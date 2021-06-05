Cornish Pirates sign giant 6'7, 120kg former Wales U20s star

8:12am, 05 June 2021

RFU Championship side Cornish Pirates have landed themselves a heavyweight Dragon in the form of age grade star Ed Scragg.

Scragg, who is just 20-years-old, has represented Wales at U20s. Although he is from Westbury in Wiltshire, he qualifies for Wales through his mother’s side of the family from Neath.

The 6’7, 120kg second row first shone in the roundball game between the age of 12 and 16 before turning to rugby for Trowbridge RFC, Welsh Exiles, Dragons under 18s, Dorset & Wiltshire under 18s and 20s, and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

“We are really looking forward to Ed arriving in Cornwall and getting him involved in the mix,” said Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver. “People who know Ed speak very highly of him. He is a young man, but a big man at 6 foot 7 inches and 120 kilos plus, and we feel sure his enthusiasm and physicality will add value to our squad.”

Scragg said of his signing: “I am very excited to be joining up with the Cornish Pirates and the new challenges that will come with it. Obviously, Cornwall is a lovely part of the Britain and adds to the excitement I have of making the move down.

“It has been a very frustrating and stressful year with being in my final year of university studies as well as the challenges Covid has brought with playing rugby, so to end the year finishing Uni at the same time of signing is really pleasing – and exciting for me. Now, I just want to get started.”

