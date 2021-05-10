Queensland Reds rugby star Suliasi Vunivalu is going to mediation for allegedly assaulting a security guard at a Brisbane pub.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old was charged with common assault over the incident on January 30.

He didn’t face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday when his case was mentioned for the second time.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos speaks to media

But his lawyer Jonathan Ivanisevic said Vunivalu was about to be referred for justice mediation.

Now called adult restorative justice conferencing, the mediation process is a facilitated meeting between a person who caused harm and those most affected by it.

A possible outcome of such conferencing is that the charge against Vunivalu could be dropped, Mr Ivanisevic said outside court.

The Reds alleged earlier Vunivalu had pushed a security guard, but a Queensland Police spokesperson told AAP it would be alleged an intoxicated Vunivalu “struck the victim in the face”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vunivalu’s appearance was excused on Monday and he remains on bail .

He is due back in the same court on August 13, unless the matter is resolved earlier, the court was told.

The former Melbourne Storm winger starred in his side’s NRL grand final victory in October, after spending almost six months away from his family in the club’s Sunshine Coast COVID-19 bubble.

But it hasn’t been a smooth transition to the Queensland Reds with Vunivalu missing three of his side’s seven wins this Super Rugby AU season, first because of suspension then due to a hamstring injury.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chalk and cheese It's been over a year since NZ and Australian Super Rugby sides clashed. What should we expect on Friday? Ben Wylie One giant leap Justin Marshall picks out his biggest movers and shakers from Super Rugby Aotearoa. Justin Marshall A closer shave Scott Robertson has led the Crusaders to a fifth title but has that enhanced his All Blacks chances? Gregor Paul Dynamic duo The Crusaders had one All Blacks midfield combo before the season started. They've unearthed another. Tom Vinicombe Homegrown hit The Crusaders have built a dynasty on nurturing young talent, not buying superstars. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now