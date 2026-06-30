Northern | US
34 - 32
FT
27 - 10
FT
31 - 33
FT
24 - 39
FT
45 - 21
FT
34 - 41
FT
66 - 19
FT
38 - 47
FT
48 - 31
FT
36 - 26
FT
42 - 42
FT
30 - 29
FT
73 - 22
FT
U20
45 - 15
FT
U20
38 - 40
FT
U20
43 - 32
FT
U20
52 - 33
FT
U20
34 - 29
FT
U20
56 - 3
FT
U20
26 - 29
FT
U20
Saturday
00:10
Saturday
02:40
Saturday
05:10
Saturday
08:10
Saturday
10:40
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:10
Saturday
16:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
18:30
Saturday
20:00
Nations Championship

Why the Wallabies-Ireland rematch won't look anything like last time


Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii of Australia is tackled by Ireland players. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Comments
13 Comments

The Wallabies will face Ireland in Sydney on Saturday for the first match of the inaugural Nations Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it is a sell-out home crowd for the Wallabies at Allianz, the Aussies will have the weight of history against them.

Ireland has won the last five Test matches between the two nations, with Australia bagging their last win against the Irish all the way back in 2018.

VIDEO

Although it seems like a heavy streak to overturn, there has only been one blow-out during those five matches, with the other results never finishing with more than a five-point gap.

The only thrashing in that time came eight months ago in Dublin, where the scoreline of 46-19 was an inaccurate reflection of how close the match was, but it paints a clear picture of how poor the Wallabies were.

To be entirely fair, Ireland were sharper on the day, but not by 27 points, in what was a very scrappy game.

To say the Wallabies never got their game plan going on that rainy, wet night in November is a gross understatement; they turned the ball over 18 times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of those turnovers, 13 of them were drop balls or dud passes. These only accounted for some of the 22 handling errors by the Wallabies on the night compared to Ireland’s 15.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
19
27
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

The poor ball handling in the rain was equally matched by a poor lineout, with the Wallabies lineout operating at 68 per cent; too many of those lost lineouts were when the Wallabies were attacking inside and around Ireland’s 22m zone.

To put a figure on it, the Wallabies lost six of their 19 lineouts, four of which were lineout steals by Ireland.

At the other set piece, it was clear that the Irish front row of Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, and veteran Tadhg Furlong had the better of the Wallabies front row of Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, and Allan Alaalatoa at scrum time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest difference in this upcoming set-piece battle is that Ireland won’t be able to bring on experienced loosehead prop Andrew Porter, who is injured at the moment and won’t play during the Nations Championship.

This could be pivotal at scrum time, as the long-time Irish starter got the better of young Aussie tighthead prop Zane Nonggorr on the night when the subs rolled on.

Where Ireland truly showed their gap in skill and class was in their respective execution in the 22m zones.

Ireland scored their first two tries within the first three phases of entering the Wallabies ‘ 22m-zone, and the Wallabies took a whopping 19 to score their first five-pointer.

Ireland try 2

Wallabies try 1

It is clear to see from the two teams’ approaches in the “A-zone” that one team had clear methodical plans and structures; the Wallabies were just crashing and bashing.

What was also clear on the night was that the Wallabies were getting physically dominated in many of their carries.

The battle of the gainline and post-contact metres was won strongly by the Irish in that game.

Ireland try 1

Wallabies try 2

The Wallabies’ second try came after 11 phases in Ireland’s 22m-zone. That again was a crash and bash fest with a couple of inside tip balls and carries close to the ruck, which paid off.

Ireland’s second try came after just two phases, and it was Aussie Mack Hansen who bagged his second try, running an almost identical line as his first one.

Ireland had clearly identified before the game that the Wallabies’ defence was up and in on their own try line, and all Ireland needed to do was overload the space with bodies to catch the Aussies short. It worked twice.

If the Wallabies’ plan is to crash and bash their way through this Irish side, then Joe Schmidt will need the biggest and most abrasive pack available to him.

However, with Will Skelton and Langi Gleeson injured, and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto not selected, the Wallabies pack will be a tad undersized, as it was the last time the teams met in November.

Nevertheless, the Wallabies managed to make inroads in other ways in Dublin thanks to their higher ruck speed and success rate.

They exposed Ireland in and around the rucks on the night, and it is clear in some of the clips above that whether it was through a dummy, a down line, or a tip inside, they found that space that Ireland left available. 

Related

Where's the power? And what to do with Sua'ali'i? The key questions facing the Wallabies

As he prepares to hand the coaching reins to Les Kiss, Australia coach Joe Schmidt will look to provide answers to several selection quandaries.

Read Now

Unfortunately for the Wallabies, Ireland coach Andy Farrell is not a coach to be fooled by something twice; his side will be watching for the short lines intently on Saturday night at Allianz.

The Wallabies will need to be ruthless in contact on Saturday, as they will likely be the smaller forward pack, but their backs will also need to make amends after a shoddy showing in Dublin in November.

Missed timed running lines, forward passes, knock-ons, poor kicks, and lateral movement were all too common eight months ago, and it put their pack under immense pressure.

Where the Wallabies have the upper hand on Ireland in the backline is their raw athletic ability, but they must be willing to go through the front door first before looking to expose the space out wide.

The shortside was a place where the Wallabies found holes and weak shoulders, and whether it is Tate McDermott or Ryan Lonergan who starts at halfback, expect them to go back to that tactic on Saturday night in Sydney.

Ireland are coming Down Under without their talismanic captain Caelen Doris, their best loosehead prop in Porter, and without one of their preferred no.10s in Jack Crowley.

Ireland is not down for the count by any stretch, but the Wallabies will have less firepower coming at them in the carry, less heat in the scrums, and the absence of a Munster connection in the halves will help them to contain the Irish attack.

Fixture
Nations Championship
Australia
31 - 33
Full-time
Ireland
All Stats and Data

The Wallabies are the underdogs, despite being at a sold-out Sydney Allianz, but should they get their game plan and skills execution right, then in all likelihood, the margin will return to those narrow five-pointers, as opposed to a giant blowout.

If the Wallabies can sure up their handling, lift their lineout success rate to a decent number, and get parity in the scrum as well as find quicker inroads in Ireland’s 22m zone, then they are in with every chance to nab this match.

It may seem like a lengthy and lofty list, but they are all within the Wallabies’ control, things they can fix in camp and on the day to change the outcome.

Ireland will come with their best available, and with Farrell at the helm, they are sure to be cunning, ruthless, and determined, but the Wallabies have no choice but to be ready for it.

Schmidt and his men should be confident, and certainly appear so; that when they get the basics right, they have the X-factor to upset any team, anytime, anywhere in the world.

Recommended

Wallabies hopeful James Ramm joins New Zealand NPC side before Force move

New Zealand U20 wary of Scotland's star trio after bizarre Japan finish

INTERVIEW

George Horne: ‘My whole career has been built on always feeling as if you're not quite there’

FEATURED

Friendly fire leaves Wallabies lock bruised after training incident

Nations Championship

Watch Hemispheres collide as North faces South in the brand new Nations Championship. Live matches, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV here

Stream Nations Championship 2026 LIVE

Hemispheres collide in the new Nations Championship. Stream live, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV.

Watch on RPTV
Starts 4th July 2026 - USA only.
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

343
2

New Zealand Rugby appoint 94-Test All Black as head of men's high performance

11
3

'I think he's probably the most underrated player in world rugby': Victor Matfield

10
4

England forced into two squad changes as fallout from Bok loss continues

3
5

Michael Hooper weighs in on Wallabies' late call in Ireland defeat

6
6

Six Boks make our Nations Championship team of the week - Round 1

13
7

Ireland are a man down with debutant set for Japan call

8

'That's nonsense': Ex-Bok coach takes aim at Borthwick's Pollock decision

12

Comments

13 Comments
K
KwAussie 6 days ago

Ireland showed last year against the ABs that they can be slow starters. The Wallabies will need to come out firing on all cylinders from the start to take this one. Personally, I’m a bit concerned about the lack of muscle in the engine room and lack of cohesion, however with all the time off after not making the SR semis at least that should have given them time to build on the cohesion and rest some of the players like Valetini who looked a bit done by the end of the Brumbies season.

J
John 6 days ago

All good points KWAussie! While I am not sure a lack of cohesion will necessarily be a major issue if Schmidt picks the side I am anticipating, with the exceptions in the second row and at fullback, I think this will be a opportunity for the Wallabies to go all out and just outwork a Ireland that will be tired.

D
DC 6 days ago

Ireland should win handily. Even if they are subpar these days - and with an incompetent 10 in Wonderboy. SH rugby is poor ‘and always has to rely on the incompetent refs to even be worthy oppo.

K
KwAussie 6 days ago

Wow! you sound a bit sad mate. Hope you get the help you obviously need to bring some joy into your life

T
Two Cents 7 days ago

Ireland haven't won a test against Australia in Australia for a very long time and have had the benefit of hosting for the last 5 encounters, often facing a side weary after a gruelling Rugby Championship. So the past results count for very little.


Since they're starting completely fresh this time while the Irish are coming off the back of their own gruelling European season we can expect a tough clash where fatigue will probably play a significant role for the visitors while it will be largely a question of cohesion and composure for the hosts.


Simply put, the Irish have gotten away with a lot of skullduggery of the kind you usually get the benefit of when you're the host and a lot of plays that could have and probably should have been called back were let go.


The home crowd advantage is a real thing which is why having a proper home and away international test season is really the only fair way to determine who truly is “better” than the others. But I digress.


It looks to be as a strong an Irish starting lineup as they've had for a while including through the 6N where injuries plagued their tournament. But as has become the new norm at the international level it's likely to be the benches that determine the ultimate outcome.


If the Wallabies starters can set a decent platform, then when the bench is unleashed they should be able to take the game away from the Irish at the death due to the aforementioned fatigue.


And I'd really love to see some of those big Irish units getting sat down for a change instead of being the ones doing the sitting down.


It still feels a bitter injustice that Dog Sheehan avoided proper punishment for his deliberate assault on Lynagh during the Lions and I hope some of the lads lean into that anger as fuel to land punishing hits on the Irishmen.

J
John 6 days ago

I like this breakdown Two Cents! Brilliant stuff! Home turf will matter!

m
mJ 7 days ago

The Joe Schmidt Wallabies Baa Baas it should be called. Where is the player and tactical cohesion, there isn’t any. Where are the tactics to score points and win games, well that’s poor as well as they play tight off 9 and just try and hold onto the ball. Really our best hope is if the bench is stacked with as much individual X factor as we possibly can. But that might not be the case especially in the forwards. The Wallabies are way behind other teams tactically, stuck in the past as the game moves onto an attacking mindset and we struggle to average 20 points per game. Joe Schmidt had success with Ireland due to the provinces cohesion, but that has been thrown out the window with the Wallabies. Ireland to win comfortably as the Wallabies look like a team thrown together and no idea how to score points.

S
SB 7 days ago

Should be a good match.

J
John 7 days ago

I agree, cannot wait at a sold out Allianz!

u
unknown 7 days ago

Thankfully scribes don’t decide results !

We will watch the game .

J
John 7 days ago

Not sure what is meant wiht this? What is your thinking about the match?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

The stand-in England skipper has been a magnificent servant to his country but knows he can't repeat missed tackle error too frequently

2
LONG READ

Improving Wales look to upset Argentina in their own backyard

Steve Tandy's men appear to be on an upward curve, but proof of their progress will be in abundance if they can manage to upset Los Pumas

LONG READ

Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

As they fell to a fifth straight defeat by the rampant Springboks, England's traditional areas of strength are bearing no fruit.

50

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 5 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yeah Mitch would be my favourite to take over right now. He seems the best qualified and most realistic appointment to turn England around on the quick. Still I think Nick is right, there is a good chance he wouldn't want it. He's coaching one of the most dominant teams in sporting history right now. At his age the money might not be enough of an incentive to stick his neck in the noose.

46 Go to comments
T
Tom 9 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Funny when Jamie George came out after the 6N and said England have realised the best teams are playing multiphase rugby. Holy sh*t what a revelation.

46 Go to comments
T
Tom 12 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

So much learnings mate. They're bursting at the seams with f*cking learnings, shame they can't beat anyone at rugby.

46 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 13 minutes ago
Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

He wouldn’t be much of a dancer but probably still a better dancer than a player.

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 16 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



...

46 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

46 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 21 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 26 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



...

46 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

46 Go to comments
S
SB 32 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



...

1 Go to comments
S
SB 34 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 35 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 36 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

46 Go to comments
S
SB 37 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

46 Go to comments
N
NB 42 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

46 Go to comments
N
NB 44 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

46 Go to comments
N
NB 45 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

46 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



...

46 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close