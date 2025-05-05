Elegant or turbulent? Can Les give the Wallabies the Kiss of Life?  

Who would be the next Australian head coach after Joe Schmidt? The saga has been running as long as a series of Neighbours or Home and Away, and with as many twists and turns in the plot. When the sorely-pressed supporter of the green-and-gold finally had their answer to months of uncertainty, it came in two short syllables: Les Kiss.
Upon announcement, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh did his level best to cut and polish the long and winding process underpinning his appointment.
“I did joke [with Les]… saying ‘welcome home’,” Waugh said. “It’s great to have someone who’s been embedded in the system for a long period of time, understands the history of Australian rugby, and has spent time offshore. We’ve ended up in a really elegant solution here which provides certainty.”
After a couple of weeks of toing and froing with the Queensland Rugby Union on matters contractual, it was decided the incumbent head coach, New Zealander Schmidt, would extend his stay for a second time until the end of 2025, with Kiss taking the reins in July 2026.
Schmidt’s prolongation of his current deal meant Kiss could see out his own three-year contract with the Reds with no need for RA to pay additional compensation for his services. Hence the ‘elegance’ of a neat fit in the handover of power from Schmidt to Kiss.
Kiss’ own comments were pages taken from the same picture-perfect media manual as Waugh’s.
“I’m really comfortable about the process, I’m really comfortable in terms of understanding where I’ll land with this,” he said.
“I’m not here to rip and tear, I’m going to make sure I dovetail as much as I can and I’ll bring my points of difference into play but [Joe Schmidt and I] have a lot of things in common.”
With Kiss’ Queensland coaching crew also off-contract in mid-2026, it is highly likely the Reds supremo will want to bring them on board in time for the start of the World Cup in October 2027. But if Kiss was always the preferred candidate, the glaring question remains: why did it all take so long?
*
Does Kiss have time?
There will be only 15 months from Schmidt’s departure until the beginning of a home World Cup, and there will be no fully fledged Rugby Championship in 2026 where the Queenslander can cut his teeth as an international head coach.
An eight-week ‘greatest rugby rivalry’ tour of South Africa by the All Blacks has been scheduled for the Rugby Championship window, and that leaves Australia and Argentina out in the cold.
It has left Waugh scrambling to collect the crumbs falling from the SANZAAR table, including “unprecedented inbound and outbound tours” presumably of Argentina, or maybe Japan. It is not ideal. Whatever the outcome, it is likely to leave Kiss short of top-quality international opposition in his first year in charge.
Does Kiss have the head coaching background?
Kiss will be 61 years old when he becomes Wallaby head coach. The two other head coaches who have risen to the top at similar times mid-World Cup cycle are Michael Cheika [before the 2015 World Cup] and Rassie Erasmus [before the 2019 edition]. They were 47 and 45 years old respectively. Has opportunity knocked at the right moment in Kiss’ coaching lifetime?
The other question orbits around Kiss’ own record as a head coach. His current role in Queensland follows two other jobs at Ulster [2014-2018] and London Irish [2019-2022]. At Ulster, Kiss was officially installed as director of rugby with Neil Doak as his senior coach until 2017. Doak was succeeded by Jono Gibbes during Kiss’ final season. At Irish, Kiss was the head coach supporting DOR Declan Kidney until the club entered voluntary administration in 2023.
Let’s take a closer look at the pattern of Ulster’s results during Kiss’ tenure.
Kiss’ overall record at Ulster rolls in at a respectable 60% win rate, but two semi-final appearances in the then-Pro 12 play-offs were followed by two failures to qualify, while the Champions Cup knockouts were a no-go zone for Kiss’ men throughout his reign.
Kiss’ final season was asterisked by the rape trial of two Ulster backs, Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding. Both were found not guilty of the charges but had their contracts revoked after an internal review by Ulster Rugby and the IRFU.
At the time, ex-Ireland legend Brian O’Driscoll called out Ulster as a ‘basket-case’ on Off The Ball AM, and his analysis of Kiss’ time at the province was supported by Jonathan Bradley in The Belfast Telegraph:
“Having made his name in this part of the world as the architect of Ireland’s defence through a wholly successful period, the IRFU sending him north was seen as a hugely positive development only three years ago.
“A strong coach would find the new role posed new problems, with delegation believed to be chief among them.
“While injuries hit hard, and he inherited a squad already in decline, the fact performances showed simply no improvement ultimately left his position untenable.”
The issue underlined in bold is the difficulty of the transition from assistant to head coach, including the ability to delegate authority to others.
Kiss’ move to London Irish was accompanied by a logical job-swap, with Kidney as director of rugby and Kiss occupying the role of head coach.
The overall win rate is 40%, with an observable jump in the final two seasons, up from 32% in 2019-21 to 46% in 2021-23. London Irish did not qualify for the Premiership play-offs during those four seasons and exited the second-tier Challenge Cup at the quarter-final stage twice. The endgames at Ulster and Irish were turbulent rather than elegant, with both clubs left in a state of disarray at the time of Kiss’ departure.
Does Kiss work best as an assistant?
The apogee of Kiss’ career to date occurred as an assistant coach to Schmidt with Ireland, the men in green winning back-to-back Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015. His background as a head coach is lukewarm, so it is not hard to foresee another U-turn by his old pal Schmidt in 2027; returning at the controls in time for World Cup, with Kiss comfortably riding shotgun alongside his long-time rugby buddy. That is the elegant solution, to adapt Waugh’s phrase.
As then-IRFU performance director [now Andy Farrell’s British and Irish Lions general manager] David Nucifora suggested at the time of Kiss’ leaving Ulster: “It’s no secret we were disappointed to lose Les from the national team set-up in 2015 but we fully understood his decision to pursue the opportunity at Ulster.”
Those are the kind of ‘raps’ you assuredly reserve for a highly-valued assistant, not the top dog and they echo the sentiments of the man himself upon his appointment.
Joe and Les, working in harness together, with Joe calling the shots. If any storyline represents the best possible-scenario for Australia in 30 months’ time, that must surely be it.
*
Kiss’ Reds lost their fourth game of the Super Rugby season to the Fijian Drua in Suva at the weekend, and the game illustrated some of the difficulties which may yet translate from the franchise into the national side when he leaves his post.
A few weeks ago, I highlighted just how easily Bobby Valetini was able to run over wing Tim Ryan from a close-range lineout.
You only bring your wing into the 10 channel close to your own goalline if he is a better tackler than the man who normally occupies it, and Ryan was no upgrade.
The Drua had obvious targeted Ryan and the left edge of the Reds defence in their preparation, because most their success in attack came down that side of the field.
The left side of the Queensland backfield, manned by Ryan, is extremely deep and that opens the opportunity for short kick in behind the front line for the Drua.
Ryan tended to defend deep and passive throughout, and both features were a factor in the first Fijian try.
In the try-scoring sequence, ‘Crazy-legs’ starts only 10m away from his own goalline and it gives him no chance to shut down the play once the ball goes wide. Giving a ball-handling side as good as the Drua the whole width of the field in which to operate, under no pressure at all, is rarely a good idea.
Ryan’s tendency to make poor decisions in and around the tackle cost Queensland another score in the 25th minute.
Fiji probably noticed Ryan’s penchant for ‘honey-potting’ close to contact situations in their pre-game analysis, and as in the earlier Valetini example he can be very slow to get into a stable position to execute a tackle.
In the second period, the pressure on Ryan only grew as the Drua attacked from within their own 22 left to right on three separate occasions, and it occurred in all situations.
Even when Heremaia Murray entered the fray to help Ryan out, the left-hand edge of the Queensland D remained the Drua’s go-to area of attack in times of need, right to the very end of the match.
RA’s solution to their coaching conundrum is ultimately elegant in appearance only. Kiss will have only 15 months to make his mark, though given his previous record at Ulster or London Irish it is unlikely he will be asked to do more than ‘dovetail’ into the existing structure.
Schmidt has already extended his contract twice and it would be no surprise to see him reappear for a third time at the World Cup, with Kiss playing Robin to his Batman. A ‘Gotham City ghost’ in grey and black could yet be pulling all the strings in the puppet show of Australian rugby.
Back again after a good nights sleep, with the dawn light rising outside…beautiful clear sky of translucent pastel shades. I have reread the article, Nick. Superb piece !
I have now known of and followed Les Kiss’s progress for some 31 years. We had moved from Charters Towers, RL town, down to Bundaberg, also RL town. I took up supply teaching then, and began to spend a lot of time at the old and venerable Bundaberg State High, and on the wall of the school hall was this photo of Les Kiss, only boy from this old RL school to have played Origin and for Australia. I also met and worked with his Phys. Ed. teacher brother at another Bundaberg school.
Les retired from League in 1993, and I was intrigued when in 2001, it was announced he was switching to Union as a defence coach with the Boks. I was even more interested when he moved to my native Ireland in 2009, and under Declan Kidney, was part of the Grand Slam winning coaching team. Then he moved up to Ulster. I was born there, and had great hopes of Ulster rising to be a leading province, often “creaming” Leinster” which it was when I left Ireland in 1980. It was not to be.
Ulster is a funny old place, with some very difficult people to get on with. Les Kiss found this out I would think, and his time there was not that happy. I just feel he came into an environment there on the slide, one going back to moving Ulster coach Brian McLoughlin out, saying “We are moving on to the next level…..never happened under any coach.
His time at London Irish was, I thought, pretty successful against the backdrop of the resources he had, and a club that was headed for financial failure. I certainly felt when he came to Qld. it was going to be a step up, and it was. Until the playoff collapse against the Chiefs last year. Up to then he was my first choice to take over the WB’s job. Now I’m less sure, but will support him, as the die is cast.
Yess Les was one of the first generation of Leaguers - along with Phil Larder, John Muggleton and Shaun Edwards - to cross the great divide and coach D in Union…
I recall he had some good players at Ulster, including several top South Africans. Ofc he survived the first cull of coaches only to go the next season.
And I’d agree he was better at Irish wih Kidney handling the DOR chores, and he’s carried a lot of that through to Qld now.
As the head coach of WBs having to handle all the media and do all the player managment himself? I have doubts. Which is why I feel Joe will reenter the picture.
It’s just wonderful how we’re approaching winter here but you wouldn't know it with the weather.
Les wasn't the only Australian involved with the Boks in the 1st few years of the millennium - Frank Ponissi and Tim Lane were in the Boks set-up as well for a wee while with Ponissi present for infamous pre World Cup camp in 2003.
What is all the chat about Waugh and Herbert being in a tussle? The Roar reported it as well.
Up to now I thought RA had been relatively united for once in setting a direction and not backflipping all thetime…is it all the talk about QRU putting the foot down and not letting Kiss go early?
In spite of what might happen in 2026 I am happy Schmidt is staying a bit longer
I suspect the length it took to decide the coach reflected a split in the four-man panel JM over the choice. I also doubt Kiss was the original ‘preferred choice’ and that is where the split between Waugh and Herbert began.
I never thought about Joe extending again! That could be great. But also not guaranteed as Joe has repeatedly talked about spending more time with family?
Those stat’s are interesting. I wish I could argue but it does look like he’s an amazing assistant coach, very popular, very calm and will not be bad. But whether he will be an awesome head coach is unknown. With the coaching structures these days do you think Les could be a success with the right assistant coaches?? Parling seems good and committed.
Well Joe has already extended twice, to the point where he is spending an extra year with the WB. Three years with Joe and one wit Les leading into a RWV makes no sense, which is why I reckon Les will be a ‘caretaker boss’ at least until 2027 has come and gone.
Thanks for a very interesting article ,Nick. be back in the morning to comment a bit more.
Look forward to it Miz.
Well Nick you have to wonder what the long term plan is for RA. I cannot think that they would appoint Kiss only to have Schmidt back in 2027 but then it is a world cup year on home soil so perhaps that is the plan. I reckon RA need to target the 2027 world cup as it seems like their best opportunity. 2031 is so far away and who knows what the state of the game in Aus will be like at that point. Also the squad isnt exactly bursting with talent which you could confidently say will be there come 2031 especially when you consider how young players are being hunted by foreign clubs. 2027 must be the target and I just wonder if Kiss is the right man to win it all in 2027. He has not shown enough at Ulster or London Irish to be considered the main man and his Reds side while really good are hardly pragmatic and are prone to some whacky reversals like the one suffered in Fiji. For me Kiss is not the man for 2027 yet he has the top job but he will bring continuity and wont tear up the gameplan so at least they wont be starting from scratch with a new coach. In a way he was just about the only appointment they could make at this stage.
That’s a good post, Sk.
I’m going to jump on this one; “Also the squad isnt exactly bursting with talent which you could confidently say will be there come 2031 especially when you consider how young players are being hunted by foreign clubs.”
That has to change for any coach on this planet to ever have a realistic chance of winning the Webb Ellis. Australia is in a unique position, bad one, of having so much competition for rugby talent, men and women. Rugby League exists in the north in the UK as a challenge, is to some extent a threat in NZ, but I would judge minor, present in France, but is not a serious threat. Big one here is AFL, which is unique to Australia. Soccer is another, which ofc exists worldwide. Actually soccer would take away a lot of world class talent in the UK as far as backs go. That is not often talked about, recognised.
I have a story one that one. I went to a senior school in Belfast, rugby only, and one of the kids, little guy, was a brilliant soccer player, a huge sport in N.Ireland. The big lads, Yr12/Sixth formers, always grabbed him to play in the little school yard games played at lunch break(tennis ball only, so no broken windows). Rest of us just played in our year group teams. The little guy did not want to play rugby, as that would have meant no Sat. soccer for him. So he left after First form, and went to a soccer school.
When we were about 15, we heard teh little guy was going over to Man. United to try his luck from apprentice level. He did well.
Oh yes, his name….Georgie Best. Just imagine if he had fallen in love with rugby, played 10/13/15 for Ireland !
From what I’ve heard Joe may be willing to return, and he was filthy that the ABs didn’t win it in 23.
I’d like to support Kiss but his record as head coach and the circumstances of his appointment make it difficult. I very much doubt he was a unanimous choice by the 4-man panel.
I reckon you have highlighted the main positive, though it scarcely outweighs the debits!
I thought Ryan had a shocker Nick and those clips make it explicit. Hopefully the problem is sorted over the next few weeks or they’ll be cooked. My sense is Joe is done with extensions, but you never know I suppose. Interestingly there was a lot of emphasis from Waugh about winning between world cups and getting the system right, almost as though the WC not top priority, surprising considering its home, but that was my sense.
Ryan was a man on fire last year, TL. Had that “Junkyard Dog “ following. I thought he should have gone on the EOYT tour for the experience. He is not the same player as last year on attack. Don’t recall the defence issues last year.
He’s a loose cannon on D TL. The unpredictability can be a great addition on attack but on D you need someone to be reliable and disciplined.
It would be asking a huge amount from Les to lead Aussie into a WC with a 15-month runway, which is why I feel Joe has not quite let go yet!
I really do hope they manage JS to stay on at least in a formal consultancy role. Les seems to be a very capable coach but I suspect he may lack the gravitas Schmidt seems to have with the players - the kind you only get from coaching and winning at the top level for so long.
Purely impressionistically (I do not have your data or powers of analysis NB!), the Reds under Kiss seem to have some of the attacking hallmarks of a JS coached team (i.e., attacking mindset, good set plays, seem to build a lot of attacking rucks?), but I fear they are lacking the discipline/control/mindset which JS seemed to be building with the Wallabies at the end of last year. I hope JS has enough time with the Wallabies, irrespective of his ongoing role, to instil that control/discipline before Kiss comes in.
At risk of flattering the Reds/Wallabies too much, I fear they are at risk of potentially turning into a Scotland-esque team under LK - i.e., attack-oriented, great set plays - but lacking the killer physicality/X factor to beat the top teams? IMO, Australia does not suffer from the same problem Scotland seems to - i.e., lacking the athletes to compete notwithstanding the team being a well-oiled machine. It would be a shame to see our physical ‘resources’ not used properly (e.g. Big will, Tupou, LSL, JAS, Bell, Bobbie V)
I think they need Joe’s overview there JS. You don’t want a novice head coach at a home WC!
As you say both of Les’ teams at Irish and Queensland have tended to attack well but the output is uneven. Mistakes in specific areas can come in bunches, without correction - look at my previous pieces on the Reds’ lineout and exit strategy. They often do not change even when something is not working.
This could well turn out to be right, let’s see!
Mark Bosnich says stats are like bikinis - they show you a lot but they don't show you everything. England's Director of Cricket Rob Key says ‘stats are for prats’. A stat not worth reading into is that the Reds have the best tackle completion stats in the competition.
Whether a team improves or not, and whether it wins silverware are just common sense Mitch. The jury is still firmly out on Les Kiss as a head coach, and I have reservations about his appointment.
A hard read this time Nick but as always backed by observations.
One of the big problems in coaching Australia seems to be speaking nicely but carry a big stick. I think Les will do the nicely bit and add some variation to play, but the Wallabies can easily slip back into old habits unless they are held to account.
Schmidt has a reputation that anyone in rugby could appreciate, including all the players. When he wields the big stick, they understand where it’s coming from. Not sure the current players will give Les that understanding when tough decisions need to be taken.
I suspect he will be a bit like Ewen McKenzie, a decent coach undermined by players. The saving grace will be that the ARU are not the soft and useless bunch Ewen had to deal with.
Les will also have the support of Qld and the hatred of NSW and since NSW seem to heading in their standard direction of failure, it may not affect him.
BTW he needs to dramatically improve Qld D and not just Ryan. Not shutting the Drua down early by utilising an umbrella(?) D and letting them run is always a recipe for disaster
Ther has been some talk of ‘good cop bad cop’ with Joe playing the tough love role A, but Joe won’t be there for at least one year. So it is not clear what the plan is, esp with Les slated to finish one year after a WC in 2028?
I think the choice reflects the current battle for power between Waugh and Dan Herbert, and you’re point of comp with Ewen McKenzie may turn out ot be all too accurate.
It is not a chocie which will lead to unity of purpose in the long run, it will simply expose the flaws at the time of making it.