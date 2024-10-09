Blow for Leicester as Julian Montoya tipped to join Pau next season

Top 14 outfit Pau have emerged as the favourites to lure Argentina skipper Julian Montoya away from Leicester Tigers when his contract runs out at the end of this season. The soon-to-be 31-year-old hooker, who last month became the fourth Argentine to win a century of Test caps with Los Pumas, has been attracting the interest of several Top 14 sides after leading his country to historic wins over South Africa and Australia in recent weeks.

He has been a key player since arriving at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in January 2021 campaign after the Jaguares pulled out of Super Rugby. The following year he helped the Tigers win a Gallagher Premiership title.

Montoya has scored a remarkable 26 tries in 59 appearances for the Tigers but has yet to play a game for them this season because he has been away on international duty at The Rugby Championship.

Midi Olympique revealed on Monday that Montoya would be spoilt for offers from admiring clubs across the Channel, but RugbyPass have learnt that Pau have edged ahead of their rivals in the race to sign him up.

His departure would be another blow for new Leicester boss Michael Cheika, who already looks set to lose Handre Pollard, the Springboks’ back-to-back Rugby World Cup winner. He looks set for a return to Japan when his current deal runs out next summer.

The Tigers have offered England international forward Ollie Chessum a new deal to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season when his contract runs out.

His fellow internationals Dan Cole, Jack van Poortvliet, Dan Kelly, Freddie Steward and Anthony Watson are also all in the final year of their contracts with the club and need to agree to renewals.

Some quarters have suggested that some England stars are holding off on agreeing on new contracts until they receive offers of enhanced EPS contracts worth around £150,000 a year from the RFU.