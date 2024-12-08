Northern Edition

HSBC SVNS 2025
Cape Town
Thursday
15:00
Sevens

South Africa win title at home, New Zealand triumph as Cape Town champions

South African players celebrate winning the cup final of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series men's rugby match between South Africa and France at the Cape Town stadium in Cape Town on December 8, 2024. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

At the end of a new-look HSBC SVNS Series stop in Cape Town, the New Zealand women’s side and South African men overcame tough opposition to triumph in thrilling title deciders. The Black Ferns Sevens got the better of the USA 26-12, followed by the Blitzboks’ 26-14 win over France.

New Zealand finished 2024 on top of the overall women’s standings after bouncing back from their runners-up finish in Dubai to go one better in the Western Cape. The Americans held a 12-point lead during the first half on Sunday, but a Jorja Miller masterclass inspired a comeback.

With SVNS Cape Town introducing a new format to the Series, with the 12 women’s and men’s sides split across four pools instead of three, New Zealand’s wins over China and Japan during pool play were enough to see them progress through to the final four of the competition.

Catch up on the action from the HSBC SVNS Series live on RugbyPass TV, which you can sign up for HERE.

There would be no quarter-final stage at DHL Stadium with the four pool winners progressing through to the penultimate round. They faced France in a rematch of last season’s semi-final at the very same venue, while Dubai champions Australia took on the Americans.

New Zealand blitzed France 43-nil as seven different try scorers made an impact, and that was followed by Nia Toliver’s standout performance in the USA’s upset win over the Aussies. That set the stage for the Women’s Cup Final, with both sides eager to end 2024 on a positive note.

Toliver’s purple patch of form carried into the big dance as the American ran in for the opener in the first minute. An effort from Alyssa Porter about one minute later saw the USA take a shock 12-nil lead early in the battle for SVNS Cape Town glory.

But the Black Ferns Sevens showed their class during an otherwise flawless performance. Miller hit back for the Kiwis in the sixth minute, and an intercept from Theresa Setefano ultimately laid the foundations for Olympic gold medallist Jazmin Felix-Hotham to score just before the break.

Kelsey Teneti and Dhys Faleafaga scored a try each during the second term as the Black Ferns Sevens ran away for a convincing 26-12 win. That was the New Zealand women’s side’s first title win on the SVNS Series since wrapping up the league title in Singapore last season.

In other results, France had stunned Australia 17-14 in the third-place playoff. That result saw the New Zealanders finished the year on 38 overall competition points, while the Aussies are second on 34 and France in third on 32.

As for the Men’s Cup Final, South Africa have won their first SVNS Series title on home soil since the 2015/16 season after running away for a tough win over France. The Blitzboks were the better team during the second half as they outclassed the defending overall Series champions.

South Africa beat Ireland 36-7 and Argentina 29-5 to book their place in the semi-finals, where they proved too strong for a valiant Spanish outfit. But the challenge that awaited them in the big one wasn’t going to be any easier, with France also playing at a high level over the weekend.

Following big wins over the USA and New Zealand in pool play, as well as a dramatic win over Fiji in the semi-finals, the French had proven themselves a worthy contender before the title decider. It always had the makings of a bit of an epic and fans weren’t left disappointed.

Celian Pouzelgues scored the opener for France inside the first minute, but it was practically all the hosts from there as Donovan Don and Zain Davids scored quick tries each. France’s Varian Pasquet would score next to lock the scores at 14-all at half-time.

Shilton van Wyk was one of the standouts for the Blitzboks during the semi-final win over Fiji, and that was once again the case in this clash with the speedster scoring in the ninth minute. David Brits’ five-pointer about one minute later sent the crowd into a frenzy.

As the Cape Town crowd dared to dream of their rugby heroes emerging victorious, the players themselves seemed to thrive on that confidence. The Blitzboks’ trademark rush defence stood tall as they forced Les Bleus Sevens into making some mistakes in key moments.

After losing their last two Cup Finals on home soil, the South Africa men’s side were emotional at full-time after tasting victory this time around. It was a memorable end to the calendar year for a side that continues to build on the back of their bronze medal at the Pairs Olympics.

Top 100

Rugby's best of the best, ranked by experts. 



J
JK 19 hours ago

Congrats blitzboks France was excellent in the match

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 36 minutes ago
Championship clubs call for SGM

As an Englishman, it’s difficult when the game you love so much doesn’t love you back. The national team are poor, the domestic league has been (largely) humbled in Europe this weekend and my team Bristol who are playing some of the most exciting rugby in the Prem, got their pants pulled down by the mighty Leinster yesterday.


On top of all that, governance at the top of the English game is sickeningly bad while tv rights are becoming increasingly fragmented and placing even greater demands on the paying punter.


Frankly, It’s a complete sh$t show.

0 Go to comments
A
AlanP 50 minutes ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

France is ahead of Ireland and NZ. As opposed to both those teams they are unbeaten this Autumn.

4 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Absolutely

Considering lock was a weak point after the two legends left it’s not now

Loads of loose forward injuries this year and again Lakai had to play a full game against France with no bench impact


Very tough season so apart from the Argentina loss the other three away were not surprising and all in single digits

80 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

He does need to

As a kiwi it pains me to say it was fair but it all came down to Foleys interpretation of high degree of force which is questionable IMO

But it’s what he thought and Cane offered no mitigation so an illegal tackle trumps all

If Cane had just tried to hinge …


Remember it’s irrelevant what Kriel did because of that

But seeing some tackles now like Porters yellow on Brodie which broke his cheek and McCarthys recently it’s a bit of a joke - that was a bad head clash and he just got a penalty!!


Anyway the ABs were the better team after Cane went off!!

80 Go to comments
j
je 2 hours ago
Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

French scrum did not look good with no real answers to Atonio & Baille surely?

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes and it's not really fair to compare this year's squad to a team in World Cup year with several GOATs and a coach in his twelfth year in test rugby. Tough draw too, with four away matches against the rest of the big four.

80 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

Agreed. Let's not forget that star players still need the back up from other team members though.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Possibly not but even he might start to get a little bored…😉😂

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
‘She’s a bit of a freak’: 20-year-old leads New Zealand to Cape Town title

There are actually 3 outstanding women players in the circuit now . Obviously Miller for NZ but M Levy for Australia & Toliver for USA are all fine players and match winners. NZ won this time round as their support players backed up their stars.

4 Go to comments
C
Chip Douglas 3 hours ago
Former All Black Aidan Ross signs with Reds as Wallabies eligibility looms

17

5 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Leinster player ratings vs Bristol Bears | Champions Cup

Yep still looking like a kid at this level. Love how he tries to move the ball around. Reminds me of Zarn Sullivan.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Rassie’s not going anywhere until at least 2036.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

Like I said, in the event he wants to take a serious step into International coaching:


- Wales has been a stepping stone for some of the best coaches in the pro era;

- Regardless of the results he might achieve with Wales, rebuilding them with the bar set as low as it is, there is only one way to go (up);

- it would be a good stint to gain international coaching experience, competing in the 6N etc.


I’m not sure why only Kiwis get looked at for the Welsh job. I said it some time ago, a South African of his caliber could do a great for Wales.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

Hmm, I don't know how revealing. What's small, was it just some comp from USA, or was it an equal share from NZR, as I suggest it should have been to get them to think about it, but still a pittance by their lofty standards?

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Franco Smith not getting carried away after Glasgow Warriors' Champions Cup boilover

He’s far too smart to head for Wales, they’ve got years in the lower levels in front of them, a union that is frankly incompetent and financial problems that will not go away. As for England, absolutely no chance they will even consider him, their egos are way too big to consider a coach ripping it up at glasgow.


I’d wager his possible moves are either to be taken into the SA team under Rassie, although JN is probably in pole position for the day Rassie eventually steps down, or more likely, succeed GT with Scotland.


That said, he doesn’t need to rush to go anywhere with the success he’s having at Glasgow. The more he achieves, the better his prospects with SA, particularly if he can somehow manage to trump JN’s Leinster in the URC and perhaps even the Champions Cup.

7 Go to comments
W
Werner 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Agreed needs to be post game feedback but current WR handling of poor referee decisions are just not cutting it.


I saw the Kolisi and AWJ situation a bit different. There were only a few big decisions that he was injecting himself into the conversation with the ref and each time AWJ made sure he was doing the same to ensure he got a say. Again a lot of the calls in that game were wrongfully made and ignored consistency so it's a bit of a double edged sword, leave the wrong calls to get more favourable calls. And imo It's more often than not the profile of the captain that plays a role in how they are treated by refs, the fact that AWJ was a so well known, a future HOF and on his last B&I tour would have played a big part in his treatment

80 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

I was thinking more in terms a carrot for the French - it would be like a home game for them. I think they would sell out 60k in Toronto very easily for that fixture. Moot point though I suppose as it's not happening.

83 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Jordie Barrett's Leinster debut

Hopefully seeing his full skillset on display will inspire Razor to expand his role beyond crash balls.

5 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
Easterby takes the reins as cracks appear in Ireland's masterplan

Some kind of software bug. This was posted against the Steve Hanson story. No idea how it ended up here.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Wrong guess. I don't live in the UK right now, but I still have a house there and fully expect to return.


Agree on the UK/Ireland team. They did a great job developing NZ players (and the odd South African) that could have played tests back home.

43 Go to comments
