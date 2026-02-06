Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

ITV did well to collar Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty for a few words as the second half of his side’s Six Nations mis-match with France was getting underway. “We’ll have to show some fight,” was all Fogarty could offer, on an evening when the Irish scrum was just about the only thing that did not go wrong.
It only took 80 minutes of the 2026 championship for one side to have their title hopes obliterated. And it wasn’t France. For a while, Ireland were on course to suffer the ignominy of their biggest ever Test thumping. When Thomas Ramos deftly played in Louis Bielle-Biarrey for his second try of a raucous Parisian night, France led 29-0 with 31 minutes to play.
Andy Farrell had seen enough. Off came Joe McCarthy, Cian Prendergast, Josh van der Flier and Tommy O’Brien. Their replacements, and the others that followed, teamed up with the battling Tadhg Beirne, Stuart McCloskey and Caelan Doris to finally punch back. Ireland’s 60-0 loss to New Zealand, in 2012, remains rock bottom but 36-14 to Les Bleus feels just as rough. In reality, France could have won by more if they pressed their advantage home. They released the choke-hold long enough for Ireland to fly home with a modicum of pride.
The 22-point reverse to France all but ends Irish hopes of winning this Six Nations. Farrell will be deeply embarrassed by the manner of his side’s defeat and it will be fascinating to see his next selection, with Italy coming to Dublin for a Valentine’s date. The result means Ireland slip to fifth in the world rankings. It really feels like the maître d’ has approached rugby’s top table and kindly requested that Ireland step away. They had a good run.
On February 22nd, last year, Ireland weathered a Welsh flurry to stay on course for a second Grand Slam in three years. Farrell was on sabbatical as he plotted the British & Irish Lions’ tour to Australia, and Simon Easterby was the unflappable interim. The former Scarlets and Ireland flanker was finding his name linked to top coaching posts in Wales and Scotland. Sam Prendergast had been named Man of the Match in Edinburgh, two weeks before, and both Tom Clarkson and Ryan Baird were suggesting they were ready to step up as regular starters.
France then came to Aviva Stadium and blew a gaping hole in Ireland’s hull. They bashed, blitzed and bullied Ireland, racing into a 42-13 lead before the hosts nipped a couple of consolation scores. Easterby called it “devastating” while former England star Matt Dawson criticised whoever thought it was wise to announce, in advance, that the game would be the last home outing for the retiring Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray. “It makes my blood boil,” Dawson remarked. “There’s nothing to gain. Why do you want a send-off?”
That 42-27 defeat was Ireland’s first home ‘L’ in four years and it can now clearly be marked as the start of a marked decline. Since then, Ireland have lost to a silver-standard New Zealand side, in Chicago, had their lights put out by South Africa, in Dublin, and fallen heavily to a clever, bristling French side.
Ahead of the Italy match, lots will be written and spoken about Sam Prendergast. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he is the player readily associated with this rocky period Ireland are enduring.
Former Leinster outhalf Andy Dunne told Off The Ball the coming days are not the time, in Ireland, for supporters to don black shawls as the walk the streets. Dunne insisted Ireland were right in kicking so much possession away and praised the new combination front row for a “courageous” contest against the French pack. Shane Horgan was not so sure. Over on Virgin Media, the retired winger lamented, “Ireland have very few players that, when they get the ball, you think something is going to happen. There’s going to be a bit of magic. France are riddled with those players… Our focus is very much on the system, and, when the system fails, then Ireland are in trouble.”
Ahead of the Italy match, plenty will be written and spoken about Sam Prendergast. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he is the player readily associated with this rocky period Ireland are enduring. When he is on song – going back to that Scotland game, last year, or the record home win over Australia – the garden looks rosy. When he struggles, it is a tough, frustrating watch. No matter where Ireland put him, in Paris, France sniffed him out. Prendergast finished with 20 tackles (13 made, seven missed), three more than the next busiest, in green or blue. There were also instances where he overran carriers to completely miss the party. Late in the piece, he attempted to stand up Lenny Nouchi on his carry into the Irish 22 and was hurtled on a wild ride towards his own tryline.
For me, Prendergast should not start against Italy or England. His attacking potential, right now, is not making up for the sheer, circled-red-by-the-opposition liabilities in defence. We hear that he is great at ‘running the week’ but he is clearly struggling at the actual game part of those weeks. There will be a clamour for Jack Crowley, and one can see the logic. Harry Byrne, though, should be given the chance. He is the only No.10 carrying himself like he should be starting big games, right now.
The biggest concerns in Paris were Joe McCarthy, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier. Last March, McCarthy got himself yellow-carded against France for a collar tug on Ramos that soon led to their opening try. Andrew Goodman called it “stupid” and no one was arguing. In Paris, with his side already 12-0 down, he blundered in from the side, at a French ruck, and gift-wrapped an easy penalty for his old friend, Ramos. He shelled a pass, back through his own legs, stuck a couple of decent tackles but did little else of note in his 49-minute shift. He is capable of so much more.
Van der Flier will be 34 when the 2027 World Cup rolls around, late next year. Ringrose will be 32. Both men have proved to be fierce, proud competitors, over the course of their fine careers. Right now, though, both must ask themselves serious questions.
Ringrose took until the 78th minute to realise he is one of Ireland’s most evasive, exciting runners. Up until that point, the game raged around him and all he was good for were tip-on passes and clear-outs. His line break, from inside the Irish 22, accounted for 30 of the 32 metres he gained off a paltry three carries. In defence, he made two tackles and missed four. Back in 2008, Brian O’Driscoll went to performance coach Enda McNulty and was advised to look back at old video-tapes of himself to rediscover his attacking mojo. If someone could compile a few highlight reels to jolt Ringrose back to attacking life, it would be appreciated.
As for van der Flier, the fear must be that he is on an irreversible regression. After a purple patch that stretched between the Lions tours of 2021 and 2025, the openside is struggling to reach old heights. He can still turn heads in Leinster blue/navy, but he has not proved Farrell wrong since, on that latest Lions tour, he opted for Tom Curry in the Test Series against Australia, with Jac Morgan backing up.
Van der Flier will be 34 when the 2027 World Cup rolls around, late next year. Ringrose will be 32. Both men have proved to be fierce, proud competitors, over the course of their fine careers. Right now, though, both must ask themselves serious questions. Do they want to be at the next World Cup? Have they got what it takes to find another level to get there?
Looking ahead to the Italy game, Farrell will be tempted to make seven or eight changes. Ultimately, expect it to be around five. He is fond of challenging his senior players to go back out and restore pride. The wrinkle, this year, is the lack of that second rest week. England follow, at Twickenham, and asking some players to go back-to-back-to-back may compound Irish misery.
Nick Timoney deserves a start and Jacob Stockdale should get another run on the left wing. Finding room for Edwin Edogbo and Jude Postlethwaite in the match-day 23 would be nice. Tom Stewart, too. Tadhg Furlong and Cormac Izuchukwu may also press for consideration. Getting minutes into both of them would be wise, as they will be needed in London. Finally, as much as Farrell likes having a strong core to finish games, find a place in the starting Irish back row for Jack Conan.
They’re too old, wont be able to compete after the 2027 World Cup, not quite as bad as the collapse wales has has (the system in place is too secure) but they are certainly in trouble
It the same after every Lions tour. Ireland had more players on tour in Australia so they are the ones that suffer the most. The Lions is a concept that is disastrous for National Rugby in the professional era as players get injured, tired and their season prep is completely disrupted.
It is notable that the players who weren’t on tour looked the better players on the team.
Ireland had been denied any meaningful summer opposition last year and lost a crucial opportunity to build depth. This 6N has to be used as a catch up for them whatever the results. Galthie on the other hand was able to test his team in New Zealand, and is now fine tuning certain positions pre-RWC. France normally do well in the 6N following a Lions year and the championship is probably theirs if they want it.
Yeah, it’s not much of an off-season at all for Lions, especially the Test ones. No coincidence this keeps happening. France have brought the young lads through quickly, though, and backed their talent.
Van der Flier lacks size .. but that’s always been the case. These days his work rate and physicality also seem to have declined!
Let’s hope he’s got 18 more months when he can really dig deep, but I’m getting worried.
I’d like to see, Edogbo/ Izuckcukwu-as starting locks Timoney/ Beirne/ Doris BR. McCarthy & Conan, Ryan, Sheehan off the bench. I’d like Stewart at hooker, Furlong if fit & Loughman. Beef it up, more power and mobility in the pack.
Some bold calls. I like it! Would like to see Clarkson get another start, as Furlong is on borrowed time (unfortunately). Agree on Stewart
No Farrell MUST use this time to figure out players, combinations and skillsets.
Donto look to win, look to learn. Yes players are asked to play too much.
DONT be the guy that likes win streaks at the cost of losing all your experienced players.
He has an advantage that he has coached Ireland rugby for several years. Use the info you have gleaned and put it into a learning curve now.
Consider sacrificing this entire tournament for the sake of learning. But if you do that, learn and learn. For too long coaches have played too many experienced players too much. You need fresh meat and they need game time.
They may well end up doing something like that if they fall to England. Only caveat there is the huge prize money available for finishing as high up the table as you can
I tend to prefer coaching talent vs swopping players after a loss. However, Ireland looked lethargic overall. When Ireland are performing well, they have several forwards with some real energy and sting, and a good general at 10. Last night, their forwards had zero sting or intent for 50 minutes until the subs came on. There was no general as Prendy the younger had an awful game. He was indecisive, no gain line momentum, stationary most of the time and didn’t control the game. That in turn made it harder for Gibson Park to inject his fast sharp service. Likely may it tough on Ringrose as well, who is a class act. Don’t know why Byrne isn’t in the mix right now given his form and confidence. Wings were a mixed bag. Both showed some promise but neither had sufficient intent on the chase for me.
Big difference when the subs came on. They brought energy and intent. Timoney was terrific. As was Conan. VdF may just need a break as he tried but was ineffective - perhaps coming to the end of his days. McCarthy needs a wake up call. Ryan was also less effective than usual. France were just faster to the breakdown and more aggressive at it too. I loved their tactic of playing through the ball at the breakdown then stealing, vs trying to steal first.
Farrell has his work cut out for him. I suspect he needs to offer young blood opportunity to see if they can step up to the occasion.
Even if we saw Edogbo on the bench and someone like Postlethwaite in there, we can start giving some newbies experience of a Test week, while backing a lot of the others to get their act together! I’d like to see Conan-Timoney-Doris starting, but hopefully Izuchukwu is fit and can be involved somewhere
The problem is he ‘offered young blood the opportunity’ for Ireland A against England A last night.
It didn’t end well.
I don’t think Farrell will change that much of the squad. He can’t afford to not put the best team available at and should (with an extra day or two of prep) be able to reward the lads showing up in training. I think that if anyone went well in the A game today then they might get the tap on the shoulder to step up - that result makes it less likely.
To me, VdF needs a break and Timoney looked good as a like for like. McCarthy looked way off the pace, Beirne was petty good, Ryan was fine and put himself about. I would send a message to the squad and drop McCarthy for Edogbo on the bench if he is showing up in training. Props and hooker are pretty much as you were but it might worth starting Milne to see if he can bring that energy from the get go. Kelleher has to go back to try scoring school and get better at grounding the ball, Sheehan has regressed from his peak and needs to play into some form. They are both still better than the next guys up. Doris with Conan on the bench works to a degree but Doris is not carrying as hard as he was. Prendy the Senior could easily be swapped out for Izuchukwu - that said, he gave it a good go and it is harsh to cut him. All in, unless Furlong comes back from injury, I don’t believe he will make more than 2-3 adjustments to the pack and bench forwards.
For the backs - Prendy the Younger is an enigma, mixing the good and the awful, so I’d like to see him sit one out and make it a clear comparison conversation. That said, Crowley didn’t show up for me either with a couple of wasteful kicks but I’d start him and have Byrne on the bench. Hard to see Farrell doing that so I guess that he might start Crowley and I think that if Frawley plays well today then he gets the bench nod and Farrell might go 6-2 against the Italians.
McCloskey was good. Ringrose was shite. Osborne on first game back was all right. O’Brien did not match his club form. Stockdale had a game of two halves where he was not great and then had a real purposeful 30 mins in the second half. I’d love to see Balacoune get shot on the right if he’s fit. If Keenan is not fit then it’s probably Osborne again. Again, I don’t think he will make many changes - can Posthelwaite play 13? Hume maybe gets a run? Italian centre pairing of Brex/Menoncello can play so it is not a game to test a new pairing IMO and I would go with Ulster for this one.
It seems unlikely that he would start McCloskey, Hume, Stockdale and Balacoune so I expect Ringrose to be given another game along with O’Brien.
Overall, the catch pass was terrible and if the new goal has to be Triple Crown aspirations then they have to do better.
Lots of talk coming out if only a few changes, and Farrell demanding these lads make up for that mess in Paris. You’ve raised lots of issues - and valid ones! - there. Loads to improve on.
With an Edogbo-McCarthy second row, you can use Beirne’s magic in the back row, alongside Conan and Doris, a fantastic trio. The bench would still look athletic and strong (but lacking leadership?) with Timoney and Prendergast (and maybe VDF?).
It doesn’t seem as bad, but fresh blood needs to be incorporated.
Some good shouts there. Be interesting to see how AF goes
VDF looks done. His breakdown smarts are completely nullified when the opposition aggressively counter rucks and his lack of power and athleticism was really exposed. Timoney absolutely must start.
Ringrose looked a shadow of himself from a few years ago but it's tough to judge a back when there's no go forward ball because your ball carriers are getting monstered on the gainline and your number 10 is having an anxiety attack. Maybe time to give Hume a go outside McCloskey.
Pendergast needs to be sent home to Leinster, for his own good as much as the team's. He just isn't ready
Conan to six and get the athleticism of Edogbo, Izuchukwu and Coombes onto the bench.
If Baloucoune is fit he must play as he's the only back with outright wheels.
Would like to see Baloucoune in there, hopefully Izuchukwu is fit to go. Hume may have to wait a while to get back in. Shame the XV side got thumped, too!