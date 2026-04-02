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Investec Champions Cup

Charlie Ewels survives amputation scare to put best foot forward

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Charlie Ewels of Bath Rugby passes the Gallagher Premiership Rugby trophy as he walks onto the pitch prior to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final match between Bath Rugby and Leicester Tigers at Allianz Stadium on June 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Even after 34 England caps and nearly 200 games for Bath, Charlie Ewels is one of those rugby players people probably don’t appreciate as much as they should until he’s stopped playing.

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His own worst critic, Ewels doesn’t tend to put in the eye-catching, lung-bursting runs of his fellow England lock Ollie Chessum, and claims he never rates himself higher than a 7 out of 10.

However, the 30-year-old’s worth to the Bath pack is immeasurable, in the leadership he brings, his maul defence and lineout ability, and a work-rate that’s hard to beat; basically, the he’s sort of player any opposition team would love to have on their side.

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Despite his stern-faced exterior, a career requirement if you’re a top-class lock, Ewels comes across well in the way that he speaks, freely and honestly, and it is hard to imagine him being anything other than his authentic self. But, physically, there was a fear that he could be a changed man forever.

The infection in his ankle, that ruled him out for seven weeks through December and January, got so bad that he feared he might have to have his foot amputated.

Instead of lining up opposite Maro Itoje in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie at The Rec, Ewels would have had something much larger, and challenging to deal with.

Ewels still doesn’t exactly know how the infection came about, or why it took hold of his limb so badly.

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“It was from a small cut on my left ankle, probably a stud, I don’t really know. And when we tested what the bacteria was that got in there, to check I was on the right antibiotics, but we never found a source,” he explained to RugbyPass.

“Now, we obviously run around outside. There’s fertilisers on the pitch, there’s mud, there’s, you know, all sorts, so where and what got in, we don’t know.

“But I was very, very well looked after both club-wise and I actually spent some time in an NHS hospital, and incredibly I’m grateful for the people that looked after me.

“It was very bad. It was, I spent the week in hospital on IV drip and had surgery at the end to cut out all the infections.

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“It is humbling, one day I was fine, and then the next day I am lying there on a ward and not really 100 per cent knowing for about 12 hours if I was going to keep my foot or not.

“All I am left with a really small cut and a story.”

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Ewels has had a stop-start season, having picked up a knock against Gloucester in round two of the PREM and missing a month, being away with England, and then suffering the potential life-changing infection.

“Do I feel fresh? I think there’s a sweet spot between if you gave a player six months off and said, don’t play rugby for six months’, I don’t think they would come back in and play their best rugby in the first two games. That’s why we have pre-season fixtures.

“So you need to play, you need that, you need that battle hardness. But, at the same time as well, the sweet spot is not overplaying and, in my time here in the last three-and-a-half years, one of the things that I’ve always felt as a player that’s been done really well, is we use our squad, and also we try and have everybody firing at all times, and there’s an understanding from all the players that you need to be ready to go at any time, and everybody needs to be ready to play, and you’ll get your minutes, but you’ll get your rest and you’ll be well looked after.”

Ewels jokes that he’s never hit the ‘sweet spot’ in his career, despite this being his 11th season a senior pro.

“I have no idea what the sweet spot feels like,” he said in jest.

“Sometimes, a year later, you look back and you go, ‘oh, I was playing quite good rugby there, I wonder why that was’, when you try and think about the circumstances.

“I don’t know whether all players are like this, but in my mind, I’m never playing more than a 6 or 7 out of 10 game, and I always think about the things you didn’t do, about the things you missed rather than things you did, but maybe that’s my mindset. We can get into this, this is therapy

“I’m trained to be an optimist, but my default would be to be a pessimist and I’d probably look for what can go wrong.

“Am I a consequence of my time in this environment? I came in as a youngster and it went very well. We got to Premiership final, we finished top of the log. I completely naively thought that’s just what it would be like. And then I learned the hard way across the next six, seven years, that winning and losing are actually incredibly close together. The gap really isn’t as big as you think it is. And so actually, if you start to let things go by one, two, five per cent, before you know it, you can enter that downward spiral that we all try to avoid.

“I’m incredibly protective now with the environment that’s been rebuilt and the successes of last year that, when you start to see those little bits of complacency, which are human nature, creep in here and there, then I probably think it’s worse than it is, because I’m protective of what’s been created, I know how hard it is.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
4
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
45
22
First try wins
20%
Home team wins
80%

A treble winner last season, Ewels and his team-mates will be hoping to add the missing piece of silverware to the Bath trophy cabinet – the Champions Cup.

However, the mindset at Bath of, ‘never too high, never too low’ prevails. There is certainly no danger of Ewels getting ahead of himself.

“I think what start off as words on the wall, once you live experiences together as a group, I think then they all start to become your behaviours. So to the outside world, they might just be just be words, but to us, I would say they are definite consistent behaviours, and then they’re backed up by what Mondays look like, what Tuesdays look like from a training point of view.

“They’re backed up from coaching and leadership and senior players and holding each other accountable. It can’t just be one person. It has to be the group that believes that that’s the way to do things week in, week out.”

One in, all in. Ewels is just happy that he’s both a foot soldier and a leader.

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Comments

1 Comment
H
Hammer Head 8 days ago

Clever word play. Amputations. Best foot forward.


Very creative.

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Comments on RugbyPass

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GP 37 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 52 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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