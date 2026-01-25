'There may be a surprise or two, but the meat of the 2026 Six Nations will rest between France, Ireland and England’

If international rugby was a global restaurant chain, the Six Nations tournament would build the gastropubs. You would get high-quality fare worth the eating, but without a formal fine-dining experience. The pub atmosphere would guarantee sociable spirit without the stuffed shirts. There would be happy reunions with those of like mind, and some sharp-edged banter with visitors from another ‘tribe’. All within an overarching spirit of celebration.
That is the charm of the premier international competition in the northern hemisphere, in a nutshell. The doors are flung open to all-comers, be they from beyond Hadrian’s Wall, across the Irish Sea or the English Channel, or from far-flung Rome or Treviso and Milan. Wearing tartan bonnets, giant stovepipe hats or even chickens on their heads.
The food is good, and there are enough creative twists on the traditional pub grub favourites to make the ticket worth the investment. You can stay overnight or for the whole weekend, sup rugby and soak up the atmosphere, make it ‘a Six Nations for all the family’.
Since the last World Cup in 2023, the tectonic tournament tiers have been slowly drifting apart, with a new chasm appearing between the ‘Haves’ of France, Ireland and England, and the ‘Have Nots’ of Scotland, Wales and Italy. Scotland have threatened to break up the status quo, but ultimately flattered to deceive; Wales have collapsed alarmingly since the heady days of Gatland’s Grand Slams; while Italy have improved, they have yet to penetrate the top half of the table.
There is little reason to believe that the 2026 Six Nations will offer anything other than a Sunday lunchtime carve-up between the usual suspects. There may be a surprise or two, the odd frivolous jus or galette to titillate the palette, but the meat of the competition will rest between France, Ireland and England.
In 2024 it was Ireland, with clear air between them and France in second place and England in third. One year later, both Fabien Galthié’s red cockerels and Steve Borthwick’s red roses had moved up a spot with Andy Farrell’s green shamrocks dropping behind them.
Of the top trio it is Borthwick’s England who have made the biggest move over the last 12 months, and built the most momentum of any northern hemisphere nation in the November series of matches:
The win-loss pattern against opponents from either the Six Nations or Rugby Championship in 2025 was as follows:
All three nations won four out of five games in the 2025 Six Nations. Subsequently France lost momentum due to the political shenanigans over selection which accompanied their July tour of New Zealand, and Les Bleus struggled to regain it towards the end of the year; Ireland lost the two matches they would have been hoping to win, versus New Zealand and South Africa; and England cruised through the second half of their year with five consecutive victories, including three against Argentina and their first win over the All Blacks in the last five attempts.
The raw stats from the last Six Nations reveal some very interesting contrasts between the different paths of evolution among ‘the big three’:
Ireland scored a far greater percentage of their tries from set-piece starters [lineout or scrum] compared to either England or France, and they tended to score them early in the phase count. Of the trio, the men in green are by far the most dependent upon structure to produce positive results, and the figures from the second half and fourth quarters of matches in particular support that theory. As game patterns began to loosen up in the second period it was England and France who thrived, while Ireland gained no noticeable advantage as the match began to break up.
In this area the scrum trauma inflicted by the Springboks circles around Andy Farrell’s charges like a vulture. Their two loose-heads [Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy] gave up eight penalties, two yellow cards and one penalty try between them.
In the 2025 Six Nations, England finished with a +6 scrum-penalty differential, ranking them above France [+3] and Ireland [+0]. Ireland have always regarded the set-piece as a platform from which to launch their sophisticated attacking shapes, but unless they can find a front row upon whom the referees will look more favourably, at least half of that attacking foundation will be absent. Meanwhile England have gone from strength to strength with two complete front rows providing domination more than parity, while France can expect the return of Uini Atonio and Tevita Tatafu to fortify their resolve at tight-head prop.
The next set of stats indicates how the three nations approach the relationship between ruck-building and offloading in contact:
England built the fewest rucks per game in the 2025 Six Nations, while Ireland set the most, but England enjoyed the best ratio of yards-after-contact [YAC] per carry. The men in green were more content to play within their structures and play through phases to find a weakness, while France looked for the majority of game-breaking offloads – a massive tournament-leading total of 72 compared to England and Ireland at 40 offloads apiece.
The upshot is a quite startling stat linked to the number of passes necessary to produce one clean break:
By that marker, both France and England sit well ahead of Ireland in terms of attacking efficiency. The kicking games of all three countries also illustrate a clear difference in philosophy:
Where England kick short to regather the ball via their superb group of emerging ‘social climbers’ in the air, France kick long to engage in territorial duels and create chances for their outstanding return team, even if the start point is inside their own half of the field.
The one area where Ireland enjoyed a significant advantage over the other two contenders was in discipline and management of the referee:
The three keystone games are France versus Ireland in Paris in round one [5 February], England against Ireland in round three [21 February] and the final match of the last round, le crunch between France and England in the City of Light on 14 March.
All three of the favourites for the tournament have a point to prove in the 2026 Six Nations. Andy Farrell’s Ireland have to show the rate of rebuild with new blood is progressing more quickly than the speed at which their senior group of players are deteriorating. If they can regain the composure they lost so comprehensively against the Springboks, stay within their structures and keep their discipline, they could cause an upset in at least one of the matches – at the Stade de France or the old cabbage patch. But it is highly unlikely they are capable of winning both games.
France has to find a way to resolve the internal political friction between the FFR and the LNR to the satisfaction of Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthié. The irresistible momentum of the 2025 victory over Ireland has largely dissipated in the damp squib of the July tour to New Zealand and a crushing loss to an under-manned Springboks team in November.
England have won their last 11 games in a row. They finished fourth in the 2023 Six Nations with two wins, improved to third in 2024 with three, and upped the ante to second place with four victories in 2025. Now they have to prove they can go one step further, bring home the bacon and win the silverware itself. Gastropub or not, it is high time for the cordon bleu course to be served.
Let’s see what role he has to play!
This is true but I would be surprised to see him get his debut against Ireland, maybe Wales would be a stronger chance.
All fair and if you’re right Temo Matiu should start as the only other genuine number 8, and the bloke closest to Alldritt’s profile in the squad!
In fairness Ed, it’s what happens when a media company buys a sport.
CVC were good owners for F1 but Liberty Media took it to an entirely different level.
Yep, Google F1 Instagram and you will see it at the top.
27m people taking in daily social media content, buying merchandise and generating income through their digital infrastructure and advertising. Their digital strategy & fan engagement is the best by far.
F1 are the only sport to give NFL a run for its money and there is a lot other sports could learn from them to improve them for the future.
Seriously??? 27m to watch cars driving in circles, and they won’t even be cars as most of us know them to be soon!!! Rugby needs at least some of that F1 expertise.
Probably not against Ireland, although it is possible. It would be a surprise though, it would mean something like Auradou Meafou starting with Guillard at 8, then Staniforth off the bench.
I think we could see him against Wales.
Something to consider, I just watched a really good video. Alldritt has started the last 29 out of 30 games in the 6N. This obviously means that the number 8 position has not been available at all. At a World Cup, inevitably there will be injuries and depth is crucial. So when you think about it this way, it becomes clearer why he’s not in.
As 2027 approaches there needs to be healthy competition and when players like Fickou or Alldritt are in the 42, naturally they will have a strong voice as leaders which limits the ability for the younger players to speak up. This is their chance, it’s not necessarily because Galthie hates them… although that narrative does make a great headline.
The staff are not just thinking about winning the 6N, which they already achieved last year but also they are thinking about the whole cycle. This is the best time to get some newer players in key roles for their leadership and growth.
Wow what figs!😮
My favourite sporting body instagram statistic was golf.
R&A Instagram - 76k followers
The Open (owned by R&A) - 813k followers
The Masters - 2.9m followers
Rory McIlroy - 3.7m followers
F1 - 27m followers
R&A will likely say there hasn’t been much interest, my comment would be you need to create a content strategy that engages the fans and give them stuff that interests them like Rory has done.
So many governing bodies have been so slow to catch on.
England Rugby at 1.5m isn’t terrible but is a long way short of what it should be.
Truth be told, most US sports are 10 years ahead in digitisation strategy and fan engagement. They have learned how to engage the fans and monetise the non-attending fanbase and do such a good job of engaging with them.
We have got to start thinking wider than the product being just what is on the pitch and mainly living on matchday revenue. This is also the vehicle that will attract a wider audience and bring wider corporate sponsors into rugby.
Maybe. I think Jelonch or Nouchy are in front of Matiu but who knows… And Jegou on the bench.
Galthies is tying himself in knots NOT to pick poor Greg!🤣
How about Guillard-Ollivon with Woki-Matiu-Cros in the B/R? Meafou to bang off the bench for 35 minutes!
They do it superbly in the U.S because the punters expect to be so well-informed!
I’ve just posted something similar - the general lack of communications around squad announcements is pretty poor when you take a step back and look at it.
It would be much better if the coaching teams did a short social media video explaining the key decisions and what they are looking for. It would certainly help the fans understand, rather than trying to make sense of it themselves and coming to their own conslusions.
I have to say, there really does feel like a void in communication surrounding International squad announcements,
You would think a short video from the coaching team explaining the key decisions and what they are looking for from certain players would really help connect with the fans and help them understand what the coaching team are looking for.
They kind of leave you in limbo to try and make sense of it yourself.
I have to say, I was a little surprised NZR have been so insular with their appointment process and if you narrow the field to Kiwi only with prior International Head Coach experience, it starts with an addressable pool of Hansen, Foster, Gatland, W Smith, Robertson (all doubtful), Mitchell, Cotter, Rennie, Joseph & Schmidt but with Schmidt ruling himself out, it’s basically Mitchell, Cotter & Joseph - hardly what I would call a global search process. 🤣🤣
It’s not global at all P!
Then you consider JJ coached Japan and Cotter Scotland, and there’s arguably no coach who’s had the required experience with a truly top tier nation!
Although Ireland do have problems at L/H they generally start well and Leinster are hitting form at the right time with Ulster players starting to have a significant presence in the squad.
I fancy them to win one of the two matches versus France/England.
The 2027 World Champions elect England have a good defence but their media are bigging them up and have already written Ireland’s obituary. These are the types of matches that Ireland generally perform in.
I’ve not see any article writing Ireland’s obituary, where are they?
Ed is writing one ofc but he’s not pubished tbf.