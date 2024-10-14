Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
31 - 20
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
19 - 23
FT
WOMENS
22 - 6
FT
33 - 3
FT
WOMENS
35 - 40
FT
19 - 25
FT
38 - 10
FT
31 - 55
FT
66 - 12
FT
26 - 24
FT
33 - 26
FT
37 - 7
FT
31 - 22
FT
WOMENS
38 - 7
FT
8 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 8
FT
26 - 12
FT
19 - 29
FT
32 - 27
FT
48 - 14
FT
39 - 14
FT
WOMENS
14 - 62
FT
12 - 21
FT
WOMENS
19 - 23
FT
17 - 10
FT
35 - 3
FT
Thursday
15:00
Bunnings NPC

By the numbers: The NPC's best performers of 2024

By Ned Lester
Timoci Tavatavanawai and Moses Leo. Photos by Joe Allison/Getty Images and Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship pits the various corners of the country’s professional rugby community against one another in a unique and storied competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players ascending, descending or stalling through the rugby ranks, fighting for Super Rugby squad selection or All Blacks squad selection all land in this melting pot of provincial pride, and in 2024, some new stars rose to the top.

International talent came filtering through as The Rugby Championship and Pacific Nations Cup wrapped up and global stars returned to the stage they once used as a launchpad, shoulder to shoulder with players looking to emulate that very journey.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Here are the players who led the tournament’s biggest statistical categories:

Tries scored

10 – Kade Banks, North Harbour

With North Harbour’s elite backline talent of one-time All Black Shaun Stevenson, All Blacks Sevens flyer Moses Leo, Tonga’s Fine Inisi and even a brief cameo from Mark Tele’a, you’d be forgiven for thinking Banks might be forced to take a backseat while the aforementioned stars shone.

However, among that crowd of fringe world-class athletes, Banks thrived. The 24-year-old scored more than a try per game in the campaign, four of which came in a single outing against Waikato in a 43-29 win. That match saw the scores locked at 22 points apiece with 25 minutes remaining before a rapid-fire Banks hat-trick broke the game open and secured a runaway win for his team.

The Blues winger found his way to the try line courtesy of swift backline chemistry as well as individual brilliance, proving a lethal final link in the Harbour chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks XV omission Ricky Ricitelli was next best with the hooker claiming eight ‘meat pies’ in the tournament’s regular season.

Defenders beaten

58 – Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tasman

The physical Fijian was in career-best form for the Mako in 2024 while playing on both the wing and some minutes at centre.

Also one of the tournament’s best breakdown turnover exponents, the bruising Highlanders back had his fingerprints all over Tasman’s season on both sides of the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

17 tackle breaks in round five’s one-point win over Hawkes Bay alone would have had him halfway to the top 10 most defenders beaten list, but a total season tally of 58 instead sees him well clear of the next closest player on the list – Kade Banks with 47.

Unsurprisingly, Tavatavanawai boasted the best tackle evasion success rate in the competition as well at 56 per cent.

Kini Naholo, Emoni Narawa and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens also beat over 40 defenders on the season.

 

Tackles won

164 – TK Howden, Manawatu

The Turbos’ last-place finish was an unjust reflection of the spirited performances of their loose forward trio in particular. However, with the team on the back foot in so many contests, Hurricanes loose forward TK Howden had no issue getting his hands dirty.

As impressive as Howden’s best defensive effort statistically was against Bay of Plenty, with 27 tackles made in the contest, there were plenty of players with 30-tackle games this season. What makes Howden’s record remarkable is his consistency.

The 23-year-old blindside flanker was the top tackler in three games this season but provided his side with fewer than 10 tackles just once while appearing in all nine games.

The next best in the tackle count this season was Otago’s 22-year-old flanker, Harry Taylor, with 152 tackles total.

Related

Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

The All Blacks XV squad naming offered a key insight into which players are on All Blacks selectors' radar at the start of this new World Cup cycle.

Read Now

Points scored

137 – Tane Edmed, North Harbour

The Waratahs playmaker was a surprise inclusion in Harbour’s 2024 squad, a signing that worked out rather well for the team.

A quarter of the 24-year-old’s total points on the season came in a single, record-breaking performance against Manawatu in round six’s 58-19 win.

The record in question was North Harbour’s single-game individual points record. Edmed’s two tries, seven conversions and three penalties saw his points tally reach 33 thanks to a perfect night off the tee.

Taranaki’s Josh Jacomb was 31 points behind the Australian first five-eighth in the season tally.

Clean breaks

17 – Moses Leo and Sofai Maka, North Harbour

Despite coming 10th in the competition, this Harbour team were simply electric across the backline.

Leo, no stranger to making breaks on the SVNS circuit, seamlessly slipped back into the 15-man game as a pacy centre that posed huge threats and helped set up the players outside him; players like Sofai Maka.

The young winger’s acceleration down the touchline is elite and helped him power through gaps in the defence on a regular basis.

Kade Banks yet again shows up here as the next best with 16 clean breaks in the competition, tied with Wellington’s latest All Blacks XV selection in Riley Higgins.

Recommended

'Don't talk to us about player safety': Manu Tuilagi's Top 14 debut controversy

Fabian Holland: Sam Whitelock was 'testing me' with Barbarians

NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

OPINION

Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

OPINION

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

2

Edinburgh respond to Duhan van der Merwe exit revelations

3

Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

4

'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

5

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

6

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

7

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

8

Dillyn Leyds: 'I was probably the main culprit... It was really tough'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

How Quins' Jason Gilmore is making the Wallabies' case for the defence

The Queenslander has brought defensive excellence to a team whose DNA is all-out attack.

LONG READ

How Aphelele Fassi found the freedom to fly

The gifted full-back has refined his rough edges and is thriving from working with a reborn Springbok backline

LONG READ

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

The second Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa gave coaching an insight into the talent coming the famed system and didn't disappoint

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 11 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

That is indeed the correct way to play it Nick, but you said they would want to "milk every last drop of talent outta him!".


That value is as highlighted, in his marketing. That's what he was purchased for. How many millions was he supposed to pay back RA again haha?


So while he would indeed by a better footy player if he got to make all his mistakes and look lost now rather than next year, it will detract from milking that value. And if they did wait longer, of course he would make fewer mistakes and look less lost in Super Rugby than in Gold next month. You know Joe well though, he's not really likely to play him, is he?


I'm joking of course Nick. Australia aren't much different from France and if the games aren't 'local' they're not likely to pay any attention to the team. He could whack it dead and concede a 5m scrum and the game against Ireland and non of the potential fairweather rugby supporters would be the wiser at home.

153 Go to comments
O
OJohn 16 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

Bit like all those Aussies playing for the All Blacks I guess

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 16 minutes ago
How Quins' Jason Gilmore is making the Wallabies' case for the defence

Thanks Nick, Always liked Gilmore and the Tahs gig did him no favours (not alone there). I am hopeful Schmidt reads this and makes a call as Laurie ain't doing it. Love the quote ‘Offence sells tickets but defence wins championships’. So true and until the Wallabies learn that it ain't just about attack any longer, it is all 15 attacking and defending in all areas.

I looked for your quote regarding the French backs Jackling but couldn't find it.

2 Go to comments
L
LW 23 minutes ago
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw seedings confirmed

"Can anyone stop england" headlines lol! Unbackable favs going into the comp just like they were last time before they crapped their pants and choked

5 Go to comments
R
Roger 24 minutes ago
Red Roses are the top-rated rugby team of all-time

I'm a long time supporter of England Rugby Male and Female. But what these woman have done is absolutely fantastic, the male team should take their inspiration from these woman, they play with so much commitment and pride they deserve to be recognised for there achievements. Sadly our pathetic sports reporter's and MSM do not give them the credit they are vastly over due. I am embarrassed as an England Rugby fan that there superb achievements are not recognised because of a pathetic media.

Keep going ladies, you make me proud to support you.

Roger 😘👍😁

3 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Yes it is. They are thinking of counter sueing as they have spent over 30mil on the Rebels while they board/owners supposedly should have known they were insolvent.

153 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Yes it's hard enough getting that release for what you've suggested would be valuable here with the end of season tours, let alone adding a 24hour flight onto that.


In my case it is at least not during the club season, so much more likely to happen than your suggestion, not to mention much more beneficial. Of course both would eventuate in the perfect world.


Having regular XV fixtures for players departing overseas to commit to, where full International duty might be a bit too much of an ask, would indeed provide a good link to RA being able to track their players and know who really do have the potential to improve the local product/scene.

153 Go to comments
A
AD 32 minutes ago
How Quins' Jason Gilmore is making the Wallabies' case for the defence

Thanks Nick.

My only wory is that a guy in a new job, is unlikely to ditch that and take another new job....in which he would be on a hiding to nothing.

2 Go to comments
J
JWH 35 minutes ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

He isn't necessarily seventh choice, but the All Blacks XV is not a B team, it's a development squad for young and exciting prospects. Jason Ryan knows what Ricky Rick brings to the table, has weighed the pros and cons, and has decided that other players could use the experience ahead of him.


Bell's throwing is overhated, but it definitely isn't perfect. That'd why he is training with some of the best throwers right now.


Ox Nche is a prop, so it doesn't matter if he's bigger. Bongi Mbonambi would be second/third choice behind Taylor and Soni in a World XV right now as well.


We should also remember that Ricky Rick didn't have to play against a fully fit Crusaders side this year, who are often the team that brings the most physicality to the competition.

19 Go to comments
C
Craig 37 minutes ago
Speargate: The 2005 scandal that changed the way rugby polices the contact area

Was a shocking incident even for the time.Don't understand how the officials missed it.

1 Go to comments
J
JWH 42 minutes ago
Joseph Suaalii lifts lid on where he'll play in rugby union

So he doesn't know where he's playing? Bit of a misleading title

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 42 minutes ago
Five big omissions from the All Blacks XV squad

I think NZ could well win against England, Ireland and France. Dont be surprised if they do.

19 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 45 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Mate, you could have mentioned the 2022 thing when I made the point about the high proportion of minutes against SA this year! Could have saved a lot of bother.


I'd have thought his stats in at least the RWC quarter and semi were very good? Consensus was he played very well in both. I thought we tended to go well when he was paired with Frizzel or Scott Barrett.

638 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
George Ford the latest England star targeted by French clubs

Agreed Ford should take the money.

Sale scored 10 tries and bonus points in both matches Ford not played.

So regardless of his miraculous control in games they haven't missed him One bit.

Marcus nailed on 10 for England now . Fin back up .

Best go while he can .

3 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw seedings confirmed

I personally think it is not right that the 16th ranked team in the world, the Netherlands, is excluded at the expense of Brazil, the 42nd ranked team.

5 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Nah nitpicking.

16 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
Red Roses are the top-rated rugby team of all-time

I would imagine that the band 2 teams would like to be in England’s group. So if they can beat the teams from bands 3 and 4 they wouldn’t presumably have to play England again until the Final, though World Rugby I don’t think have stated yet how the QFs and SFs will be decided. Surely they must know but they are not telling anyone.

3 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 draw seedings confirmed

Dream draw for England would be Italy, Wales and Brazil. I think they would like to avoid Fiji, Samoa, USA and South Africa because they are the more physical teams and the risk of injury greater. Nowhere can I read how the QFs will be decided. On seeding the top 8 down to points difference if needed or a straight drawing of which pools will be matched together at the outset so that seeds 1 to 4 will be seeded to reach semis if they can, so that it would be 1 v 4 and 2 v 3. That could result in England v France and Canada v New Zealand humdingers.

5 Go to comments
J
JD 2 hours ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

However good he is, there'll only ever be one Jonah. Respect from South Africa - the best there ever was.

16 Go to comments
P
PS 2 hours ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

I'm not nitpicking. I made a point that hasn't changed in substance. You're the one nitpicking about if you read it ore not. Something that doesn't matter since it's clicks and engagements that are counted in this day and age. And the engagements on this article are mounting indicating that the Lomu reference was in fact clever

16 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ How Quins' Jason Gilmore is making the Wallabies' case for the defence How Quins' Jason Gilmore is making the Wallabies' case for the defence
Search