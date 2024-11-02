Northern Edition

Ben Youngs: 'Anyone removing an Aaron Smith will feel the dent'

Ben Youngs and Aaron Smith embrace after the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Ben Youngs isn’t a sentimental rugby guy. Having quit England on his terms 13 months ago, he will stroll into Allianz Stadium on Saturday to enjoy an afternoon mixing business with pleasure, pressing the flesh as a function while also taking a pew and cheering on Steve Borthwick’s team as an excitable fan.

The 35-year-old walked away from centre stage in Paris last year as his country’s most-capped player of all time, a bronze Rugby World Cup medal dangling from his neck to go with the silver achieved four years earlier in Japan.

Recently retired players often find it difficult to watch from the stands an international team they have invested so much blood, sweat and tears in. Not Youngs. He understood his fringe placing in the pecking order behind Alex Mitchell and Danny Care at France 2023 and was delighted to ultimately sign off with a 127th appearance when named to start the campaign-ending win over Argentina at Stade de France.

It was over and out for him with England on happy terms and rather than have regrets, bear grudges and feel unable to watch the team move on without him, he was at Twickenham in the spring and will be again across their four-game November.

When RugbyPass caught up with Youngs, the opening gambit was how he was handling being an ex-England player. “Good question,” he agreed. “You always think what that transition is going to be like. From playing in Test rugby for so many years and being part of the team to suddenly stepping back and watching it from a fans’ perspective, it has been quite easy.

“I went to a number of the games last season and watched them and have been watching England continue to play. I still have a lot of friends in that group, I care about the team incredibly deeply but I feel very content with what I did, being able to walk away on my terms and now getting to watch and enjoy it from a fans’ perspective. I am doing a bit of both on Saturday; I’m doing a bit of work but equally I will be watching the game, sitting down, enjoying it and watching as a fan. I’m genuinely excited about the autumn.”

As mentioned, his ties with Borthwick’s England still run deep, none deeper than a certain Dan Cole, his 37-year-old Leicester teammate with whom he now hosts a podcast, For The Love Of Rugby. Youngs is tickled by his pal’s perseverance, tipping his hat to the prop’s patience in the post-2019 World Cup wilderness to make the convincing 2023 return that has him now poised to earn his 117th cap off this weekend’s bench against the All Blacks.

“Myself and Dan with the pod has been lovely. He is an interesting character. The biggest compliment I can give him is he is probably one of the most resilient and stubborn blokes I have ever come across. Physically he has his attributes and while there have been a good few props that are maybe more explosive and maybe cover the ground a little better, they haven’t got that mindset he has, that resilience, that almost stubbornness to keep going and want more and drive himself to improve even more.

“He has been amazing. 2019, the World Cup final, he was left in the wilderness after that. That was the last game he played for about four years which was a long time to mull over that experience, bless him. And then to come back, Steve got him back and look, it speaks wonders of him.

“He is in a situation now where he is holding the fort as such while you are waiting for this next crop of tightheads to come through, which looks likely the way the U20s went. These young props coming through, they are not too far off.”

Youngs signed off with England’s World Cup attacking approach under Borthwick being rather limited. This bluntness was eventually shredded in the spring, the wounding February loss to Scotland proving cathartic as they stuck it to both Ireland and France and showed further signs of creativity in New Zealand last July.

Just one of those four games ended in victory, however, and the near-miss pattern must end. “The next step for Steve and the England team is making sure that we don’t want to be content with being competitive, we want to get on the right side of results now,” reckoned Youngs.

“When I look at England, they will push any team, they will push any team on the day. It’s just making sure that Ireland game, that great game where Marcus (Smith) gets a drop goal at the end, if we can get on the right side of those types of games more often, then we will move forward.

“The week after Ireland, we went to France, lost with the last kick of the game having been in a position where we could have won it. Summer tour, two very tight games. We are very competitive but we have just got to get on the right side of these results now.”

It was last Monday when Youngs spoke with RugbyPass. At the time, Borthwick hadn’t yet named Ben Spencer as his starting scrum-half ahead of replacement Harry Randall, with Jack van Poortvliet surplus to requirement. What does the record caps holder make of the battle for the No9 England shirt with Mitchell out with injury?

“Alex had such a great rise to international rugby. His form at Northampton has been unbelievable actually. Unfortunate injury and it has opened up the door for other guys to have the opportunity, but Alex has pretty much established himself as England’s No1 nine moving forward certainly.

“While he is away you have a bit of luxury with some of the guys. I’m intrigued to see who they pick, why they go with him and how that unfolds. It’s a good battle for all those guys, and you have the like Raffi Quirke to come back from injury as well. He will put his name in the hat and when we have Alex back, we are suddenly spoilt for choice in that department.”

Youngs wasn’t the only stellar No9 to quit Test rugby at the end of last year’s World Cup. Aaron Smith, the New Zealand talisman, also exited the international game. In the 10 matches the All Blacks have played since then, TJ Perenara has started five, Cortez Ratima three, with Finlay Christie and Cameron Roigard one run each. With Ratima starting against England and Roigard as back up, what has Youngs made of the All Blacks at nine in the post-Smith era?

“I don’t think they are lacking something, it kind of highlights how good Aaron Smith was,” he reasoned. “I know that a lot of people do know that but sometimes when someone is gone you really appreciate what they brought and how good they were and I think he epitomises that.

“Under (Scott) Robertson it looks like they are doing things and it was a good win against Japan, but anyone that removes an Aaron Smith is going to feel the dent. It’s very similar to France in the Six Nations, losing someone like (Antoine) Dupont. They looked lost at times, he is that much of a figure, and Aaron had that much of a say for New Zealand.

“It is going to take a bit of time. (Richie) Mo’unga isn’t involved. Again, he was an incredible 10. Losing those sorts of guys, it does take its time to pull out the other side but you can’t write the All Blacks off. They are still a well-oiled machine and when they get it right they are very difficult to play against.”

That said, Youngs has predicted an England win this weekend. “Yes, I do. When you look over the history of playing against New Zealand of late, the biggest margin has been 10 points back in 2010. Traditionally they are very tight games.

“The thing that helps the New Zealanders is they are coming in on the back of continuity in having a lot of games under the belt. England players are match-fit and match-sharp but are not cohesive as a team yet. Like, they haven’t played the England way yet and haven’t had that game under their belt.

“But with it being at Allianz Twickenham, there is a special atmosphere when New Zealand come to town and England will have enough. They will get on the right side of the result. I really do believe that.”

Youngs was twice a winner in this fixture – in 2019 at the World Cup and in 2012 in London – but the near-miss of 2018, when a Sam Underhill try was chalked off at Twickenham by a technicality, was also a highlight. “Best memory? 2019, the semi-final of course. That was a great game but equally the game with Manu (Tuilagi in 2012).

“We were beaten in 2018 in the autumn and although we lost, we really took the game to them and on the back of that, having just lost, we felt we had the game plan and the ability to go and beat them a year later which we ended up doing. Although that was a loss that was an enjoyable game because we felt like it was an intense Test match.”

Unlike Joe Marler’s withering critique, Youngs enjoyed facing the haka. “It’s a privilege to face that, something you grew up watching. It adds to the spectacle and the drama and when you face it, oh man, it’s one of the most iconic rugby moments. When you line up against it, it is a real privilege to be standing there and facing it. It’s great.”

Rugby is certainly different now compared to when Youngs made a 2010 Test debut. For example, the Autumn Nations Series will use a smart ball equipped with Sportable technology and powered by Sage to provide data on every second of a match. The long-time Leicester half-back loves the innovation.

“They have absolutely opened up the vision of the game,” he enthused. “People now get a better understanding of the distance, the heights, all these accuracies, the speed and everything that is done.

“You are able to get all this instant data which often you weren’t able to get in the past, so that is absolutely critical. It gives people way better insight into why things happen, how it happens, why did he go and win that ball? Well, because it had a hang time of over 3.5 seconds and that has the effect of this.

“Equally as a player, from my perspective that feedback of kicking kicks and knowing that my hang time and distance and getting that instant feedback, that is gold because you can then work out it needs to be here, it needs to be there, it needs to be shorter for certain wingers – I’m not going to name them because they are not as quick as they used to be – and it needs to be a little bit longer for others.

“In sport, you are always looking for that small percentage – and this a genuine difference in per cent because you are getting that data that allows you to then actually use it, transferring it into helping you at the weekend.”

If Youngs could make one special data request to the boffins exploring this technology, what would it be? “Who has the quickest pass in world rugby,” he chuckled. “I’d say it would be Aaron Smith to be fair, just looking at it. But no, one of the biggest stats that would be quite interesting – and I don’t think there is a stat for it yet – is when goal kickers hit the ball, I would love to know the Gs, the force of that action connected to the bottom of the ball.

“That would be quite an interesting stat, what is the actual G-force of someone when they place-kick and hit a ball? Sometimes these long rangers and these guys kicking from 60 metres, you are thinking, ‘How on earth has he done that?’ I would be intrigued to know what the G-force  and the contact at the bottom of a ball is.”

  Sage is the Official Insights Partner of the Autumn Nations Series 2024 and sponsor of the smart ball, driving innovation in rugby through the power of data. For more information, visit www.sage.com/rugby

Women's Rugby World Cup England 2025 ticket application opens 5 November (22 October for Mastercard holders). Register your interest now.

Comments

3 Comments
G
GG 2 days ago

So lekker to hear from all the England players, ex players, media and Stuart Barnes how the ABs will struggle due to missing players and guys being over the hill. Razor no need to motivate team as Stuart Barnes and Marler the clown have written the script.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

I wonder if England felt the dent of the missing Aaron in New Zealand earlier in the year when they lost twice. They’re playing their second choice 9 and 10 today - I wonder if that makes a dent.


Something’s going to be dented after today. Egos.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

The thing that helps the New Zealanders is they are coming in on the back of continuity in having a lot of games under the belt. England players are match-fit and match-sharp but are not cohesive as a team yet. Like, they haven’t played the England way yet and haven’t had that game under their belt.

Yup!


This is game one. New season for England. Playing a NZ team galvanized in South Africa and taking lessons along the way.


The only thing England has learnt since July is how to use Microsoft Teams better with Felix working from home and dialing in to coaching sessions.


Oh, and senior players getting better at managing their money after getting cash bonuses after another successful 50% season.


Oh. And learning a new defensive structure and conditioning regiment.


Oh and a new 9/10 combination.


But they’ll be fine. No need to worry. Allianz Stadium is a fortress.


😁

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 24 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 3 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
