Warren Gatland makes new addition to Wales squad ahead of Springboks

Cardiff back row James Botham has been drafted into Warren Gatland’s Wales squad ahead of their encounter with world champions South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old’s addition takes the total number of players in the squad to 38, ten of which are now from Cardiff as Botham joins Corey Domachowski, Evan Lloyd, Keiron Assiratti, Mackenzie Martin, Ellis Bevan, Mason Grady, Ben Thomas, Jacob Beetham and Cam Winnett in the squad.

The squad will be reduced after the clash with Rassie Erasmus’ side to 34 players before they embark for Australia, where Wales will take on the Wallabies in two Tests and the Queensland Reds.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus reveals the surprising large number of injuries Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus reveals the surprising large number of injuries

Botham started in Wales’ opening match of the Guinness Six Nations this year against Scotland, scoring a try at the Principality Stadium, but was ruled out for the rest of the Championship due to a knee injury.

The ten-cap international returned to action in April, and went on to feature in Cardiff’s last four fixtures of the United Rugby Championship season.

South Africa Wales All Stats and Data

Updated Wales squad

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Archie Griffin (Bath), Dillon Lewis (Harlequins) Harri O’Connor (Scarlets), Henry Thomas (Castres Olympique), Ben Carter (Dragons), Cory Hill (Secom Rugguts), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Matthew Screech (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Taine Plumtree (Scarlets), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff).

Backs: Ellis Bevan (Cardiff), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Eddie James (Scarlets). Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Keelan Giles (Ospreys), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Kubota Spears), Jacob Beetham (Cardiff), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff).

ADVERTISEMENT