Gallagher Premiership

Blow for Leicester as Julian Montoya tipped to join Pau next season

By Neil Fissler
Argentina skipper Julian Montoya is linked with an end-of-season move away from Leicester (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Top 14 outfit Pau have emerged as the favourites to lure Argentina skipper Julian Montoya away from Leicester Tigers when his contract runs out at the end of this season. The soon-to-be 31-year-old hooker, who last month became the fourth Argentine to win a century of Test caps with Los Pumas, has been attracting the interest of several Top 14 sides after leading his country to historic wins over South Africa and Australia in recent weeks.

He has been a key player since arriving at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in January 2021 campaign after the Jaguares pulled out of Super Rugby. The following year he helped the Tigers win a Gallagher Premiership title.

Montoya has scored a remarkable 26 tries in 59 appearances for the Tigers but has yet to play a game for them this season because he has been away on international duty at The Rugby Championship.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Midi Olympique revealed on Monday that Montoya would be spoilt for offers from admiring clubs across the Channel, but RugbyPass have learnt that Pau have edged ahead of their rivals in the race to sign him up.

His departure would be another blow for new Leicester boss Michael Cheika, who already looks set to lose Handre Pollard, the Springboks’ back-to-back Rugby World Cup winner. He looks set for a return to Japan when his current deal runs out next summer.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Leicester
12:30
12 Oct 24
Northampton
All Stats and Data

The Tigers have offered England international forward Ollie Chessum a new deal to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season when his contract runs out.

His fellow internationals Dan Cole, Jack van Poortvliet, Dan Kelly, Freddie Steward and Anthony Watson are also all in the final year of their contracts with the club and need to agree to renewals.

Some quarters have suggested that some England stars are holding off on agreeing on new contracts until they receive offers of enhanced EPS contracts worth around £150,000 a year from the RFU.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

I'm obsessed with giving players debuts because 1. It sends a message to players coming through our domestic system that their form will be rewarded.


Players like Cameron Hanekom, Jordan Hendrikse, Boogieman, Henco van Wyk should be incentivised to keep playing well. And get a shot.


2. Same answer as you - now is the time though, at the beginning of a 4 year cycle.

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
Five key questions the Springboks urgently need to answer

Which one? I replied with "General Depth".

67 Go to comments
D
DP 29 minutes ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

What's your team of the tournament? etc etc

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

If your B Team beat our B Team, then yes, your B Team is better than our B Team.


But to to draw the conclusion that your B Team is better than our B Team because your B Team beat another team is childish.

370 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I suspect that Turdlough is Ben Smith.

370 Go to comments
M
MO 1 hour ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

Razor does have a conundrum - Will Jordan scores tries! The majority of his AB career has been wing, but his favoured position is Full Back. Is Will Jordan an exceptional fullback? The answer is probably NO. He's not especially good under the high ball. He's not especially good kicking out of defense. And he's not an especially good tackler or last defender. But he does score tries!


However, I believe Razor is being myopic in his team selections and game plan. This year was the year to try different things. Everyone would accept losses this year if he was really trying different combos


But in reality he's not... I think Ioane is an amazing winger. He's a good defender at center but he creates nothing at center because for 3 years now his passing and distrubution skills have remained poor. But Razor persists and doesn't give Proctor a chance. The problem is compounded for our centers because Jordie is not a good distributor either - so in the end the ball rarely gets to the wing unless DMAC does a cross field kick. Jordie and/or Reiko bashing the ball up is just so damn predictable.


Scooter is a good player, but after 9 games his leadership must be under question. Furthermore in the 7 games he has captained, I believe the leadership burden has affected his game.


Is Scooter a world class 4 - absolutley not. But unlike Rassie who converted PSDT to the blindside role - Razor has not contemplated doing the same with Scooter.

22 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

"Argentina do it" (sic).


When will these "pundits" realize that Argentina has no choice as there is NO professional league at home.


There is SLAR (Latin America, full of second class Argies) and MLR (USA with plenty of Argies too), but NO pro league at home. Thereby, all Pumas players come from France/England and maybe Italy.


Some "graduate" from SLAR to Europe via Pumas apprenticeship, but they don't play at home.


By the way, Nick, how do you see Santi Grondona playing? He has not been selected lately. But back row is where the Pumas have plenty of good options, so it has to be hard.

16 Go to comments
M
MP 1 hour ago
Ben Bamber: 'I'm going to be your biggest headache, I'll be a nightmare'

Wriggle and giggle. That's what we called Loigue.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
WXV 2: Final round team news as Tuipulotu starts for Wales against Japan

I don't see George at 10 as a loss, though she does kick the odd 50:22. Powell will do just as well and is more mobile.

1 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
Sevens icon Charlotte Caslick sets condition for 15s move before World Cup

I'm not sure whether Jo Yapp will be pleased or not. Caslick has no real pedigree in 15s. I'd have said she was a flanker, does she have the speed for a full back?

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Rivalry is a box-office ticket, ripe for indulgence and legitimate exploitation'

administrators look to come up with all sorts of madcap schemes

100% agree. Fix the basics and the schemes will take care of themselves. That's not easy, but its the way forward.

1 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's a great player, I read somewhere though that he's inelligible

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Gotta milk every last drop of talent outta him!

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

If Tua wants to play for Aussie I guess he'll be in, next best thing at 12 to Kev and Hunter.

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Hmmm...Oh well, he's here now, so let's make the most of him I say

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Tall about a speculator of a deal M! The Hamster was really hoisting the Hail Mary on that one eh?

16 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Pone has a lot of upside, and there were grounds fro hope in that one game for the Tahs when he gave a dominant scrum performance. Just needs more top guidance.


Not sure if Quade will get back in, may depend on his connection with Joe!?

16 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Ha ha.

He's in my team only because Tua may be unavailable because he's a Kiwi, and would set out to undermine the team from within..etc

16 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
Three Pumas, two ABs make SA website's Rugby Championship 2024 XV

Personally thought Malia was much better than Fassi in all the games I watched but other than that on reflection it’s pretty spot on, maybe Clarke for Arrendse as he surprised me but again it’s a personal selection

3 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

'The Romanian Rambler' - priceless AD 🤣


Melbourne Roar midfielder - intentional Freudian slipper??🤣 We don't speak that word around here!


But seriously, I do feel there are grounds for hope if they can give the youngsters some extra help to develop them quicker. It is a race against time and they need a fast-track which is not only provided by coaching but mentorship...

16 Go to comments
