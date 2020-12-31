6:11am, 31 December 2020

Zebre captain Giulio Bisegni is set to be sidelined for the rest of the PRO14 season, the club have confirmed.

Bisgeni tore his pectoral muscle off at the tendon during a match against Brive in the Challenge Cup.

A statement reads: “The centre and captain of the Zebre Rugby Club Giulio Bisegni underwent surgery on Tuesday 29 December on his left breastplate at the City of Parma Hospital, top sponsor and healthcare partner of the Parma-based company.

“The surgery was performed by Dr. Carlo Felice De Biase and his assistant Dr. Giovanni Ziveri and it was necessary following a trauma that occurred on December 18th, during the Challenge Cup match at Brive, which caused a muscle injury and a complete detachment of the tendon from its insertion.

“The operation was successful and the estimated prognosis is five months. The athlete – who took the field in 107 official appearances with the franchise and has made 16 appearances in the Italy shirt – has already started the process of functional recovery under the supervision of the medical and physiotherapy staff of the Zebre Rugby Club.”

Bisegni was part of the final 31-man Italy squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and he represented the Azzuri on 16 occasions between 2015 and 2020.