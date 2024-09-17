What Glasgow expect from Adam Hastings after three years in England

Nigel Carolan believes Adam Hastings can assert himself as one of the top stand-offs in the game following his recent return to Glasgow. The 27-year-old left the Warriors to join Gloucester in 2021 but the son of former Scotland icon Gavin Hastings is now back at Scotstoun for the season ahead after a string of injuries derailed his progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The supporters are in for a treat,” said Glasgow attack coach Carolan. “He has got a really calm head but he is a bag of tricks. In the last few weeks working with him, I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I enjoy his input. He adds his own little je ne sais quoi to any of the little plays. He has got a little bit of X-factor as well. He is excited and the lads are delighted to have him in their team.”

Hastings looked on course to take over the Scotland number 10 jersey when he was selected ahead of Finn Russell for the autumn Tests in 2022 but an untimely injury stopped him in his tracks. He was then ruled out of the Rugby World Cup last year as he was unable to prove his fitness after another injury.

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now

However, after returning to the international fold for the recent summer tour of the Americas and taking his cap haul to 30, Carolan believes Hastings’ move to Glasgow can help him re-establish himself in Gregor Townsend’s plans at international level. “Definitely,” he said. “He has got all the characteristics of a world-class 10. He is calm, he is cool, he has got a bag of tricks in terms of his skill set. He runs the game really well.

“The challenge for him is just to reintegrate into Glasgow Warriors. It has been three years, at least, since he has been here and a lot of things have changed. The lads are really excited to have him back based on the form he had when he left. He has had a poorly-chequered history with his injury profile but if we can get him fit for a sustained period of time, he is certainly going to be asking questions on the international level.”

Ulster Glasgow All Stats and Data

Glasgow begin the defence of their United Rugby Championship title away to Ulster on Saturday and Carolan has told them to embrace the pressure. “Obviously we are the hunted having won the URC back in June,” he said. “That success comes with responsibility.

“Pressure is a privilege. We have got to really attack that again. The players understand what is required. There is a comfort knowing that the hard work, at the end of that, there can be light.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he believes they can defend their title, Carolan said: “Absolutely. We have the recipe. It’s just about whether we get the ingredients in the right order again.”