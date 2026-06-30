Why the Wallabies-Ireland rematch won't look anything like last time

The Wallabies will face Ireland in Sydney on Saturday for the first match of the inaugural Nations Championship.
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Although it is a sell-out home crowd for the Wallabies at Allianz, the Aussies will have the weight of history against them.
Ireland has won the last five Test matches between the two nations, with Australia bagging their last win against the Irish all the way back in 2018.
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Although it seems like a heavy streak to overturn, there has only been one blow-out during those five matches, with the other results never finishing with more than a five-point gap.
The only thrashing in that time came eight months ago in Dublin, where the scoreline of 46-19 was an inaccurate reflection of how close the match was, but it paints a clear picture of how poor the Wallabies were.
To be entirely fair, Ireland were sharper on the day, but not by 27 points, in what was a very scrappy game.
To say the Wallabies never got their game plan going on that rainy, wet night in November is a gross understatement; they turned the ball over 18 times.
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Of those turnovers, 13 of them were drop balls or dud passes. These only accounted for some of the 22 handling errors by the Wallabies on the night compared to Ireland’s 15.
Head-to-Head
Last 5 Meetings
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
19
27
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%
The poor ball handling in the rain was equally matched by a poor lineout, with the Wallabies lineout operating at 68 per cent; too many of those lost lineouts were when the Wallabies were attacking inside and around Ireland’s 22m zone.
To put a figure on it, the Wallabies lost six of their 19 lineouts, four of which were lineout steals by Ireland.
At the other set piece, it was clear that the Irish front row of Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, and veteran Tadhg Furlong had the better of the Wallabies front row of Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, and Allan Alaalatoa at scrum time.
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The biggest difference in this upcoming set-piece battle is that Ireland won’t be able to bring on experienced loosehead prop Andrew Porter, who is injured at the moment and won’t play during the Nations Championship.
This could be pivotal at scrum time, as the long-time Irish starter got the better of young Aussie tighthead prop Zane Nonggorr on the night when the subs rolled on.
Where Ireland truly showed their gap in skill and class was in their respective execution in the 22m zones.
Ireland scored their first two tries within the first three phases of entering the Wallabies ‘ 22m-zone, and the Wallabies took a whopping 19 to score their first five-pointer.
The Wallabies’ second try came after 11 phases in Ireland’s 22m-zone. That again was a crash and bash fest with a couple of inside tip balls and carries close to the ruck, which paid off.
Ireland’s second try came after just two phases, and it was Aussie Mack Hansen who bagged his second try, running an almost identical line as his first one.
Ireland had clearly identified before the game that the Wallabies’ defence was up and in on their own try line, and all Ireland needed to do was overload the space with bodies to catch the Aussies short. It worked twice.
If the Wallabies’ plan is to crash and bash their way through this Irish side, then Joe Schmidt will need the biggest and most abrasive pack available to him.
However, with Will Skelton and Langi Gleeson injured, and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto not selected, the Wallabies pack will be a tad undersized, as it was the last time the teams met in November.
Nevertheless, the Wallabies managed to make inroads in other ways in Dublin thanks to their higher ruck speed and success rate.
They exposed Ireland in and around the rucks on the night, and it is clear in some of the clips above that whether it was through a dummy, a down line, or a tip inside, they found that space that Ireland left available.
Unfortunately for the Wallabies, Ireland coach Andy Farrell is not a coach to be fooled by something twice; his side will be watching for the short lines intently on Saturday night at Allianz.
The Wallabies will need to be ruthless in contact on Saturday, as they will likely be the smaller forward pack, but their backs will also need to make amends after a shoddy showing in Dublin in November.
Missed timed running lines, forward passes, knock-ons, poor kicks, and lateral movement were all too common eight months ago, and it put their pack under immense pressure.
Where the Wallabies have the upper hand on Ireland in the backline is their raw athletic ability, but they must be willing to go through the front door first before looking to expose the space out wide.
The shortside was a place where the Wallabies found holes and weak shoulders, and whether it is Tate McDermott or Ryan Lonergan who starts at halfback, expect them to go back to that tactic on Saturday night in Sydney.
Ireland are coming Down Under without their talismanic captain Caelen Doris, their best loosehead prop in Porter, and without one of their preferred no.10s in Jack Crowley.
Ireland is not down for the count by any stretch, but the Wallabies will have less firepower coming at them in the carry, less heat in the scrums, and the absence of a Munster connection in the halves will help them to contain the Irish attack.
Fixture
Nations Championship
Australia
31 - 33
Full-time
Ireland
All Stats and Data
The Wallabies are the underdogs, despite being at a sold-out Sydney Allianz, but should they get their game plan and skills execution right, then in all likelihood, the margin will return to those narrow five-pointers, as opposed to a giant blowout.
If the Wallabies can sure up their handling, lift their lineout success rate to a decent number, and get parity in the scrum as well as find quicker inroads in Ireland’s 22m zone, then they are in with every chance to nab this match.
It may seem like a lengthy and lofty list, but they are all within the Wallabies’ control, things they can fix in camp and on the day to change the outcome.
Ireland will come with their best available, and with Farrell at the helm, they are sure to be cunning, ruthless, and determined, but the Wallabies have no choice but to be ready for it.
Schmidt and his men should be confident, and certainly appear so; that when they get the basics right, they have the X-factor to upset any team, anytime, anywhere in the world.
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Ireland showed last year against the ABs that they can be slow starters. The Wallabies will need to come out firing on all cylinders from the start to take this one. Personally, I’m a bit concerned about the lack of muscle in the engine room and lack of cohesion, however with all the time off after not making the SR semis at least that should have given them time to build on the cohesion and rest some of the players like Valetini who looked a bit done by the end of the Brumbies season.
All good points KWAussie! While I am not sure a lack of cohesion will necessarily be a major issue if Schmidt picks the side I am anticipating, with the exceptions in the second row and at fullback, I think this will be a opportunity for the Wallabies to go all out and just outwork a Ireland that will be tired.
Ireland should win handily. Even if they are subpar these days - and with an incompetent 10 in Wonderboy. SH rugby is poor ‘and always has to rely on the incompetent refs to even be worthy oppo.
Wow! you sound a bit sad mate. Hope you get the help you obviously need to bring some joy into your life
Ireland haven't won a test against Australia in Australia for a very long time and have had the benefit of hosting for the last 5 encounters, often facing a side weary after a gruelling Rugby Championship. So the past results count for very little.
Since they're starting completely fresh this time while the Irish are coming off the back of their own gruelling European season we can expect a tough clash where fatigue will probably play a significant role for the visitors while it will be largely a question of cohesion and composure for the hosts.
Simply put, the Irish have gotten away with a lot of skullduggery of the kind you usually get the benefit of when you're the host and a lot of plays that could have and probably should have been called back were let go.
The home crowd advantage is a real thing which is why having a proper home and away international test season is really the only fair way to determine who truly is “better” than the others. But I digress.
It looks to be as a strong an Irish starting lineup as they've had for a while including through the 6N where injuries plagued their tournament. But as has become the new norm at the international level it's likely to be the benches that determine the ultimate outcome.
If the Wallabies starters can set a decent platform, then when the bench is unleashed they should be able to take the game away from the Irish at the death due to the aforementioned fatigue.
And I'd really love to see some of those big Irish units getting sat down for a change instead of being the ones doing the sitting down.
It still feels a bitter injustice that Dog Sheehan avoided proper punishment for his deliberate assault on Lynagh during the Lions and I hope some of the lads lean into that anger as fuel to land punishing hits on the Irishmen.
I like this breakdown Two Cents! Brilliant stuff! Home turf will matter!
The Joe Schmidt Wallabies Baa Baas it should be called. Where is the player and tactical cohesion, there isn’t any. Where are the tactics to score points and win games, well that’s poor as well as they play tight off 9 and just try and hold onto the ball. Really our best hope is if the bench is stacked with as much individual X factor as we possibly can. But that might not be the case especially in the forwards. The Wallabies are way behind other teams tactically, stuck in the past as the game moves onto an attacking mindset and we struggle to average 20 points per game. Joe Schmidt had success with Ireland due to the provinces cohesion, but that has been thrown out the window with the Wallabies. Ireland to win comfortably as the Wallabies look like a team thrown together and no idea how to score points.
Should be a good match.
I agree, cannot wait at a sold out Allianz!
Thankfully scribes don’t decide results !
We will watch the game .
Not sure what is meant wiht this? What is your thinking about the match?