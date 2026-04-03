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Super Rugby Pacific

Crusaders vs Drua takes: Four-try Taylor stars in fitting stadium farewell

Codie Taylor of the Crusaders celebrates scoring a try during the round eight Super Rugby match between Crusaders and Fijian Drua at Apollo Projects Stadium, on April 03, 2026, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Defending Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders put on a show in their final match at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch, running away with a dominant 69-26 win over the Fijian Drua on Friday night.

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Sevu Reece opened the scoring inside the first few minutes and the Crusaders never looked back. Leicester Fainga’anuku was next to score, before milestone man Codie Taylor powered over for what ended up being the first of his four tries.

The Crusaders led 31-0 after just 23 minutes before the Drua hit back through Joseva Tamanai, and then again just before the break through Elia Canakaivata. But the second half was more of the same for the Crusaders, who scored 11 tries on the night.

VIDEO

Here are some takeaways.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
11
Tries
4
7
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
133
Carries
152
10
Line Breaks
4
18
Turnovers Lost
26
13
Turnovers Won
7

Four-try Codie Taylor stars in fairytale farewell

You couldn’t have scripted this match any better for milestone man Codie Taylor. Having debuted for the Crusaders at Apollo Projects Stadium and later becoming an All Black at the same venue, Talyor was the first player out on the field on Friday for another special appearance.

Taylor has become the latest member of the 150-game club for the Crusaders and it’s safe to say this match will forever live on in the history books. Of course, it’s the last game at Apollo Projects Stadium, but Taylor helped the Crusaders give the venue a fitting farewell.

The 35-year-old was replaced in the 52nd minute, receiving a standing ovation from the Crusaders coaches and the faithful supporters in attendance. Taylor recorded a four-try haul, which included two in the first half.

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Sevu Reece opened the scoring early on and Leicester Fainga’anuku powered over soon after, but Taylor was next to strike with an effort in the 14th minute. There was a sense of déjà vu when Taylor completed a double soon after, with both efforts coming from rolling mauls.

Taylor made it a hat-trick of tries inside the first two minutes of the second half, before running in for a fourth in the 47th minute. It was a remarkable performance that included eight carries and eight stops on the defensive side of the ball.

Form is temporary but class is permanent.

What a night for the Crusaders.

What an occasion for Codie Taylor.

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Chay Fihaki and Jamie Hannah did their chances of a potential All Blacks debut absolutely no harm with their performances on Friday night. Hannah set the tone early with some impressive work in defence, while Fihaki was a clear standout on the other side of the ball.

Hannah’s performance was recognised by the Sky Sport panel at half-time, after the lock secured a pilfer penalty inside the first few minutes. The 23-year-old was the go-to option at the set-piece and proved reliable around the park in defence.

New Zealand has plenty of depth at lock but Hannah represented the All Blacks XV twice during their end-of-year tour in 2025, and the second-rower continues to push his case for higher honours with another solid performance.

Then there’s Fihaki, who made a game-high four line breaks against the Drua, with Seveu Reece in second making two.

Fihaki was among the try-scorers, having finished with a double, and ran for more than 70 metres on the night. Sevu Reece was brilliant on the other wing; many of the All Blacks stepped up on a big occasion for the club, but Hannah and Fihaki deserve praise as well.

Elia Canakaivata a shining light for Drua

It was a tough night for the Drua. The Crusaders started their entertaining point-scoring blitz with a Sevu Reece try in the third minute, and the home side never looked back as they piled on 31 unanswered in just 23 minutes.

If you looked at the match stats during the first half, they’ll tell you the Drua had the same tackle completion percentage (84%) as the Crusaders after about 20 minutes. The Drua also had a decent amount of possession but failed to turn that into points.

The Crusaders were unbelievably clinical really, with every pass seemingly going to hand and the bounce of the ball going their way. But there’s a need to give credit where credit’s due, with the Drua refusing to throw in the towel during a heavy defeat.

Joseva Tamani got the visitors on the scoreboard with a powerful effort in the 30th minute, and the Drua scored another just before the break through Elia Canakaivata. Canakaivata was a shining light for the Drua in the end, finishing the match with a double.

The No. 8 crashed over for his second early in the second term, benefiting from hard work around the field, on both sides of the ball. Canakaivata made a game-high 10 carries during the opening 40 and reaped the rewards of those efforts.

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Crusaders the real deal

There were five teams placed above the Crusaders on the ladder after seven rounds, with New Zealand rivals the Hurricanes and Blues leading the way. The ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds have also been mighty impressive, but don’t forget about the defending champs.

The Crusaders made a real statement against the Drua. It’s their third win on the bounce, but it’s the confidence that really stands out from this contest. With Noah Hotham and David Havili among those sidelined, it’d be tough to fault this performance too much.

Will Jordan is in MVP-calibre form, as three RugbyPass writers acknowledged in a piece published earlier on Friday. Codie Taylor, Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Taha Kemara and Jamie Hannah all hard perhaps their best matches of the season as well.

“You just get the sense that the Crusaders, didn’t have the greatest start to this campaign but all of a sudden, they went into the bye with some momentum, won a couple on the trot,” former All Black Jeff Wilson said on commentary.

“They’ve come out here tonight, it’s been impressive, and they get to look forward to go to a new stadium under the roof. Maybe they’re starting to build towards something really impressive this season.”

But beyond all that, this was a fitting farewell to Apollo Projects Stadium. It’s been 15 years since the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, with the Crusaders moving into the temporary venue soon after, and winning four Grand Finals there over the years.

The Crusaders closed a chapter with a 11-try performance, and now prepare to write another one at their new home. One New Zealand Stadium, Te Kaha, will host the Crusaders for the first time during the opening match of Super Round this month.

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Comments

24 Comments
B
Blackmania 7 days ago

The best match from Leicester. At this level, he’s an obvious All Black. He needs to be consistent.

And what a kick pass!

For me, he’s at his best at inside centre (12).

S
SC 7 days ago

Taylor Cahill is playing very good at lock. Despite being 1.98, he is an excellent jumper due to his explosiveness (similar to Va’ai).

J
JW 5 days ago

This is one of the area’s that I’m upset Razor will not be pushing the envelope further.


I highly suspect Rennie will ditch the idea of a big 6, and with it any experiments of Vai’i, Barrett, or others like Beehre (who went great their against Springbok) or Cahill in that position.

S
SC 7 days ago

Jamie Hannah should be moved to blindside.


He has a massive work rate cleaning rucks and making hard tackles in large numbers. Needs to continue to work on being a more effective ball carrier.


But at 1.96m (some sites list him 1.97m), he is short compared to Holland, Lord, and Darry, and most international locks who are 2m plus.


And the All Blacks are not bursting with quality blindside options with legit height (1.93m plus). Flanders is playing outstanding. Howden is good not much of a ball barrier. Parker and Finau have seemed to plateau, Blackadder was playing very well but injured long-term again, Gardiner and Grace are always injured too. Torian Barnes is perhaps a year or two away.

J
JW 5 days ago

Typical.


Hannah is you’re traditional beanpole lock, he has to stay there until he can fill out. He’s probably halfway through that process Vai’i went through before the 2024 season. 6 requires more explosive strength, and leg work, he won’t be able to switch, like Vaa’i until he’s gone through that phase.


If you look at him on the field playing, you can see he is no shorter than Shalfoon these days. Here is a still of the three of them so definitely at that 197/198 mark now like the other two.


It is an interesting question for the Crusaders though of where they have that depth now, and how do they use it? Is it at lock, with Jack and Barrett on the radar, or on the flanks when Blackadder and Saufoloi return are back in?


Personally I’m a big Saifoloi fan but this would be from the bench (hard call against Gardniner) and Jack is your 2m guy that could keep them in contests against Blues Chiefs and Canes at the lineout, and I do have a penchant for not throwing a young guy like Hannah around the positions.


He, along with Gallagher and Cahill have played 6 here or down for Canterbury though, but with Scooter being the new man in I actually hope he’s been working on mostly fitness and in bring a bit of that depth they have to the 6 jersey instead.


So he’s fine as an international lock, he will soon be bigger than Barrett, but I do like your call eventually. He showed some nice ball skills with the flick back and gets involved around the ball well.

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

Big game from Leicester nice to see him get some time at 12 second half play 80 and use that left boot also packed down at 8

S
SC 7 days ago

12 McLeod and 13 Fainga’anuka looked very dangerous as did 12 Fainga’anuka and 13 Ennor.


With Tupaea, Jordie, and Tavatavanawai all playing outstanding at 12 and I believe all sure fire selections for South Africa Tour, would like to see Fainga’anuka regularly start at 13 for Crusaders, where there is clearly less depth with Proctor the only other standout in Super Rugby at 13.

J
JW 7 days ago

A lot of effort gone in tonight and most nights by Saders at this place. Got to keep yourself warm I hear.


Isn’t Cahill looking a beast these days, would love to see him get a few starts and push for higher honors pretty quickly lol!

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 38 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 53 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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