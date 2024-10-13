'Don't talk to us about player safety': Manu Tuilagi's Top 14 debut controversy

England international Manu Tuilagi’s debut for Bayonne in the Top 14 has caused a stir after a shot on La Rochelle’s Gregory Alldritt caused the loose forward to have a go at the ref officials.

The 33-year-old England centre made his delayed debut for new club and a fast start had Bayonne up 20-0 early. In the 29th minute Tuilagi crossed paths with Alldritt, launching into the loose forward.

The French international was not happy with the tackle and asked the officials to review what appeared to be head-on-head contact, however the response from referee was not what Alldritt wanted to hear.

Referee Luc Ramos told his TMO that “the player is complaining” about the tackle, before responding to Alldritt that “the tackle is legal, it’s your head that tilts forward.”

“It’s not legal. Don’t talk to us about player safety anymore,” Alldritt responded.

🎙️ "C'est un plaquage pour faire mal" L'avis de Richard Dourthe à propos du plaquage de Tuilagi sur Alldritt 💥 pic.twitter.com/vvZHY17e5X — CANAL+ Rugby (@CanalplusRugby) October 12, 2024

Bayonne went on to win comfortably by 37-7 over the two-time European champions however if the tackle had been judged differently, it could have been a contest.