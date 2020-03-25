Beyond 80 | Knocked

24 March, 11:49pm

RugbyPass‘ original series, ‘Beyond 80’ takes an unflinching look at the reality of concussion in rugby. ‘Knocked’ sees a cast of players, referees, medical experts and stakeholders from the sport, give a unique insight into the condition and what’s being done to raise awareness in the game.

Filmed across Europe over a four-month period, Knocked features several former and current internationals including Jamie Cudmore (Canada), Sam Underhill & Kat Merchant (England) Kevin McLaughlin & Lynne Cantwell (Ireland), Adam Hughes & Ben John (Wales) and Dan Leo (Samoa), who discuss their experiences with concussion.

Knocked also features interviews with RFU Medical Services Director Dr. Simon Kemp and neuropathologist Professor Michael Farrell, as well as lawyer Tim O’Connor and journalist Sam Peters.

The world’s top referee Nigel Owens adds his thoughts to the debate, while concussion awareness advocate Peter Robinson speaks about the deadly effects of concussion and the need to drip feed constant information to the public to avoid more tragedies.

