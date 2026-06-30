Chiefs announce shock departure of All Black Samipeni Finau

Samipeni Finau has ended his time with the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby, signing a deal with Yokohama Canon Eagles in Japan’s Rugby League One.

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An All Black since 2023, the bruising blindside flanker played 75 games for the Chiefs, 33 for Waikato and 12 for the national team.

Coming into 2026, the 27-year-old had been named in each All Blacks squad since his 2023 debut. His omission, as an incumbent, was one of a handful that couldn’t be credited to overseas contracts or injury, until now.

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Born in Tonga, Finau moved to New Zealand as a 13-year-old and began his high school rugby journey as a fullback at St Peter’s Cambridge, before shifting to the loose forwards, where he would come through the Waikato and Chiefs U20 ranks.

Finau made his Chiefs debut against the Highlanders in 2021, starting 50 of his 75 appearances and scoring 11 tries.

“My time at the Chiefs will always be one that I will cherish,” he said.

“It’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m really grateful for the people, the memories and the chance to represent this club. Wearing the jersey has been an honour, and I hope I have represented all this jersey stands for.

“Chiefs will always be home. Thank you.”

Finau departs one of the more talented loose forward units in Super Rugby, having played alongside fellow All Blacks Wallace Sititi, Luke Jacobson and Simon Parker during his time at the Chiefs.

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The blindside flanker, who has also spent time in the second row and at No.8, joins a Yokohama squad that has lost star halfback Faf de Klerk for the coming campaign, but still has Springbok Jesse Kriel and a couple of familiar Kiwi faces in Billy Harmon and Levi Aumua.

The announced departures from the club ahead of the 2027 season are now Xavier Roe, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Lalakai Foketi, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Reuben O’Neill, and Finau.