Another bottom-two finish for Ireland men on HSBC SVNS Series

Ireland's Mark Roche (C) catches the ball during the pool C HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's rugby match between Argentina and Ireland at the Cape Town stadium in Cape Town on December 7, 2024. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland’s men’s side have finished in the bottom two for the second time in as many HSBC SVNS Series events this season after another tough weekend. The Irish finished second-last at the first stop of the campaign in Dubai and they’re dealt a similar fate at SVNS Cape Town.

Following a tough loss to Australia on the second day of play at DHL Stadium, Ireland were left scraping it out with Uruguay in a bid to avoid the wooden spoon. But with the men in green down on cattle with only one sub providing rest and reprieve, it was always going to be tough.

Catch up on the action from the HSBC SVNS Series live on RugbyPass TV, which you can sign up for HERE.

Paris Olympian Mark Roche crawled over for Ireland’s one and only try of the contest as they came from behind to level the score at 7-all. The match went to golden point, with Guillermo Lijtenstein’s effort in the 18th minute securing a second-last finish for the Uruguayans.

Ireland finished last and will go into the new year as the lowest-ranked side on the overall men’s standings. They’ll have another four more events to turn their season around as they fight to avoid a relegation playoff by qualifying for the World Championship event in Los Angeles.

The event in Cape Town was always going to be a tough one, but a new format made it even more difficult for all teams involved. The 12 men’s and women’s teams were spread across four pools instead of three, with the top-ranked side in each group qualifying for the final four.

To make the semi-finals, teams basically needed to go undefeated throughout their two pool stage fixtures, but Ireland were beaten 36-7 first up by hosts South Africa. Having been drawn in a pool of death, the Irish also went down to last season’s League Winners Argentina 29-7.

Ireland showed plenty of fight and character in their ninth-place semi-final against Australia but it wasn’t to be in the end. James Turner scored the opener for the Aussies, but Bryan Mollen’s effort in the seventh minute saw the Irish lead 7-5 at the half-time break.

Australia’s Michael Icely was sent to the sin bin during the second term but last season’s SVNS Cape Town Cup finalists still managed to have the only point-scoring say in that period. Hayden Sargeant scored in the 12th minute, with the Aussies going on to win a thriller 12-7.

As a reminder, Ireland only had one replacement during that contest, and it was a man once believed to be retired. Harry McNulty, who has been hosting several SVNS Series shows that are now available on RugbyPass TV, came off the pine in the sixth minute.

Ireland’s efforts must be recognised.

But the SVNS show also went on. With a Lucas Lacamp hat-trick inspiring the USA to a much-needed 26-14 win over Uruguay in the other ninth-place semi-final, the stage was set for a battle to avoid last place.

The Irish hadn’t faced the newly promoted Uruguayans so far this season, with the Uruguayans earning promotion off the HSBC Challenger Series in 2024. Uruguay had suffered a shocking 70-7 loss to Fiji on the opening day of play, but they showed against Ireland they’re a quality side.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 31 minutes ago
Championship clubs call for SGM

As an Englishman, it’s difficult when the game you love so much doesn’t love you back. The national team are poor, the domestic league has been (largely) humbled in Europe this weekend and my team Bristol who are playing some of the most exciting rugby in the Prem, got their pants pulled down by the mighty Leinster yesterday.


On top of all that, governance at the top of the English game is sickeningly bad while tv rights are becoming increasingly fragmented and placing even greater demands on the paying punter.


Frankly, It’s a complete sh$t show.

0 Go to comments
A
AlanP 45 minutes ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

France is ahead of Ireland and NZ. As opposed to both those teams they are unbeaten this Autumn.

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Absolutely

Considering lock was a weak point after the two legends left it’s not now

Loads of loose forward injuries this year and again Lakai had to play a full game against France with no bench impact


Very tough season so apart from the Argentina loss the other three away were not surprising and all in single digits

80 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

He does need to

As a kiwi it pains me to say it was fair but it all came down to Foleys interpretation of high degree of force which is questionable IMO

But it’s what he thought and Cane offered no mitigation so an illegal tackle trumps all

If Cane had just tried to hinge …


Remember it’s irrelevant what Kriel did because of that

But seeing some tackles now like Porters yellow on Brodie which broke his cheek and McCarthys recently it’s a bit of a joke - that was a bad head clash and he just got a penalty!!


Anyway the ABs were the better team after Cane went off!!

80 Go to comments
j
je 2 hours ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

French scrum did not look good with no real answers to Atonio & Baille surely?

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes and it's not really fair to compare this year's squad to a team in World Cup year with several GOATs and a coach in his twelfth year in test rugby. Tough draw too, with four away matches against the rest of the big four.

80 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

Agreed. Let's not forget that star players still need the back up from other team members though.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Possibly not but even he might start to get a little bored…😉😂

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

There are actually 3 outstanding women players in the circuit now . Obviously Miller for NZ but M Levy for Australia & Toliver for USA are all fine players and match winners. NZ won this time round as their support players backed up their stars.

4 Go to comments
C
Chip Douglas 3 hours ago
Former All Black Aidan Ross signs with Reds as Wallabies eligibility looms

17

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bristol Bears | Champions Cup

Yep still looking like a kid at this level. Love how he tries to move the ball around. Reminds me of Zarn Sullivan.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Rassie’s not going anywhere until at least 2036.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Like I said, in the event he wants to take a serious step into International coaching:


- Wales has been a stepping stone for some of the best coaches in the pro era;

- Regardless of the results he might achieve with Wales, rebuilding them with the bar set as low as it is, there is only one way to go (up);

- it would be a good stint to gain international coaching experience, competing in the 6N etc.


I’m not sure why only Kiwis get looked at for the Welsh job. I said it some time ago, a South African of his caliber could do a great for Wales.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

Hmm, I don't know how revealing. What's small, was it just some comp from USA, or was it an equal share from NZR, as I suggest it should have been to get them to think about it, but still a pittance by their lofty standards?

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

He’s far too smart to head for Wales, they’ve got years in the lower levels in front of them, a union that is frankly incompetent and financial problems that will not go away. As for England, absolutely no chance they will even consider him, their egos are way too big to consider a coach ripping it up at glasgow.


I’d wager his possible moves are either to be taken into the SA team under Rassie, although JN is probably in pole position for the day Rassie eventually steps down, or more likely, succeed GT with Scotland.


That said, he doesn’t need to rush to go anywhere with the success he’s having at Glasgow. The more he achieves, the better his prospects with SA, particularly if he can somehow manage to trump JN’s Leinster in the URC and perhaps even the Champions Cup.

7 Go to comments
W
Werner 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Agreed needs to be post game feedback but current WR handling of poor referee decisions are just not cutting it.


I saw the Kolisi and AWJ situation a bit different. There were only a few big decisions that he was injecting himself into the conversation with the ref and each time AWJ made sure he was doing the same to ensure he got a say. Again a lot of the calls in that game were wrongfully made and ignored consistency so it's a bit of a double edged sword, leave the wrong calls to get more favourable calls. And imo It's more often than not the profile of the captain that plays a role in how they are treated by refs, the fact that AWJ was a so well known, a future HOF and on his last B&I tour would have played a big part in his treatment

80 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

I was thinking more in terms a carrot for the French - it would be like a home game for them. I think they would sell out 60k in Toronto very easily for that fixture. Moot point though I suppose as it's not happening.

83 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Jordie Barrett's Leinster debut

Hopefully seeing his full skillset on display will inspire Razor to expand his role beyond crash balls.

5 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
Easterby takes the reins as cracks appear in Ireland's masterplan

Some kind of software bug. This was posted against the Steve Hanson story. No idea how it ended up here.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Wrong guess. I don't live in the UK right now, but I still have a house there and fully expect to return.


Agree on the UK/Ireland team. They did a great job developing NZ players (and the odd South African) that could have played tests back home.

43 Go to comments
