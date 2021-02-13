8:55am, 13 February 2021

Jamie Shillcock will make his first Gallagher Premiership start in almost a year when depleted Worcester host Wasps bidding to end their wretched form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shillcock has been selected at fly-half for Sunday’s game at Sixways as Scotland international Duncan Weir sustained a shoulder injury at Leicester last weekend and Billy Searle is still recovering from a gashed thigh.

Worcester, who are without 14 players due to international call-ups and injuries, were awarded a walkover win over Harlequins at the start of year but are seeking to end a run of six successive on-field defeats.

“The big challenge for us at the moment is that we have some big players missing,” head coach Jonathan Thomas told Warriors’ website.

“It is a challenge to bring consistency when senior players are not available.”

South African Francois Venter returns from illness at centre, while hooker Isaac Miller, prop Ethan Waller, lock Justin Clegg and club captain Ted Hill are also restored.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett has made five personnel changes to his starting XV following defeat to Northampton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom West has been released from England’s Guinness Six Nations squad to start at loosehead prop, with hooker Tommy Taylor, lock Levi Douglas and flanker Ben Morris also recalled.

Josh Bassett is back from injury on the left wing, meaning Matteo Minozzi switches to full-back.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Perry Humphreys, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ashley Beck, 11 Nick David, 10 Jamie Shillcock, 9 Gareth Simpson, 1 Ethan Waller, 2 Isaac Miller, 3 Nick Schonert, 4 Graham Kitchener, 5 Justin Clegg, 6 Ted Hill (C), 7 Matt Kvesic, 8 Cornell du Preez.

Replacements: 16 Beck Cutting, 17 Marc Thomas, 18 Richard Palframan, 19 Andrew Kitchener, 20 GJ van Velze, 21 Michael Heaney, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Oli Morris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unavailable: Anton Bresler, Conor Carey, Matt Cox, Tom Dodd, Noah Heward, Lewis Holsey, Francois Hougaard, Sam Lewis, Matt Moulds, Melani Nanai, Billy Searle, Duncan Weir, Matti Williams. International duty | Ollie Lawrence.

Last season: Wasps 32 Worcester 17, Worcester 26 Wasps 30.

Last six league matches: Worcester L L L L L L Wasps L W W W L L.

Top try scorers: Tom Howe, Perry Humphreys & Oli Morris (Worcester) 2; Paolo Odogwu (Wasps) 5.

Top point scorers: Duncan Weir (Worcester) 24; Lima Sopoaga (Wasps) 48.