Benetton bring Sharks back down to earth on SA soil
Benetton took advantage of Murray Koster’s red card to snatch a 25-24 victory over the Sharks which keeps alive their hopes of a United Rugby Championship play-off place.
Replacement fly-half Jacob Umaga crossed with three minutes remaining and then nervelessly converted his own try in a dramatic finish in Durban.
Tries from Aphelele Fassi, Ox Nche and Werner Kok (2), with Siya Masuku converting two of them, had put Sharks 24-18 ahead before Koster was sent off in the 75th minute for a dangerous clear out on Tommaso Menoncello that resulted in head-to-head contact.
Menoncello and Gianmarco Lucchesi crossed for Benetton, with Leonardo Marin converting a try and landing a penalty and Umaga adding the extras on his try having also kicked a penalty.
