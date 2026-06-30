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Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs announce shock departure of All Black Samipeni Finau


Samipeni Finau of New Zealand looks on ahead of the International Test match between New Zealand All Blacks and France. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
Comments
29 Comments

Samipeni Finau has ended his time with the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby, signing a deal with Yokohama Canon Eagles in Japan’s Rugby League One.

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An All Black since 2023, the bruising blindside flanker played 75 games for the Chiefs, 33 for Waikato and 12 for the national team.

Coming into 2026, the 27-year-old had been named in each All Blacks squad since his 2023 debut. His omission, as an incumbent, was one of a handful that couldn’t be credited to overseas contracts or injury, until now.

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Born in Tonga, Finau moved to New Zealand as a 13-year-old and began his high school rugby journey as a fullback at St Peter’s Cambridge, before shifting to the loose forwards, where he would come through the Waikato and Chiefs U20 ranks.

Finau made his Chiefs debut against the Highlanders in 2021, starting 50 of his 75 appearances and scoring 11 tries.

“My time at the Chiefs will always be one that I will cherish,” he said.

“It’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m really grateful for the people, the memories and the chance to represent this club. Wearing the jersey has been an honour, and I hope I have represented all this jersey stands for.

“Chiefs will always be home. Thank you.”

Finau departs one of the more talented loose forward units in Super Rugby, having played alongside fellow All Blacks Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson and Simon Parker during his time at the Chiefs.

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The blindside flanker, who has also spent time in the second row and at No.8, joins a Yokohama squad that has lost star halfback Faf de Klerk for the coming campaign, but still has Springbok Jesse Kriel and a couple of familiar Kiwi faces in Billy Harmon and Levi Aumua.

The announced departures from the club ahead of the 2027 season are now Xavier Roe, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Lalakai Foketi, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Reuben O’Neill, and Finau.

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Comments

29 Comments
K
Koro Teeps 6 days ago

Finau has been mighty for the Chiefs. Will be missed. I hoped we might see more of him in Black.

J
Jordon 6 days ago

While the springboks name a 46 man squad for the nation’s championship, we can barely find enough cash to pay 34 guys. How much different would nz rugby look if we could actually pay the bills. By bills i mean players salaries ofc.

L
LondonAllBlack 7 days ago

Chiefs gonna struggle to fill that spot. All the best Finau.

K
Koro Teeps 6 days ago

I wonder if Naitoa Ah Kuoi will be seen more at 6 now Fiti Sa was called into AB camp this week. Sa is a huge and athletic lock while Ah Kuoi at 196 and 116 has a great physique for a 6. Chiefs still have three current All Black loosies.

J
JD Kiwi 7 days ago

Could be a home for Ardie!

T
TokoRFC 7 days ago

Bugger, I wanted this guy to be good, all the physical qualities we are in need of at 6 but maybe lacking some technical nous?


Always felt like he was a couple good test performances away from gaining enough confidence to kick on.


But he is inclined to some shocking decisions, Rennie and co might have been able to nurture him a bit? I dunno

T
TheGODofRUGBY 7 days ago

He will return stronger than ever but not to ne an All Black but to play for Tonga & good on him

J
JW 7 days ago

FInau’s a great role model to young kids, on and off the field, goes hard and talks smart, always good value on the mic unlike most players.

K
KwAussie 7 days ago

Not really a shock. He saw the writing on the wall and now has decided to look after himself and his family. Good on him and I hope it goes well for him. He played well in the final but I think his form was too hit and miss for him to push on from his original selections.

S
Spew_81 7 days ago

He was one of the few Chiefs to really stand out in that final, for good things.


Normally that’s the sign of someone worth keeping.

S
SB 7 days ago

Could never replicate his Super Rugby form into the test arena. Now goes to get paid, good on him.

S
Spew_81 7 days ago

If he does a couple of seasons in Japan, he’ll still be young enough to be an All Black again.


Hopefully his game matures a bit in Japan. Having a million, or so, extra in the bank can remove some off field stress.


He’s never been quite the same after the commentators started having a go at him for late hits on 10s.

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Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

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Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 6 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



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43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 11 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

43 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 11 minutes ago
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5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



...

43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

43 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



...

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S
SB 24 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 25 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 26 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

43 Go to comments
S
SB 27 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

43 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

43 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

43 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

43 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



...

43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 37 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Game strategy, tactics and selection - all 3 come back to the (Head) coaches but I would also question Richard Wigglesworth appointment on defence - that was the most decision of the lot.

A recently retired scrum half (made about 5 career tackles), who never coached defence before being appointed defence coach and it all goes South. Who’d have ever thought that could go wrong?? 🤣🤣



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43 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yes they had and that was one reason England enjoyed such a successful November 2025. Now we seem to have a situation wher SB feels he has to incorporate something of the Saints way, and the way the Prem as a whole is evolving with all-out attack the name of the game, but he doesn’t really believe in it.

So we get a lot of contestable kicking with Eng coming a clear second to Scotland, France and now SA, and a backline which is half-selected to run and half to kick. As usual half measures lead to disaster.



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43 Go to comments
P
POHM 41 minutes ago
The Wallabies’ five crucial ‘what-if’ moments from the heartbreaking Ireland loss in Sydney

your conspiracy theory re kiwis is pathetic, stop trying to blame others for Australian players errors, grow up mate your just embarrassing.

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

They have a very qualified coach called “John Mitchell”, who is on contract with the RFU, is already contracted to them having just won the Women’s World Cup and beat two teams with the win rate that other coaches and countries can only dream of.

If they gave him the job, I think you would see a similar Rennie effect with ENG but he certainly wouldn’t keep Richard Wigglesworth on defence and they would play very different tactics from what they are doing today.



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43 Go to comments
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