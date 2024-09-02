Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

By Ian Cameron
TJ Perenara of New Zealand (R) leads the haka during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park on August 17, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Former Springboks captain John Smit has weighed in on the debate surrounding the haka and the respect afforded to it by South African fans.

The controversy reared its head again during Saturday’s Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand in Johannesburg, where the Springboks secured a dramatic 31-27 victory at Emirates Airline Park.

The match itself was a thriller with the Boks trailing by ten points with just ten minutes remaining. Late tries from replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams turned the game in favour of the home team.

All Black coach Scott Robertson and captain Scott Barrett review the loss to the Springboks

All Black coach Scott Robertson and captain Scott Barrett review the loss to the Springboks

The All Blacks managed to score four tries compared to the Springboks’ three – but it was the Boks who had the last laugh. The home side only led the match for a total of nine minutes, but they ended up being the minutes that mattered.

Much of the focus of the post-match discussion on social however shifted from the game itself to the pre-match events and specifically the treatment of the haka.

During the haka an aeroplane flyover and loud chanting from the home crowd drowned out the traditional Maori war dance. It’s a spectacle that traditionally commands silence and respect from those in attendance and it’s ruffled feathers in NZ.

2007 Rugby World Cup winning captain John Smit expressed his disappointment over the handling of the haka at Ellis Park, posting on X: “What a test match, but my only disappointment was the noise made and music being played during the haka. It’s a privilege to watch and hear for player and fan alike; please let’s respect it in Cape Town…”

The vast majority of replies to his post on X were in agreement.

“100% agree, JS. It was a timing error, not planned is the word. But still a very bad look. So much respect between the two teams and nations. There should be an official apology from someone in the event planning team,” wrote one fan, while another pointed out: “Couldn’t agree more. Not sure if the Springbok players on the day would agree to that interference of the Haka from management, or whoever [is] responsible. Great post cap”.

Not all fans were in agreement with Smit’s take on the controversy, however.

One fan wrote: “Our house our rules. They should be glad we allow them a couple of minutes of our time to perform their dance. We have better things to do with our time.”

How the Cape Town Stadium crowd react to the haka this coming weekend will now no doubt be a talking point this week.

Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has responded to the personal attack he received from Kiwi pundits Scotty Stevenson and Israel Dagg, saying he hopes "you guys are doing well".

Comments

9 Comments
T
Terry24 1 hr ago

After the RWC 2023 QF NZ players abused and isnulted Irish players and spectators. No offer of apology was made beyond the manager, captain and NZ supporters intimating that the Irish deserved it.


Looks like a timing issue with the flyover and when the Haka was supposed to take place. Sh1t happens. Get over yourselves.


PS: Is the compere guy is the same guy who sings "Lets go Lions. Lets go!!" during the URC?

If so he is a f**king legend. My kids kept singing that when Irish teams were playing Lions in Ellis Park. I ended up joining them. Him and his Mic should be given free reign to respond to the Haka in real time. Now that would be classic!

L
Linton 2 hours ago

Ruffled feathers in NZ? Rubbish. It's a challenge, you can do what you like in return. No kiwi that I know gives a sh.t.

T
Terry24 1 hr ago

Good to hear. I agree.

W
WK 2 hours ago

I've now heard from a couple of people who were at the game. They say that the music and fireworks had been timed to coincide with the Emirates Plane's flyover. What happened is that the ABs took a bit of time to honour the passing of the Maori King, which wasn't in the schedule. The result is that the Haka took place late and clashed with the flyover/music/fireworks.

M
MB 19 mins ago

That’s interesting. Thanks for the information.

W
Wayneo 3 hours ago

All this is doing is winding up the Joburg hillbillies to go even harder the next time the AB's play at Ellis Park.

J
Jacque 3 hours ago

Same thing with stadium Dj's around SA. They wanna play MUSIC during EVERY break in the game. We come for the rugby NOT the music.

W
WW 1 hr ago

Sport as it is in moderns times is entertainment and keeping the crowd motivated, very American if you ask me, but that's what we have to deal with along with the " kaka".

T
Terry24 2 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

The teams that had an easy run into the semis were Argentina and England. They reached the semi final because the draw put them in easy groups, with the top4 all being together on two sides of the draw. They feel out at the semi final because they only made contact with a top 4 team then instead of at the quarter final. Again a result of the draw.


None of the current players or management in Ireland had experience of making it past a QF. France last did so 12 years previously. 33% chance of an all NH and all SH quarter. But 67% chance of mixed QFs. Neither team but especially Ireland do not wish to be playing a mulitple and recent RWC championj team in a QF.


Nobody said there was a conspiracy just that the draw is a farce, which it is and has been since the inception of the RWC. SA and NZ only tonicing it now. That is why it is being changed.


The draw has been changed but the IRFU need to check when the rankings are being taken from. No point in having the draw a year and a half before 2027 if the rankings the draw is based on is from 2023.


Schedules also need looking at. Ireland and France playing their last pool match in 2015 6 days before facing NZ/Arg was disgraceful. NZ/Arge put up 105 points between them.

Again helping not harming the big teams so no remedial action taken.

197 Go to comments
C
CT 4 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Are you this painful in real life you sound like a old woman with wet panties

197 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 11 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Williams has been great the RC. Deserves a start.

2 Go to comments
M
MB 13 minutes ago
Heavy-hitters: All 10 Premiership squads by weight, height and age

“…coincidentally pretty much the exact same stats as Dowson when he was a player.” That cracked me up. I’m guessing that the Eggchasers guys are going to enjoy these stats, if they notice this article!

1 Go to comments
W
WW 14 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

Sorry Yankee doodle, not everyone can be South African 🤣🤣🤣

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

Where’s the article?

121 Go to comments
M
MB 17 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

I cannot stand the music playing in breaks during sports. They’re doing it at the US Open, as well…maybe we Americans do have to take the blame! 😀

10 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Can’t underestimate how the inclusion of Williams at the expense of Reinach changed the dynamic of the match, it’ll be interesting to see whether he starts or is used as an impact sub this week…

2 Go to comments
M
MB 19 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

That’s interesting. Thanks for the information.

10 Go to comments
T
Terry24 31 minutes ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

Amazed you were even able to turn the clue-o-meter on son, if you're that dim. 😉

31 Go to comments
T
Terry24 36 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Wales were not in the top 8 a year before the tournament but received a top 4 spot.

Scotland a top 5 team were given the seeding of a team between 8-12.

Ireland and France two top4 teams were given their seedings from RWC 2019.

Samoa had long broken into teh top 12 but were seeded 4 (as a 12-16).


Every team who moved up the rankings between the RWCs was punished and no team who moved down the rankings were punished. Its Mickey Mouse. A joke.


"So in Terry24's world which is the best side in the world?" Wont be replying to this type of 3rd person jacka$$ query again. Be respectful.

197 Go to comments
A
Ace 39 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Aaaaw, poor naaigie. Can't stop itself from cutting & pasting the same sad lame crap over and over and over and again...


Don't worry, it'll be saturday soon & you & daddy can earn a few bucks on the backseat of mommy's taxi.

20 Go to comments
G
Gman 47 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Ireland took the stuff that was fired at them. Lost the first game. Didn't whinge about and came out stronger and beat SA. They got booed during the game.

Sure , respect the Haka but it's not s sacred cow. It's nothing more than pre-match entertainment. The idea that is an opportunity to get in touch with their ancestors and celebrate their culture is at this stage far fetched.

Keep the Haka, it's entertaining and I don't agree with it being booked.

Roll on the coming season in the N. Hemisphere

20 Go to comments
C
CT 49 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

So in Terry24's world which is the best side in the world?

197 Go to comments
C
CT 51 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Actually it's Afrikaans which isn't Dutch and his English is very good

197 Go to comments
C
CT 54 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

Only Terry24's opinion counts

197 Go to comments
C
CT 57 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

you sound like a Frenchie always moaning about everything,the refs fault,the ref prefered the other team,they were lucky Ect Ect Ect boring Terry24

197 Go to comments
C
CT 59 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

sounds like a case of sour grapes

197 Go to comments
C
CT 1 hour ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

You must be the only rugby fan that thinks it's a mickey mouse tourament because your side hasn't won it ,most probably 99.99 percent of rugby fans consider it to be the ultimate accolade except for Terry24 lonely place to be

197 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

I think off turnover and when on back foot the defense needs to drift now. Ireland/France will have seen what NZ did and will expose it too if its not changed. The defense behind the shooters drifts anyway so SA just have everyone drift on that 1st phase off turnover to elimiante the space and reapply rush defense for the next phase.


Both turnovers seemed to be from I guy being tackled firing the ball back to the guy who looked like he was coming in to clear the ruck. Didn't work obviously so that will be eliminate.


I think when teams are changing styles a little you do that against weaker opposition but you consolidate it conservatively against the strong teams. We will see that on Saturday.

My bet is Kriel will still rush but if he is beaten the entire defense will advance/drift to cut out an overlap. Attack will be there but no low percentage plays.

24 Go to comments
