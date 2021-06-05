Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
PRO 14    

Cornish Pirates sign giant 6'7, 120kg former Wales U20s star

By Ian Cameron
Ed Scragg /Getty

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

RFU Championship side Cornish Pirates have landed themselves a heavyweight Dragon in the form of age grade star Ed Scragg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scragg, who is just 20-years-old, has represented Wales at U20s. Although he is from Westbury in Wiltshire, he qualifies for Wales through his mother’s side of the family from Neath.

The 6’7, 120kg second row first shone in the roundball game between the age of 12 and 16 before turning to rugby for Trowbridge RFC, Welsh Exiles, Dragons under 18s, Dorset & Wiltshire under 18s and 20s, and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“We are really looking forward to Ed arriving in Cornwall and getting him involved in the mix,” said Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver. “People who know Ed speak very highly of him. He is a young man, but a big man at 6 foot 7 inches and 120 kilos plus, and we feel sure his enthusiasm and physicality will add value to our squad.”

Scragg said of his signing: “I am very excited to be joining up with the Cornish Pirates and the new challenges that will come with it. Obviously, Cornwall is a lovely part of the Britain and adds to the excitement I have of making the move down.

“It has been a very frustrating and stressful year with being in my final year of university studies as well as the challenges Covid has brought with playing rugby, so to end the year finishing Uni at the same time of signing is really pleasing – and exciting for me. Now, I just want to get started.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
PRO 14    

Cornish Pirates sign giant 6'7, 120kg former Wales U20s star

Search