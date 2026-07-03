England have come for a fight: this is how they can turn the odds on the Springboks

Thank God for Rassie Erasmus. When all others are falling for the hype, the man himself tends to swim against the tide and tell the truth as he sees it. It’s a rare knack and Erasmus cannot help himself, even if it means praising England. While many are licking their lips, and drooling over the prospect of a humiliation of Steve Borthwick’s men at Ellis Park, the Springbok Svengali wisely keeps his own counsel.
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Fingers will inevitably point to England’s disappointing fifth place finish in the Six Nations, but Erasmus sees it like it is and knows the real threat England pose to his Springboks. He will ignore the first four games of that tournament and base his view squarely on the last match England played in Paris, on the seven tries and 46 points they scored against champions France. Then he will calmly pin the lessons from it to the wall of the Bokke changing shed at Ellis Park, starkly black and white.
“The England squad is good,” Erasmus said. “I think the average age of that squad is 27, with an average of around 32 caps [apiece]. It’s a young, but experienced squad.
“There are a few old names there, guys who are really experienced like Jamie George, guys in their 30s, 33, 35, and then the average age is only 27. You’ll get youth, and you’ll get a fearless team and two teams who were in the final who really competed well for their Prem.
“Just like us, they are testing players and resting some players like Maro Itoje – we are doing the same with some players by getting them in a little bit later. With the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ [series against New Zealand in August], we’ll get some players in later.
“I guess they’re doing the same there, but we’re not part of the England squad and management. We aren’t sure what they’re thinking, but it’s a very competitive squad and a squad that we obviously know we’re going to have to work really hard next week at Ellis Park to get the win.”
Speaking purely as a rugby man, you get the impression Erasmus heartily approves of the latest iteration of English attitude and selection. Where some cannot wait to see England’s blond back-row influencer Henry Pollock eviscerated by the behemoths in the Bok back five, you cannot help but feel the Northampton tyro is a youngster Erasmus would love to coach.
“Pollock is like Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu],” he said. “People make hype around a player. I don’t always think the players want that hype.
“They just have personalities that are different to others, but what counts is what they do on the field, and Henry certainly does his job on the field, and that’s something we have to contain.
“His personality and how he does things are up to him and the England squad. I guess the guys are used to him like that, and if I were coaching him, I would look only at his output, and his output’s awesome.”
England are spoiling for a fight at Ellis Park and they are unapologetic about it. Gone is the usual mask of English reserve and understatement. No more Captain Titus Oates opening the tent and leaning out into a sub-zero blizzard with a stiff upper lip: “I am just going outside and may be some time.” Pollock lit the tinder last Thursday on social media with a post on Instagram. It read simply ‘See you soon ZA’, with a big drop of blood alongside it. The many replies were good-natured with just the hint of a darker threat in the background: “#PieterStephDuToit is gonna fold you chommie 🇿🇦😂”.
A few decades ago, that would have qualified as a more-or-less polite setting of the cat among the pigeons. Now it is straightforward rage-bait. Ex-Leicester and England scrum-half Ben Youngs was hugging himself in anticipation on the For the Love of Rugby podcast: “I love how [Henry’s] already like, under people’s skin – and how much he already annoys you lot. I hope he has an absolute belter out there.”
The game between South Africa and England could be the match of the round. There are mouth-watering matchups every which way you look up front, with clashes of strength resounding on strength, sword on shield, and iron on iron.
The England starting front row of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Joe Heyes, which dominated the Six Nations with a class-leading balance of +13 penalties from set-piece, will lock horns with the formidable Springbok unit of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Prem player of the season Thomas du Toit, the top scrum at the 2025 Rugby Championship with +10. There will be no quarter asked or given with that sextet and there will be no Dublin-style capitulation.
Even without skipper Itoje, the three England big men at numbers four, five and six – George Martin, Alex Coles and Ollie Chessum – are primed to dig into the Bokke trio of Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje and Pieter-Steph du Toit. They can hold their own at the lineout and in the physicality of the collisions.
At number eight, there would have been an intriguing contrast in styles between Pollock and Jasper Wiese, had Borthwick opted not to use Pollock’s dynamism from the bench. Wiese is all sob and grunt and claw for that extra metre in the thick of the contact war, but Pollock has quick feet and that touch of light brigade élan shifting to the outside to link with his backline.
The battle of the backs has levelled up significantly in the absence of Feinberg-Mngomezulu. The Leicester-Northampton duo of Jack van Poortvliet and Fin Smith may be more cohesive than Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok, but South Africa will enjoy a clear advantage in the centres, where they can pair either starter Damian de Allende or sub André Esterhuizen with ever-reliable Jesse Kriel or Blou Bulle gazelle Canan Moodie.
In the absence of Ollie Lawrence and Benhard Janse van Rensburg, England have compensated for a lack of power by shifting Tommy Freeman to 13. Freeman is partnered by Gloucester’s Seb Atkinson, but the selection with a potentially bigger upside would have been that of in-form Chief Henry Slade. Slade can play the same role entrusted to Rory Hutchinson at Franklin’s Gardens, while Freeman understudies Tom Litchfield. Cohesion is the name of the game.
Slotting Freeman into outside centre could have offered Borthwick the added bonus of pairing the most exciting young wing in the country, 6ft 5ins Saracens leaper Noah Caluori, together with the best line-breaker in the Prem, Exeter’s Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Caluori does make the matchday 23, but connect those two with George Furbank at full-back, and England could assemble most of the pieces of a backline puzzle which can take them all the way to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
The problem for England is likely to be a huge discrepancy in bench power, and the last 20-30 minutes of a game played at high altitude. South Africa came out of the 2025 Rugby Championship at +25 points differential in the final quarter of games, compared to England’s +3 at this year’s Six Nations. England also lost the second half of their recent warm-up versus France A in Vannes 21-7, and it would have been a complete white-out in the second period but for a last-gasp score by Bath’s Max Ojomoh.
In the absence of Fin Baxter and Will Stuart, England lack the size and nous of the Springbok front-row finishers, where they field Beno Obano and Asher Opoku-Fordjour left and right. A small sample of the scrum issues England could face in the latter stages of the game occurred in Vannes, where the two Bath props packed down against two strong French finishers in the shape of Reda Wardi and Regis Montagne. It was a baptism of fire for young Sela in particular.
Sela gave up four penalties in total at the scrum to Wardi, and on the day he was unable to answer the typically Top 14 questions the La Rochelle veteran posed. Wardi’s set-up showed exactly where he wanted to go thereafter.
Wardi’s hips are out and his left shoulder is well below the height of right, allowing him an easy first step to his left, and a ‘walk’ around the young Bath prop as the scrum develops. Although Wardi and his hooker Barnabé Massa become detached from Montagne as the scrums spins around, it does not matter – the damage has already been done. The same scenario was repeated 12 minutes later.
Erasmus has done his due diligence and he already knows that England – Pollock and all – will present the sternest challenge to his charges over the first batch of three games in the inaugural Nations Championship. It may not look like it after England’s dismal 1-4 Six Nations, but the men in white have the tools to trouble the mighty Boks.
The starting Red Rose forwards will come to fight and can be expected to give a good account of themselves. There is ample attacking potential in the backline.
But with the effects of life at altitude and a superstrong South African bench likely to take its toll in the final quarter, England need to be ahead, significantly ahead at the hour mark and have a lead worth defending. Then, there will be no stroll outside, no time for stiff upper lip or casual understatement, it will be backs-to-the-wall desperate against a Springbok bench blizzard – a new Rorke’s Drift.
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Why would Erasmus want to coach the narcissistic, Kardashian wannabe, Pollack?
Do you think he could coach the spoilt child into a mature Rugby Star?
I actually feel sorry for the guy, but the spot he occupies just happens to be the key to England’s success in the backline😁
I think its a shame that you’re so fixated on Seb Atkinson that you ignore everything else I have to say. Really displays an open mind! 😂
Say what you like, but Atkinson would not make the starting line-up of any team in either the 6N or the TRC. Except for Wales - maybe.
He would not be in the Fiji side which Eng play this weekend either, because Josua Tuisova is their 12.
I hope they opt for Van Rensburg and Slade, with Freeman at 14, or BJVR and Freeman with Caluori at 14.
He always had that potential as a teenager G, when Eddie first included in an Eng squad. But it’s never quite come to fruition, and in some way I feel he wd have progressed quicker in SA or NZ…
He’s always been terrific in an open field but less good in structure/traffic, which is where Fin is so good.
My own feeling is that he stopped learning at Quins and could have done with a change of enivonment to move his game on.
🤣
Read the post backwards - it makes just about as much sense.
Nick I might be just following a passion for the mavericks of the world but I genuinely believe Marcus Smith is potentially a better fly half than Finn. He needs to have complimentary players either side of him - Saturday’s scrummie was a fly’s nightmare - he stood staring at the ball while the Bok big hitters lined up in their starting blocks and he needs a DDA outside him to give him breathing room but I am convinced with the right coaching and selections ….. well let’s put it this way …. with both Smiths at the top of their potential … I’d rather be the opposition coach against Finn.
“If you do have an open mind it will also be open to the reality that Atkinson has not proven his case for inclusion yet.”
A year ago I thought Seb Atkinson hadn’t made his case for inclusion yet, then I thought he made it against Argentina. You disagree. Fine. Whatever. You think that Slade has made a case for starting again. You think Freeman has made the case for being a test 13. I respectfully think they haven’t, yet. I don’t think Seb Atkinson is playing close to his potential, but I don’t think there’s a better option, yet.
You’ve made this conversation about Seb Atkinson, which it wasn’t to begin with. You’ve put forward an argument that I didn’t find persuasive, and you are now saying that for me to have an open mind I would have to accept “the reality” that you’re right. I don’t know what justifies this level of arrogance?
1) How will this be proven objectively? Looking at who can be relied upon to win games for England, Ford would seem to be the best option at 10, but there are also solid arguments against Ford - Fin Smith has more potential and seems now to be the incumbent. You can’t prove scientifically what the best lineup is; at a certain point you just have to settle on a lineup and try to get the most out of it.
2) Maybe we will find out against Fiji. Personally I think the answer is “not soon enough to play a major role in the 2027 RWC”, but I hope I’ll be proven wrong.
3) I think the answer to that is either “no, Freeman isn’t an international 13 and never will be” or “yes, eventually, but the pain caused by having Freeman learn to play 13 against the likes of SA will barely be worth it”. Again, I hope I’ll be proven wrong.
If you do have an open mind it will also be open to the reality that Atkinson has not proven his case for inclusion yet.
There are three questions for the Eng staff to answer objectively:
1. What is the best unit in midfield outside Fin Smith, at 10-12-13?
2. How soon can Noah Caluori be developed as a difference maker on the wing?
3. Can Freeman, Caluori and Manny Feyi be accomodated in the same team, with Freeman moving to 13?
Those are really the only three questions that matter right now.
I also have an open mind. I would love to be convinced by Freeman and Slade, but there has been precious little despite your claims that Freeman should be at 13 and Slade offers more Atkinson.
But I’m not going to keep having a go at you about it, because the entire team looks dreadful at the moment. Seb Atkinson has been one of the better defenders, but defence is a team effort. Its almost impossible for one player to turn around an outfit that is shipping tries in the way that England are. So Atkinson hasn’t looked good, but if he really was as bad as the players around him, I’m confident you would have examples of tries that he was at fault for.
“So what is he in the team for?”
Defence; workrate; taking the ball to the line before delivering late passes.
Nick, do you think this is the end of the road for Borthwick - I don’t believe that is the best team England could put on the park or the best way they could play the game. With eight SA first line players missing they were still on anther level to England.
I reckon we’re getting there fast G. They have conceded 40 points or more in three of their last four games and kick-chase game has fallen to pieces.
SB doesn’t know how to run an attack without it.
The Boks’ reserve front row has a decisive advantage over that of England’s “diversified” reserves , I expect the Boks forwards to annihilate them during last 20 minutes, scoring at will
Give it up fella.
South Africa have lost a test in every home season since Erasmus took charge bar the 2019 and 23 world cup years when they played just a couple of tests on their own patch. They usually start their season as rusty as an old tin bucket so England have an opportunity here even if they are outmatched in many areas. They are certainly the underdogs but nobody should underestimate their chances especially on an Ellis park pitch that favours fast and bold rugby. If England can challenge the Bok lineout, use their pace to get outside the centres with balls out the back and clever wrap arounds and play wide quickly off transition they could score some belters on a belting pitch. The potential is there for the Boks to be at their worst and for England to catch them napping. Let's see what happens
Yes Eng def have a shot in this one, and that is what makes it interesting!
Absolutely agree.
I’ll be interested in how Doleman is going to referee the scrums. If dominance doesn’t come immediately, I can see him wanting the ball cleared quickly, which won’t suit the Boks as they’ll want long scrums.
Now we know. He was awful.
Yes and that Eng front row contains a lot of experience, so they will have concrete ideas on how to approach the scrums.