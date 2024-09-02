Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town
Former Springboks captain John Smit has weighed in on the debate surrounding the haka and the respect afforded to it by South African fans.
The controversy reared its head again during Saturday’s Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand in Johannesburg, where the Springboks secured a dramatic 31-27 victory at Emirates Airline Park.
The match itself was a thriller with the Boks trailing by ten points with just ten minutes remaining. Late tries from replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams turned the game in favour of the home team.
The All Blacks managed to score four tries compared to the Springboks’ three – but it was the Boks who had the last laugh. The home side only led the match for a total of nine minutes, but they ended up being the minutes that mattered.
Much of the focus of the post-match discussion on social however shifted from the game itself to the pre-match events and specifically the treatment of the haka.
During the haka an aeroplane flyover and loud chanting from the home crowd drowned out the traditional Maori war dance. It’s a spectacle that traditionally commands silence and respect from those in attendance and it’s ruffled feathers in NZ.
2007 Rugby World Cup winning captain John Smit expressed his disappointment over the handling of the haka at Ellis Park, posting on X: “What a test match, but my only disappointment was the noise made and music being played during the haka. It’s a privilege to watch and hear for player and fan alike; please let’s respect it in Cape Town…”
The vast majority of replies to his post on X were in agreement.
“100% agree, JS. It was a timing error, not planned is the word. But still a very bad look. So much respect between the two teams and nations. There should be an official apology from someone in the event planning team,” wrote one fan, while another pointed out: “Couldn’t agree more. Not sure if the Springbok players on the day would agree to that interference of the Haka from management, or whoever [is] responsible. Great post cap”.
Not all fans were in agreement with Smit’s take on the controversy, however.
One fan wrote: “Our house our rules. They should be glad we allow them a couple of minutes of our time to perform their dance. We have better things to do with our time.”
How the Cape Town Stadium crowd react to the haka this coming weekend will now no doubt be a talking point this week.
After the RWC 2023 QF NZ players abused and isnulted Irish players and spectators. No offer of apology was made beyond the manager, captain and NZ supporters intimating that the Irish deserved it.
Looks like a timing issue with the flyover and when the Haka was supposed to take place. Sh1t happens. Get over yourselves.
PS: Is the compere guy is the same guy who sings "Lets go Lions. Lets go!!" during the URC?
If so he is a f**king legend. My kids kept singing that when Irish teams were playing Lions in Ellis Park. I ended up joining them. Him and his Mic should be given free reign to respond to the Haka in real time. Now that would be classic!
Ruffled feathers in NZ? Rubbish. It's a challenge, you can do what you like in return. No kiwi that I know gives a sh.t.
Good to hear. I agree.
I've now heard from a couple of people who were at the game. They say that the music and fireworks had been timed to coincide with the Emirates Plane's flyover. What happened is that the ABs took a bit of time to honour the passing of the Maori King, which wasn't in the schedule. The result is that the Haka took place late and clashed with the flyover/music/fireworks.
That’s interesting. Thanks for the information.
All this is doing is winding up the Joburg hillbillies to go even harder the next time the AB's play at Ellis Park.
Same thing with stadium Dj's around SA. They wanna play MUSIC during EVERY break in the game. We come for the rugby NOT the music.
Sport as it is in moderns times is entertainment and keeping the crowd motivated, very American if you ask me, but that's what we have to deal with along with the " kaka".