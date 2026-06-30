Chiefs announce shock departure of All Black Samipeni Finau

An All Black since 2023, the bruising blindside flanker played 75 games for the Chiefs, 33 for Waikato and 12 for the national team.
Coming into 2026, the 27-year-old had been named in each All Blacks squad since his 2023 debut. His omission, as an incumbent, was one of a handful that couldn’t be credited to overseas contracts or injury, until now.
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Born in Tonga, Finau moved to New Zealand as a 13-year-old and began his high school rugby journey as a fullback at St Peter’s Cambridge, before shifting to the loose forwards, where he would come through the Waikato and Chiefs U20 ranks.
Finau made his Chiefs debut against the Highlanders in 2021, starting 50 of his 75 appearances and scoring 11 tries.
“My time at the Chiefs will always be one that I will cherish,” he said.
“It’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m really grateful for the people, the memories and the chance to represent this club. Wearing the jersey has been an honour, and I hope I have represented all this jersey stands for.
“Chiefs will always be home. Thank you.”
Finau departs one of the more talented loose forward units in Super Rugby, having played alongside fellow All Blacks Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson and Simon Parker during his time at the Chiefs.
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The blindside flanker, who has also spent time in the second row and at No.8, joins a Yokohama squad that has lost star halfback Faf de Klerk for the coming campaign, but still has Springbok Jesse Kriel and a couple of familiar Kiwi faces in Billy Harmon and Levi Aumua.
The announced departures from the club ahead of the 2027 season are now Xavier Roe, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Lalakai Foketi, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Reuben O’Neill, and Finau.
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Finau has been mighty for the Chiefs. Will be missed. I hoped we might see more of him in Black.
While the springboks name a 46 man squad for the nation’s championship, we can barely find enough cash to pay 34 guys. How much different would nz rugby look if we could actually pay the bills. By bills i mean players salaries ofc.
Chiefs gonna struggle to fill that spot. All the best Finau.
I wonder if Naitoa Ah Kuoi will be seen more at 6 now Fiti Sa was called into AB camp this week. Sa is a huge and athletic lock while Ah Kuoi at 196 and 116 has a great physique for a 6. Chiefs still have three current All Black loosies.
Could be a home for Ardie!
Bugger, I wanted this guy to be good, all the physical qualities we are in need of at 6 but maybe lacking some technical nous?
Always felt like he was a couple good test performances away from gaining enough confidence to kick on.
But he is inclined to some shocking decisions, Rennie and co might have been able to nurture him a bit? I dunno
He will return stronger than ever but not to ne an All Black but to play for Tonga & good on him
FInau’s a great role model to young kids, on and off the field, goes hard and talks smart, always good value on the mic unlike most players.
Not really a shock. He saw the writing on the wall and now has decided to look after himself and his family. Good on him and I hope it goes well for him. He played well in the final but I think his form was too hit and miss for him to push on from his original selections.
He was one of the few Chiefs to really stand out in that final, for good things.
Normally that’s the sign of someone worth keeping.
Could never replicate his Super Rugby form into the test arena. Now goes to get paid, good on him.
If he does a couple of seasons in Japan, he’ll still be young enough to be an All Black again.
Hopefully his game matures a bit in Japan. Having a million, or so, extra in the bank can remove some off field stress.
He’s never been quite the same after the commentators started having a go at him for late hits on 10s.