U20
38 - 40
FT
U20
43 - 32
FT
U20
52 - 33
FT
U20
34 - 29
FT
U20
56 - 3
FT
U20
26 - 29
FT
U20
Saturday
00:10
Saturday
02:40
Saturday
05:10
Saturday
08:10
Saturday
10:40
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:10
Saturday
16:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
18:30
Saturday
20:00
World Rugby Junior World Championship

England U20 player ratings vs USA | World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026


England U20 vs USA U20
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England U20 player ratings: England booked a Pool C showdown with Argentina next week in the World Rugby Junior World Championship after defeating the USA 68-40 at Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi.

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It was a much-changed England side against a US team that were forced into some late changes through illness, and it was England who certainly seemed the most cohesive to start, with their maul and power up front doing most of the damage.

The US grew into the game after trailing 42-14 at half time to create a tight finish with England slipping off one too many tackles. Andy Titterrell’s side did enough, however, to hold on. Here’s how the players rated:

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15 George Pearson – 6
In a match which was largely defined by power and brute force for the majority of England’s tries, Pearson’s first half try was all about guile, exploiting space with a nice arcing run against the grain.

14 Zac Finch – 5
Wrong-footed as the US scored their opening try in the first half, but had a lot of space to cover. Caught out by a wicked bounce of the ball off the back of a Jack Firebrace chip deep in the US half, allowing Dane Mitchell to effectively run the length of the field to score. Outpaced by Gavin Holder too as the US scored their bonus-point try. Often found himself trying to cover way too much space in defence, which is just as likely to be a fault with the system rather than his own defence.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
10
Tries
6
9
Conversions
5
0
Drop Goals
0
103
Carries
84
11
Line Breaks
10
11
Turnovers Lost
10
2
Turnovers Won
4

13 Nick Lilley – 7
Saw very little ball in the first half as England largely kept it tight, but took his opportunity perfectly early in the second half, exhibiting his pace, and a dummy to run it in from 65 metres. Only made three carries during his 55 minutes on the field, but made them count. Called upon defensively though, often spearheading an oppressive defence in the first half to suffocate the US.

12 Finlay Cunnison – 8
Crashed over on debut for England’s second try, hitting a hard line from close range. Carried hard, and carried often with a great return. It was his strong carry which opened up a slight gap for Jonny Weimann to exploit for England to reach half a century and ensure the victory after the US had reduced England’s lead to 16 points. Led England’s carry count with 13 carries, but did fall off a few tackles when trying to exert pressure.

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11 Tyler Offiah – 7
The ball didn’t often venture outside of the close quarters, but when it did, Offiah looked threatening on the left flank, with pace that no one seemed able to match. Did get his try, his first of the tournament, right at the death, from close range, and looked to have got his second in the final play of the game, only to knock on when trying to ground his grubber kick.

10 Finn Keylock – 8
Moved the ball nicely when needed, particularly for Lilley’s try, but it was his boot that did the most damage. Picked off space whenever he kicked in the open play, and his kicking off the tee was near-immaculate, only missing his 10th and final conversion in the final minute.

9 George Newman – 7
Picked his passes perfectly inside the US 22, allowing runners to hit lines with maximum effect. Nothing too flashy himself, but when the pack is dominating and the backline are purring with the ball they get, it was all about making the right choices, which he did.

1 Oliver Scola – 8
Monstrous first scrum inside the first minute to win a penalty, and maintained that standard throughout the match. Burrowed over for England’s third try, as the US could not handle their physicality. Taken off at the break, with Titterrell presumably having one eye on Argentina next week.

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2 Jerold Gorleku – 8.5
Scored England’s fourth in familiar fashion, off the back of a maul, then bagged his second just minutes later, hitting a nice line to make his way over the whitewash with minimal resistance. Richly deserved having really helped England gain some physical dominance up front with some huge shots. Unfortunately on managed 35 minutes before injuring himself as the USA scored their second.

3 Sonny Tonga’uiha – 7
Marched the US scrum backwards every time he packed down, coming close to winning a penalty on each occasion.

4 Patrick Hogg – 7.5
England’s maul was machine-like for most of the match, but Hogg was equally effective in nullifying the US maul, although he fell foul of World Rugby’s new defensive maul laws at one point. Got through 11 tackles as well, which was joint-second most for England.

5 Freddie Ogden-Metherell – 7.5
A beastly counter-ruck 35 metres from his line allowed England to pounce on a loose ball and run it in to open the scoring in the second half. Typified the physical ascendency England had up front. Matched his second-row partner with 11 tackles.

6 Seb Kelly – 7
Won a crucial penalty over the ball after the US had scored their first try and looked to be building some momentum. Equally guilty of a needless side entry at a ruck early in the second half – inconsequential in the context of the game, but the kind of ill-discipline that could be costly later in the Championship. Led the team well in Connor Treacey’s absence.

7 Jack Lewis – 7
Crossed the line in his first start at U20 level inside the opening two minutes, riding at the back of an unstoppable maul. Won’t want to rewatch his attempted tackle on Jameson Beatty, as the US inside centre powered over for their second try.

8 George Marsh – 7
Got through his share of carries, making double figures, but made his presence felt more in defence, where he made the joint-second most tackles for his side, 11.

Replacements
Kealan Freeman-Price – 7

Alan Poku – 8

Ollie Streeter – 6

Elliot Williams – N/A

Connor Treacey – 8

Jonny Weimann – 8

Hugh Shields – 6

Sam Winters – N/A

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Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

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45

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 7 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



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P
PMcD 12 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

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U
Utiku Old Boy 12 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 17 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



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P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

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S
SB 23 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



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S
SB 26 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 26 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

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S
SB 27 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 28 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

43 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

43 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

43 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

43 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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P
PMcD 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Game strategy, tactics and selection - all 3 come back to the (Head) coaches but I would also question Richard Wigglesworth appointment on defence - that was the most decision of the lot.

A recently retired scrum half (made about 5 career tackles), who never coached defence before being appointed defence coach and it all goes South. Who’d have ever thought that could go wrong?? 🤣🤣



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43 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yes they had and that was one reason England enjoyed such a successful November 2025. Now we seem to have a situation wher SB feels he has to incorporate something of the Saints way, and the way the Prem as a whole is evolving with all-out attack the name of the game, but he doesn’t really believe in it.

So we get a lot of contestable kicking with Eng coming a clear second to Scotland, France and now SA, and a backline which is half-selected to run and half to kick. As usual half measures lead to disaster.



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P
POHM 42 minutes ago
The Wallabies’ five crucial ‘what-if’ moments from the heartbreaking Ireland loss in Sydney

your conspiracy theory re kiwis is pathetic, stop trying to blame others for Australian players errors, grow up mate your just embarrassing.

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PMcD 43 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

They have a very qualified coach called “John Mitchell”, who is on contract with the RFU, is already contracted to them having just won the Women’s World Cup and beat two teams with the win rate that other coaches and countries can only dream of.

If they gave him the job, I think you would see a similar Rennie effect with ENG but he certainly wouldn’t keep Richard Wigglesworth on defence and they would play very different tactics from what they are doing today.



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43 Go to comments
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