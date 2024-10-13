Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
31 - 20
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
19 - 23
FT
WOMENS
22 - 6
FT
33 - 3
FT
WOMENS
35 - 40
FT
19 - 25
FT
38 - 10
FT
31 - 55
FT
66 - 12
FT
26 - 24
FT
33 - 26
FT
37 - 7
FT
31 - 22
FT
WOMENS
38 - 7
FT
8 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 8
FT
26 - 12
FT
19 - 29
FT
32 - 27
FT
48 - 14
FT
39 - 14
FT
WOMENS
14 - 62
FT
12 - 21
FT
WOMENS
19 - 23
FT
17 - 10
FT
35 - 3
FT
International

Fabian Holland: Sam Whitelock was 'testing me' with Barbarians

By Ned Lester
David Ribbans, Liam Mitchell , Sam Whitekock and Fabian Holland of Barbarians. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians

One of the most highly touted prospects in the recently unveiled All Blacks XV squad is 22-year-old Fabian Holland, a lock who recently became eligible for New Zealand and was quizzed by Sam Whitelock as the pair spent time together in the Barbarians squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third-youngest player in the 2024 All Blacks XV squad hails not from Tauranga or Thames, but from the Netherlands. Standing at 2.04 metres tall and over 120 kg, he’s a player Kiwi rugby fans and All Blacks selectors alike have high hopes for.

A new generation of New Zealand’s second rowers are getting a chance to shine in 2024 with the passing of the torch from Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, both of whom hung up their black boots at the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Tupou Vaa’i has made the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup to put concerns over the transition period to rest, while Sam Darry has proven himself to be up to the challenge of international rugby.

Holland hopes to be the next cab off the rank and has an opportunity to show his ability on the big stage when he travels with the team to Europe for their two games in November.

It won’t be the first visit to the European continent this year for the young Highlander, who earned selection for the Barbarians in their team to face Fiji back in June. The then 21-year-old came off the bench to join the most capped All Black of all time, Sam Whitelock, in his final game of professional rugby.

Beyond the match itself, having the tutorship of one of the greats for a week was a special moment for Holland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was awesome for me, he just tried to pass on a few gold nuggets and tried to take me under his wing,” the youngster told The Breakdown.

“The whole week he pretty much asked me questions; it was around the time the Super Rugby final was on, unfortunately we didn’t make it of course but we watched the final together and he was pretty much testing me, like ‘what would you do in this situation?’ or ‘what would you do here?’

“It was an awesome experience, and then to share the field with him, it was a little kid’s dream coming true. It was awesome.”

Fixture
Internationals
Japan
01:50
26 Oct 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

While his height lends itself to strong lineout work, another of Holland’s points of difference is his nous around the breakdown. Despite his long frame, the Dutchman proved to be one of Super Rugby Pacific’s premier breakdown threats while providing an immense all-round work rate across the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love being in and around the breakdown,” he said, describing his game. “Just the physical side of it and throwing your body around. It’s a bit of an unorthodox thing being quite tall and being able to get down low and slow the ball down or even get a turnover, I’d like to say I pride myself on that.

“That’s what I do, otherwise just try to work for my teammates and make sure after 80 minutes I know I’ve done everything I can to help the team get a win.”

Related

NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

The semi-finals are set in the NPC with Wellington hosting Waikato and Canterbury travelling to Bay of Plenty. Here are the top performers from the Bunnings NPC quarter-finals.

Read Now

He’s earned himself no shortage of fans through his first two seasons of professional rugby, including All Blacks coach Scott Robertson who showed a keen awareness of Holland’s eligibility status soon after starting in the role.

Since taking the “leap of faith” to move to Christchurch at the age of 16, the dream of becoming an All Black has edged closer and closer.

All Black great Sir John Kirwin reacted to the interview and offered his two cents on why Holland’s status as a supposed All Black in waiting.

“Well from what I’ve heard he’s coachable, he works hard and he’s two metres four,” the former Blues coach grinned. “South Africa continue to produce big men and it’s not something that we’ve actually produced; a lot of our young guys are going to basketball. Back in the day, Steven Adams would have played rugby.

“So, we need big men and he’s a big body. He’s still a young man; it takes, like he said, time to grow into his body. But, also, he started his apprenticeship really at 16 when most Kiwis start it at six.”

Recommended

Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

OPINION

'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Wallace Sititi hailed by coach as ‘everything you want in an All Black’

All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

2

Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

3

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

4

'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

5

Edinburgh respond to Duhan van der Merwe exit revelations

6

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

7

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

8

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

How Aphelele Fassi found the freedom to fly

The gifted full-back has refined his rough edges and is thriving from working with a reborn Springbok backline

LONG READ

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

The second Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa gave coaching an insight into the talent coming the famed system and didn't disappoint

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You had him as dropping off during the quarter final? Interesting. Cane was certainly down in 2022, that's when he came back from injury so not surprising to see him return to form in 23'.


I hope you're basing your thoughts on the fact that JVDF was the best flanker at the time Nick, what you just said is basically the same as O'Mahoney, 'you're not as good as McCaw'. It's still a compliment to be comparing Cane to JVDF at the time. Since then it has been PSDT of course.

630 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I like that Nicks data is off what he views though. I admit I think what the data companies do with there own basic data might provide a more compelling arguement than how Nick uses his own data though.


For instances, I think the normal stats would give Cane a much higher tackle count than what he is, compared to those compared here, so is Nick not valuing some of the defensive work he does enough to quantify it in a 'stat'? Tizzano is making much tougher tackles?


But mainly of course as someone who loves data I never really trust someone elses work unless its up for peer review etc. I think it great this stuff here is provided to the general public. I'm happy to let it slide for the most part I guess I'm trying to say.

630 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I have, Top 14 is less.


I my opinion it's mainly about the viewership there, Japan would more be able to sugar daddies having a pro team angle you're thinking of. SR is still here, do you mean demise of South Africa? East asia and Oceania would be a far better proposition for USA that it was for SA I reckon though if that's what you meant.


Most of the reports SA and NZ had done about rugby basically resolved around the commercial criss-cross being non existent between the two regions. That would basically turn into it's strength if there ever was a Japan>Australasia>America triumvirate. A lot of the travel related ones, apart from cost, had been remedied with smarter practices (and other otherwise still exist for SA,and all of europe I guess now).

630 Go to comments
S
SS 1 hour ago
All Blacks label gruelling Northern Tour ‘exactly what we need’

8 new caps, at least three of whom played only one game. Hardly counts really

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Yeah nar, that can happen with a new coach can't it. I would expect there to be a big change between Crowley and any new age coach too. Lets hope it just wasn't one of those former things and the team can maintain those standards.


I've really enjoyed the way Italy have played against say 6N sides for a long time now to be fair, they seem to have a great core of players and some of those are still going and theres even new ones now. Would be magic for the game if they can elevate them to that next level along with Scotland, England, Aus, and Argentina, would make a really strong world top 10 of two bracets and keep the RWC top 12 berths race competitive.


Plus I'm sure they would be stoked to tour NZ! Though I suspect RedWarrior would find they'd be more envious of being used in a spectical/globetrotter type match in Chicago like the Irish are with the All Blacks next year.

630 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Standard news articles work find but thefeatured /plus/ articles don't basically. You can manually add the first part after // type in rugbypass.com/plus/ at the right place.

630 Go to comments
M
MC 2 hours ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

The national sport comment is facetious or trolling. Rugby is still largely the province of wealthier private schools, with a 2019 survey showing less than 200,000 players of all ages and both genders. Hurling (including camogie) is played by ~100,000 children, and an estimated 170k registered adult players. Gaelic football numbers likely run higher (more counties compete), and soccer remains more easily available to play in car parks or fields before you even get to club registrations. I love to support rugby in Ireland, and it has come on in leaps and bounds, but claiming it as our national sport is disingenuous at best.

10 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

Top 3 fat slow locks in the world. He wouldnt make the SA, Ireland, NZ, France or English squads.

3 Go to comments
A
AG 2 hours ago
Trust, talent, and Tigers: How Gloucester's tyros are at the heart of their quest for the three-peat

Really interesting article and interview / visit!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I can remember that feature. It only ever worked when the comment was already visible (it basically acted like a control find and took it to you).


It did not work when you had been offline as comments only get populated on the threads if the chat service has maintained a connection during any AFK time, and will not working if you haven't clicked the 'more replies' links to make that comment visible.


Basically if you can't manually scroll to find that new post to see it, clicking the link won't work either. It will be under some chat history you haven't expanded.


That's my old undertsanding anyway and still explains exactly what you describe here.

630 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

What notifications?


I might be using a browser that is not compatible. All /plus/ articles do not link correctly, it was something I indeed was hoping was fixed with the account change but I now suspect it was wrong of my to expect to see a service/chat change at the same time (software devs would keep them as separate changes).


I'm talking about emails and say when you get a link off NB's profile, you always have to include the domain part rugbypass.com/plus/ it would be indeed be nice to see it work properly and I am only hoping at this point that it will be part of the next batch of improvements/changes theyre supposed to try.


See below for the other explanation.

630 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Would be more relevant if there was some way to quantify the quality of the away teams (23 compared to squad)?

630 Go to comments
S
Snash 2 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

Yeah this guys score for RG reveals how little he knows about the game and what RG does - with and without the ball

3 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

"The Wallabies are building a good foundation under Joe Schmidt, but it’s clear they are lacking world class talent.


Sorry John but this is utter tripe. You need to try harder.

3 Go to comments
J
Jordon 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

SBW right about some things but to say the boys don't like pressure is rubbish. It's what they live for. But as he says the bench split needs to change. All the backs bar the 9 should be able to play 80min. 6-2 split at most for the backs. A good bench or a dominant 10 will get you through the last quarter. So far this season the ABs have had neither.

16 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

SBW is not an all time great rugby player.


He never held down a starting position in any of his seasons playing for the All Blacks.


He was not a starter in any RWC playoff tests in2011, 2015, or 2019.


He was a career backup.

16 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

this is actually the most sensible option.

What do you mean by this, Ed? Have you stated you're understand of whats happening here in any of you're comments, I love to read it lol


I agree that Gathies personal opinion that it would be best for France if the top 20 were rested, as that means they don't have to miss soo many club games, and the 3 or 4 weeks they gain are consecutive with their off season, would have been the most sensible option. It is much better that say what South Africa'n players have to endure when their "off season" is broken up into like 3 bits. Though that is largely a personal preference thing I have with my own leave.


That's not happening of course, and I have yet to really try to understand the implications of the changes on that topic. Have you?

630 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Didn’t Papalii get injured vs Argentina and have to miss the South Africa tests and Bledisloe?

16 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I can't see how they can continue to treat nations differently as well. How do Argentina and Australia feel that they now know France have changed their attitude for this NZ series, why should just they get lumped with having France C tour.


I myself think there will still be a lot of people in France like Nick Bishop who still want the tours to continue of course, so perfectly reasonable to hear that discussion, I was more stating the obvious conclusion based on your opinion. I don't necessarily think that is the way it would have gone (well it isn't ofc, they've revised their stance).


As it is now, it's all changing in 2027, you can only assume they will be trying to win. Now the French team that tours (for one game only) NZ will also be the same team that goes to Argentina the following week (or wherever). The South has always received the tours, though not always a 3 match tour, and I'm sure the North (even those touring the north) also find plenty to enjoy about receiving a different team each week anyway, so It's not an 'NZ' thing and this is the last year it's going to work this way I think. So as I've said multiple teams, most of this talk is mute (though I still enjoy it).


What happens, and what France do, in the consecutive years following 2027 when the test championship starts, is probably still anybody's guess.

630 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

Just so the author is informed, Clayton McMillan stated publicly the All Black XV players who reached the NPC Final would be available for the Final and not pulled out.

2 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes? Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?
Search