England U20 player ratings vs USA | World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026

England U20 player ratings: England booked a Pool C showdown with Argentina next week in the World Rugby Junior World Championship after defeating the USA 68-40 at Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi.

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It was a much-changed England side against a US team that were forced into some late changes through illness, and it was England who certainly seemed the most cohesive to start, with their maul and power up front doing most of the damage.

The US grew into the game after trailing 42-14 at half time to create a tight finish with England slipping off one too many tackles. Andy Titterrell’s side did enough, however, to hold on. Here’s how the players rated:

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15 George Pearson – 6

In a match which was largely defined by power and brute force for the majority of England’s tries, Pearson’s first half try was all about guile, exploiting space with a nice arcing run against the grain.

14 Zac Finch – 5

Wrong-footed as the US scored their opening try in the first half, but had a lot of space to cover. Caught out by a wicked bounce of the ball off the back of a Jack Firebrace chip deep in the US half, allowing Dane Mitchell to effectively run the length of the field to score. Outpaced by Gavin Holder too as the US scored their bonus-point try. Often found himself trying to cover way too much space in defence, which is just as likely to be a fault with the system rather than his own defence.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 10 Tries 6 9 Conversions 5 0 Drop Goals 0 103 Carries 84 11 Line Breaks 10 11 Turnovers Lost 10 2 Turnovers Won 4

13 Nick Lilley – 7

Saw very little ball in the first half as England largely kept it tight, but took his opportunity perfectly early in the second half, exhibiting his pace, and a dummy to run it in from 65 metres. Only made three carries during his 55 minutes on the field, but made them count. Called upon defensively though, often spearheading an oppressive defence in the first half to suffocate the US.

12 Finlay Cunnison – 8

Crashed over on debut for England’s second try, hitting a hard line from close range. Carried hard, and carried often with a great return. It was his strong carry which opened up a slight gap for Jonny Weimann to exploit for England to reach half a century and ensure the victory after the US had reduced England’s lead to 16 points. Led England’s carry count with 13 carries, but did fall off a few tackles when trying to exert pressure.

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11 Tyler Offiah – 7

The ball didn’t often venture outside of the close quarters, but when it did, Offiah looked threatening on the left flank, with pace that no one seemed able to match. Did get his try, his first of the tournament, right at the death, from close range, and looked to have got his second in the final play of the game, only to knock on when trying to ground his grubber kick.

10 Finn Keylock – 8

Moved the ball nicely when needed, particularly for Lilley’s try, but it was his boot that did the most damage. Picked off space whenever he kicked in the open play, and his kicking off the tee was near-immaculate, only missing his 10th and final conversion in the final minute.

9 George Newman – 7

Picked his passes perfectly inside the US 22, allowing runners to hit lines with maximum effect. Nothing too flashy himself, but when the pack is dominating and the backline are purring with the ball they get, it was all about making the right choices, which he did.

1 Oliver Scola – 8

Monstrous first scrum inside the first minute to win a penalty, and maintained that standard throughout the match. Burrowed over for England’s third try, as the US could not handle their physicality. Taken off at the break, with Titterrell presumably having one eye on Argentina next week.

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2 Jerold Gorleku – 8.5

Scored England’s fourth in familiar fashion, off the back of a maul, then bagged his second just minutes later, hitting a nice line to make his way over the whitewash with minimal resistance. Richly deserved having really helped England gain some physical dominance up front with some huge shots. Unfortunately on managed 35 minutes before injuring himself as the USA scored their second.

3 Sonny Tonga’uiha – 7

Marched the US scrum backwards every time he packed down, coming close to winning a penalty on each occasion.

4 Patrick Hogg – 7.5

England’s maul was machine-like for most of the match, but Hogg was equally effective in nullifying the US maul, although he fell foul of World Rugby’s new defensive maul laws at one point. Got through 11 tackles as well, which was joint-second most for England.

5 Freddie Ogden-Metherell – 7.5

A beastly counter-ruck 35 metres from his line allowed England to pounce on a loose ball and run it in to open the scoring in the second half. Typified the physical ascendency England had up front. Matched his second-row partner with 11 tackles.

6 Seb Kelly – 7

Won a crucial penalty over the ball after the US had scored their first try and looked to be building some momentum. Equally guilty of a needless side entry at a ruck early in the second half – inconsequential in the context of the game, but the kind of ill-discipline that could be costly later in the Championship. Led the team well in Connor Treacey’s absence.

7 Jack Lewis – 7

Crossed the line in his first start at U20 level inside the opening two minutes, riding at the back of an unstoppable maul. Won’t want to rewatch his attempted tackle on Jameson Beatty, as the US inside centre powered over for their second try.

8 George Marsh – 7

Got through his share of carries, making double figures, but made his presence felt more in defence, where he made the joint-second most tackles for his side, 11.

Replacements

Kealan Freeman-Price – 7

Alan Poku – 8

Ollie Streeter – 6

Elliot Williams – N/A

Connor Treacey – 8

Jonny Weimann – 8

Hugh Shields – 6

Sam Winters – N/A

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