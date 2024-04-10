Adam Hastings agrees Glasgow return next season

Adam Hastings will return to Glasgow Warriors next season after a three-year spell with Gloucester, as reported by RugbyPass.

The 27-year-old made the move to the Gallagher Premiership in 2021, but will return to Scotstoun at the end of the season having spent four years there before joining the Cherry and Whites.

The announcement comes just days after Glasgow crashed out of the Investec Champions Cup in a thrilling loss to Harlequins at the Stoop. They are enjoying a strong campaign in the United Rugby Championship though, sitting in second place, and they will only improve with the 27-cap Scotland international next season.

Hastings has only managed 40 appearances for Gloucester since arriving at Kingsholm due to an 18-month stretch where he has been beset by injuries, which has seen him undergo four operations. This has curtailed his international career as well, with his last cap coming in 2022.

The fly-half is currently out of action with a knee injury which ruled him out of the Guinness Six Nations this year.

“I’m hugely excited to be coming back to Glasgow,” Hastings told glasgowwarriors.org.

“I’ve got so many good memories of my time at Scotstoun from the first time around, and the club played a really important role in shaping me into the player I am today.

“I’ve kept in touch with a few of the boys that were here when I was last with Glasgow, and I’ll catch up with them whenever I’m in Scotland camp and so on. I’ve got a lot of good friends in the squad, so it should be a really smooth transition.

“There’s loads of depth in the back-line, and that’s really exciting for me. The brand of rugby that Franco has the team playing is exactly the kind of rugby I love to play, and I can’t wait to get out there and run about with the boys.

“I had a good chat with Franco and the coaches before signing, and I was really impressed with their vision for the club, from the culture off the field to the brand of rugby on the field. It’s a really exciting time to be a Glasgow Warrior.

“The more rugby you play, the more experience you get, and being able to have experienced the last three seasons at Gloucester I think has made me a more blended player and more mature player overall. I’d like to thank everyone at Gloucester, and I really want to wish them well.

“I can’t wait to get back to Scotstoun – there’s nothing quite like running out in front of the Warrior Nation on a Friday night, or on a big European night or playoff fixture, and I can’t wait to hear that roar again.”

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith said: “Adam’s addition to the squad continues to build our strength in depth ahead of next season.

“It’s great to welcome a former Warrior back into our environment, and his experience from other rugby environments will make him a real asset going forward.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how he can add value to our group as we develop as a squad.”