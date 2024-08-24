Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
47 - 24
FT
3 - 48
FT
21 - 27
FT
LIVE
62'
Today
09:00
Today
11:00
Today
22:05
Today
22:35
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
17:00
Pacific Nations Cup

Eddie Jones names 34-year-old Harumichi Tatekawa as Japan’s captain

By RugbyPass
Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay captain Harumichi Tatekawa (front L) receives the champion trophy during the awards ceremony of the League One final against Saitama Wild Knights at the National Stadium in Tokyo on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Head Coach Eddie Jones has named 34-year-old centre Harumichi Tatekawa as the captain of Japan’s squad in the Pacific Nations Cup. Michael Leitch, the flanker who led the team during the summer test series shortly after Jones’s appointment, will be resting for this series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatekawa is a player whom Jones, like Leitch, has closely watched grow from a young age.

In April 2012, when Jones first took on the role of head coach for Japan, Tatekawa’s name was on the initial squad list.

At that time, he was just 22 years old. Three months earlier, as captain of Tenri University, Tatekawa had led his team to its first-ever appearance in the university championship final.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Tenri University has a long history in Japan rugby, but it was Tatekawa’s leadership that took them to the final for the first time in history.

Born and raised in Tenri and starting rugby at the age of four, Tatekawa is known for his excellent passing skills and timing, which are key attributes for his positions as fly-half and centre.

Jones praised Tatekawa’s talent during his initial interview as a Japan head coach, calling him a “Tenri boy.” Tatekawa earned Jones’s deep trust and started at number 12 during Japan’s historic victory over South Africa in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, known as “The Brighton Miracle.”

However, in 2016, when Jamie Joseph took over as head coach, Tatekawa’s role changed. His inclusion in the squad became inconsistent, which might have been due to differing expectations regarding the personnel Jamie Joseph needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media and fans have often questioned why Tatekawa was not continuously selected. He did not participate in the 2019 or 2023 Rugby World Cups, with 43 of his 56 caps coming during Jones’s administration in 2015.

Head-to-Head

Last 1 Meeting

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
22
26
First try wins
0%
Home team wins
0%

Despite this, Tatekawa maintained his presence with his franchise side, Kubota Spears Funabashi-Tokyo Bay. As captain, he and South African head coach Frans Ludeke worked closely, leading the team to their first-ever Japanese championship in the 2022 season.

With Jones now returning to lead the national team, Tatekawa’s inclusion in the summer test series was a natural progression. Many Japanese fans welcomed the news with joy.

In the Pacific Nations Cup, Tatekawa will lead the team as captain. Jones comments, “Haru (Tatekawa) has 56 caps and was a winning captain with Kubota. He has ample experience and can sincerely engage with other players while demanding high standards. I hope he will be a role model for the younger players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harada Mamoru, who joined the squad this spring, adds, “Haru-san (Tatekawa) is great at listening to everyone’s opinions, making it easy for us to work with him. He is someone we can respect as a person.”

Tatekawa, who contributed to the team as a young and energetic player 12 years ago, now supports Jones as a seasoned veteran. After nine years, their paths have crossed again.

Tiennan Costley: The Young Player Walking in Tatekawa’s Footsteps

Like the young Tatekawa, the player who walks alongside Jones is number-eight Tiennan Costley. Born in Auckland in 2000, Costley moved to Japan after graduating from Westlake Boys High School to study at International Pacific University (IPU) in Okayama Prefecture.

IPU made its first appearance in the university championship in 2022, Costley’s final year.

After graduating, Costley joined the Kobelco Kobe Steelers, playing all 16 matches in his second season last year.

Standing at 192cm and weighing 102kg, Costley is a powerful ball carrier with notable speed and potential as a back row. His presence is also felt off the pitch, where his remarkable proficiency in Japanese stands out.

After arriving in Japan, he studied intensively and now answers all questions at press conferences in Japanese. His fluent Japanese and witty responses often evoke memories of Michael Leitch in his younger days.

Jones also appreciates his language skills, jokingly saying, “I need to study more Japanese myself.” Costley’s charming personality is well-known. At his first team meeting after arriving in Japan, he introduced himself by saying, “Please call me Tama-chan.”

“Tama” is a familiar and affectionate nickname in Japan, meaning “boy” in M?ori. He is now known as “Tama” by everyone on the team.

Costley has admired Leitch since 2015 when Leitch was playing for the Chiefs and had hoped to become a Japanese representative like him.

Having been part of the first squad of the summer test series, Costley now has two caps, and his caps are expected to increase.

He is also currently studying the lyrics of Japan’s national anthem, “Kimigayo.”

“I knew the melody from watching Japan’s games in the World Cup, but I think it’s valuable to know the meaning and sing it.”

The squad, mixing veterans and young players, will showcase their new form in the match against Canada on the 25th of August in Vancouver.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

3

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

7

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

8

Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

The colourful Ireland wing on New Zealand's 'trash talk', long-term injury, and letting personality shine.

FEATURE

Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Only five games into Scott Robertson's coaching tenure, he has parted ways with a respected coach to raise more questions than answers

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 8 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

SA are favourites here, whether they like it or not. Recent results between them point that way, TRC form points that way and the Bok camp stability also points that way. The fact SA will not underestimate the AB’s also points to ensuring things point to a 2-0 series.

10 Go to comments
T
Toaster 22 minutes ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

The scrum was exceptional last week

I guess that’s something to write home about?

7 Go to comments
T
Toaster 29 minutes ago
‘Not a shock’: Commentator on All Blacks’ ‘inevitable’ coaching split

Yeah ok too many voices and all that but why specifically him?

Still none the wiser

1 Go to comments
s
sandton 31 minutes ago
Jake White: A cautionary tale for the Springboks I learned from Clive Woodward

What a fictitious bad tasted piece. Shame on world rugby for allowing this. Jake White sounds like a jealous has-been who has no idea what goes on on the South African streets. We don't want your hyped social media click bait BS. Go back to reminiscing about your peak in 2007 and leave South Africa

15 Go to comments
B
B 38 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

the Bokkes never raised a sweat in Brisbane...met with a little resistance in Perth but they were just simply too big, too strong...anyway, whatever happens the AB's will give it their best shot knowing that their forward packs stability and cohesion determined the outcome in 2022... Jason will have trained the 2024 version forward pack to their full potential as they try to plot another repeat of that performance...and while all this is going on the Bokkes defence and attack screens will be all out doing their thing too, repelling and countering the AB's with interest..too close to call... Go the AB's...All in with Attitude at Altitude.....or Not...

10 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 43 minutes ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

It beggars belief that the decline in SH rugby in the past five-odd years is still even under discussion. It's a bit like climate change denial. So obvious that only really blinkered people do not see it. SA have got a lot stronger because of competing in the NH against teams of many varying styles. because of the differences between England, France, Scotland Ireland Wales and even Italy your key player game management has to be much broader. In the old SH competition every Aussie team plays pretty much the same way and every NZ team is a carbon copy of every other NZ franchise. It is much easier to read games and draw plans. Not so easy when you play a completely different style of opposition every week. In the years previous to SA competing in the north the tally for Boks vs AB's was nine to one in favour if the AB's. The tally since then is 4 to 5 to the AB's with one draw. SA hasn't beaten Australia twice in a row for a very long time. Australia couldn't live with a Wednesday tour team.

The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ, Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line, Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.

131 Go to comments
C
Carlos 54 minutes ago
Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

There is this accidental possibility that the Pumas may have improved too. One wonders if even Felipe can have good ideas once in a while.

8 Go to comments
C
Carlos 59 minutes ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

People interviewed these days are very well trained in answering with cliches and empty statements. Almost impossible to get straight answers. Thus, articles such as Gregor’s.

7 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

Schmidt needs time to pick this team up. As a Saffa, I would like to see the Aussies get to where they were in the David Campese Era. It's not really pleasant beating a team who are ranked so low.

8 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Yea who between them have won nine out of ten WC’s -clearly your grasp of the English language is about the same level as your vocabulary. “Why can’t the English teach their children how to speak? “

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Thanks for your input Nigel. We can always rely on you for entering something new to the discussion.

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

In 10 tests going back to 2018 (the Rassie/Foster Era):


Matches won:

SA 4 - 5 ABs

(1 draw)


Total Points Scored:

SA 223 - 217 ABs


Highest Scoreline and Margin of defeat:


SA 35 - 7 ABs (Twickenham 2023)


Lowest Scoreline:


SA 12 - 11 NZ (RWC 2023)


Only two other games (Cape Town in 1970 and Wellington 1998) had lower score lines. 8-9 and 13-3 respectively, both to SA.


Average scoreline:

SA 22,3 - 21,7 ABs

🚩0,6 points difference over 10 games. Wow.


Home games won:

SA 1 - 1 ABs


Away games won:

SA 0 - 2 ABs (Loftus and Ellis Park)


Neutral venue games won:

SA 3 - 2 ABs


In the previous 10 matches between. SA and NZ - NZ won 9/10. 🤯


Let’s see how the Rassie / Razor era starts. While a 1-1 end result is a safe bet, my waters tell me the boks will win both. More convincingly at Eliis Park and then by a closer score at Cape Town.


If not - the Boks would have squandered their best chance yet of getting a leg up on the old Foe and beaten them 4 or more on the trot since 1949!


Suzie on call. 💩🤣

10 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Smarter at altitude is the key. Although playing the better rugby the Boks were not smart against Ireland at Pretoria. The score was 13-8 after 65 mins to the Boks but they were goosed after 50 mins as their fitness did not match the new expansive game at altitude. 26 points were scored in the last 15 mins. Boks tries were Kolbe's pounce after an Irish player kept a SA penalty in play, and a knock on from an overhit restart that was going dead. Point is SA could not make their way up the pitch on their own invention.

SA will have learned but the only remedy is a greater fitness or reverting to the more traditional SA game before getting goosed. Problem is that game is less effective with rule changes around scrums and NZ can hold their own against them anyway.

PSTD was popping up on the wing and also trying to rush attackers and do his high tackle count. Entire bomb squad had to go on after 50 mins.

Their expansive game is vulnerable to altitude and although they will have learned NZ may be able to force them into a more limited game which is less effective with the rule changes.

YOu may see NZ move the point of attack slightly more than usual when attacking up centre.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

No - fake positivity is claiming Wales on the same level as England, France and Scotland after finishing bottom of the 6N on 0-5.


I'd like to credit you with enough rugby wit to know it's a silly opinion to hold. How's that for positivity for you?😁

131 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

A lot of factors involved, but then again it was the first time Ireland had won a series in NZ - so quite a world-shaking event Fran!

131 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Always nice to track things from game to game - good indicator of coaching intelligence DM!

292 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 2 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Get back under the bridge where you belong!

10 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Going to be huge. The Battle for third best rugby team in the world.


It's the best the thicko SH rugby supporters can hope for!


Wonder if they'll be counting on the incompetence of the refs againn to get victories they clearly don't deserve.

10 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 2 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Not real praise, just blowing smoke in the hope the Boks will take it to heart and underestimate the AB's, which would lead to a loss. Luckily the team the Boks takes the most serious, is the AB's. This rivalry is way too old and close for either team to think they can just run over the other team. There will be no complacency from either team. It will be bone crunching massive hits, attack will be dazzling and defences will be tough to crack. Don't expect a high score nor more than 7 points maximum full time. Due to how the Boks played and won since before the WC up to now, and since both tests is in SA, the Boks are the favorites unfortunately and we may not like it, but it is how people see it. For the teams, there will be no favorites or underdogs. They both believe they can win and they both know the smallest mistakes will cost them dearly. Both teams are very dangerous, exciting and the best at what they do. Both teams know how to play knock out rugby and win. The Boks isn't going to use these 2 tests to blood new talent. For the 1st time in a long time, they play to win the RC. Two Giants going at it full throttle. I really can't wait

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

I guess then the question becomes - will what worked in Super Rugby 2-6 years ago for the Crusaders work in the test arena, and against the Boks?


Razor was meant to bring innovation to the ABs. Have we seen it yet?


Ryan’s got a lot of work to do in the forwards. He’s the one consistent cog on the wheel post foster and apart from Scrums - I’m not seeing anything to write home about. Yet.

7 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's final match
Search