The crucible and the cauldron: Hong Kong China face Nations Cup test on march to RWC

Hong Kong China men’s rugby has a problem. It is a problem born of regional dominance, but one that pressures their global ambitions. Having recently put a seventh straight Asia Rugby Championship trophy in the cabinet, the squad has mastered their own backyard. But as any player who has laced up a boot knows, dominance breeds comfort. The level of standard in the region has plateaued, making it incredibly difficult to find teams capable of stress-testing their systems and pushing them to improve.

Get the RugbyPass App 📱 Follow the biggest matches with live scores, line-ups, news and analysis, all in the RugbyPass App. Download Here On Apple IOS, Android, and Tablet.

When you are preparing for a Rugby World Cup, comfort is not what you need. To compete on the world stage, you need meaningful games against opposition that will actively try to dismantle your game plan. You need the brutal reality of the Test-match pace and intensity.

Over the next 16 months, Hong Kong China are about to face the most daunting but exciting escalation of fixtures in their union’s history. The journey from the domestic premiership to the opening night of RWC 2027 against hosts Australia is paved with trauma, tactical reinvention and a deeply emotional quest for legacy.

A line in the sand: Japan wake-up call

The scale of the regional gap was laid bare during the squad’s recent trip to play a Japan Select team. For a squad coming off a long domestic season where they spent months competing against each other, stepping onto the pitch in Fukuoka was meant to be an opportunity to build combinations in the same jersey. For some players, it was their first meaningful game of rugby since facing Portugal eight months prior.

Hong Kong China had to lift themselves from a demoralising defeat but managed a remarkable turnaround (Photo Patrick Leung/Hong Kong China RU)

The result of the first fixture was a ruthless 80-0 defeat.

There is nowhere to hide on a rugby pitch when the scoreboard looks like that. Winger Harry Sayers described the loss as “pretty soul destroying”. “I have never lost by that much before in my life,” he said. But elite rugby is entirely about the response. Head coach Logan Asplin and his management team drew a line in the sand, opting not to panic but to use the loss to identify precisely how much work needed to be done in a short period of time.

What happened the following week is the ultimate proof of concept for this squad. In the second fixture against the same opposition, Hong Kong China forced double the number of turnovers from the Japanese side, executed a true 23-man performance where the bench seamlessly entered the fray and capitalised relentlessly on their limited opportunities. They flipped an 80-point deficit into a 32-29 victory.

“I was really proud,” Asplin said. “We could have gone one of two ways after that 80-point loss, but our bounce-back was awesome. We were really resilient throughout.”

That turnaround wasn’t just a win; it was an injection of pure tactical belief. Getting a result over highly drilled, fast and expansive opponents proved to the players that when they get their preparation right, they can compete at the highest pace. It validated the sheer volume of strength and conditioning work the squad has put in to compete at rugby’s highest level.

Nations Cup a ‘600% escalation’

With the wind back in their sails, Hong Kong China now looks ahead to a South American tour and the Nations Cup. Asplin frames this upcoming window with a terrifyingly clear metric: it represents a “600% increase” in high-level exposure compared to the previous six months. The squad is slated to play three teams – Samoa, Chile and Uruguay – that all have World Cup experience and are ranked above them globally.

I would be lying if I said I wasn’t apprehensive around how we will perform because we haven’t had this exposure before.

“You don’t know what you are until you are tested consistently and this is exactly the challenge we need,” Asplin reasons. “In a tour setting like this, the players begin to understand what it takes at the next level.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t apprehensive around how we will perform because we haven’t had this exposure before – it is such a big step forward for Hong Kong China rugby. We are so grateful for the opportunity the Nations Cup brings, for us to be put under that kind of pressure for three successive weeks against teams who have had multiple World Cup cycles. It is pretty ground-breaking for this group of players.”

The tactical puzzle of the Nations Cup is radically different from the expansiveness of Japan. They will face Samoa, a side riddled with household names and raw talent, alongside Uruguay and Chile. These teams are incredibly direct, physically cohesive and boast tremendous set-piece power.

Players like Guy Spanton will face a step up in intensity when Hong Kong China tackle Samoa, Uruguay and Chile in the Nations Cup (Photo Lampson Yip – Clicks Images/Getty Images)

But the challenge isn’t purely physical; it is heavily logistical and psychological. Captain Josh Hrstich points out that travelling to South America to play Uruguay and Chile in their own backyards is a massive test of how the squad handles being away from home. This travel crucible is the perfect dress rehearsal for 2027, where the squad will have to navigate flying between Perth, Townsville and Melbourne during the World Cup.

Success in the Nations Cup won’t just be measured on the scoreboard. For Hong Kong China flanker Pierce Mackinlay-West, the ultimate challenge is proving they can execute at this elite standard consistently, not just for isolated moments.

“I have got full belief we can compete with these teams but the main challenge for us is to do that consistently for 80 minutes and also week to week,” he said. “If we can do that, we will consider it a success.”

For the coaching staff, success will be defined by the cultural growth and the squad’s resilience to adapt their game model to different opponents under maximum pressure.

The Chilean blueprint

Within this gauntlet of three Tests in three weeks, one fixture stands out above the rest: Chile.

Every player and coach in the Hong Kong China set-up views the South American nation with immense respect. Chile serves as the ultimate mirror image, a team that broke through the tier-two ceiling to qualify for the 2023 World Cup and is now embarking on its second cycle.

“They can be really proud of what they have done,” Asplin notes. “Their head coach [former Uruguay prop Pablo Lemoine] is a top man and they are really open to sharing the journey they have been on. We have got to idolise the nations that are doing the cycle for the second time – four years ago they were where we are now.”

Chile were competitive in their RWC 2023 pool despite losing all four matches (Photo Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)

The history between the two sides adds fuel to the fire. Sayers recalls a narrow loss to Chile two years ago and is eager to use the upcoming fixture to measure exactly how much growth his side has made since. Whether it is the upcoming dress rehearsal on 11 July or their eventual clash in Pool A of the World Cup, the Chilean fixture is the one the squad is heavily targeting for a historic result.

“Obviously they have done really well and had some good results, but that is an amazing chance for us to play a competitive game on the world stage and really hone in on trying to achieve a win,” Sayers said.

The cauldron of Pool A

It is one thing to draw up a tactical blueprint; it is an entirely different matter to execute it when you are staring down the giants of the sport.

When the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw was announced, placing Hong Kong China in Pool A alongside host nation Australia, New Zealand and Chile, the squad’s WhatsApp group chat went completely “mental”. Players frantically fired text messages back and forth, trading dream scenarios before realising they had drawn the ultimate test.

For us it is about being memorable… we want to be everybody’s favourite second team, if not their first team.

Asplin is thrilled by the sheer scale of the challenge. “If you are going to be thrown into the cauldron, you might as well do it on the biggest stage,” he reasons. Opening the tournament against the Wallabies in front of 60,000 screaming fans will be a surreal, monumental occasion for both the team and the sport.

“For us it is about being memorable, building and driving future success and support,” Asplin believes. “We want to be everybody’s favourite second team, if not their first team. “It is a pressure and privilege to be competing in our first World Cup, in this new format.

“It is such a reward for the players that have come to Hong Kong for different reasons, and qualified in different ways over time. This is the pinnacle of all our rugby careers.”

The prospect of facing the All Blacks carries its own unique, heavy emotional weight. Hrstich calls them “one of the most iconic teams in the world”. Mackinlay-West, whose parents are both from New Zealand, grew up watching every All Blacks match. “The prospect of possibly getting to run out against them at a World Cup is pretty special and incredibly motivating,” he said.

The squad intimately acknowledges their status in Pool A. “We understand there is probably no bigger underdog, especially with the pool we have been drawn in,” notes Hrstich. Yet, rather than playing with fear, the players are desperate to embrace the privilege. Mackinlay-West emphasises that for many, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, and they must enjoy it, perform as well as they can and create memorable moments with their mates.

Forging a legacy

The narrative surrounding Hong Kong China often revolves around the idea that simply qualifying for the tournament is their World Cup. The player group adamantly rejects that notion.

“We want more than that, and we expect more from ourselves,” states Sayers, noting that their ultimate aim is to show that expanding the tournament to 24 teams was absolutely the right decision. As a professional athlete, his baseline desire is to step onto the pitch and win. “You always want to achieve and get to the next level,” he adds. “A successful World Cup for me is showing we can compete on the world stage.”

Flanker Pierce Mackinlay-West could play against the country he grew up watching when Hong Kong China face New Zealand at RWC 2027

Beyond the immediate results, the 2027 campaign is fundamentally about legacy. Asplin views the World Cup not as a finish line, but as a catalyst to build a robust program that targets the 2031 cycle and ensures participation numbers in Hong Kong continue to climb.

For the players, the goal is to utilise this unprecedented global platform to lay down a pathway for local kids to dream. It is also a global recruitment drive. Sayers, who only realised he was qualified to play for Hong Kong at the age of 22 through his mother’s birth there during his grandfather’s military service, hopes that putting the emblem on the world stage will alert other high-level players to their own eligibility.

Hong Kong China is walking into the fire. The next 16 months will strip them down to their core, testing their systems, their depth and their psychological resilience against the heaviest hitters on the planet. They are stepping out of the comfort of regional dominance and into a brutal, unforgiving global arena. The cauldron is lit. Now they have to prove they can handle the heat.