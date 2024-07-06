Select Edition

International

Wallabies player ratings vs Wales | July series first Test

By Finn Morton
Filipo Daugunu of the Wallabies celebrates with Noah Lolesio after scoring a try during the men's International Test match between Australia Wallabies and Wales at Allianz Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The Wallabies have started their new era under coach Joe Schmidt with a confidence-building win after getting the better of Wales 25-16 at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

It was a real battle for almost the entire 80 minutes, with the goal-kicking boot of Noah Lolesio keeping the Aussies in the fight. Taniela Tupou scored the Wallabies’ only try of the first term but the hosts seemed to take control after the break.

Filipo Daugunu and captain Tom Wright also got on the scoresheet as the Wallabies got themselves into a good position to claim victory. With their reinforcements coming off the bench, the men in gold were too good in the end.

Here’s how they rated.

  1. James Slipper – 6.5

With more than 130 Tests of experience, James Slipper was always going to play a big role against Wales as the Wallabies looked to usher in a new era with a win. It didn’t start well, with the tighthead prop penalised inside the first few minutes which allowed Wales to take a 3-nil lead, but the veteran recovered.

By the time Slipper left the park, fans could at least acknowledge and appreciate the classy shift the Wallaby had put in. Whether it was stable work at the set-piece or a desire to get involved around the park, Slipper worked hard. Loosehead props rarely stand out, and that was no different on Saturday, but the Aussie still put in a solid shift.

  1. Matt Faessler – 7.5

This was only Matt Faessler’s first start in a Wallabies jersey. Whether you’re a fan of Australian rugby or even just an avid watcher of Super Rugby Pacific, that’s a fact that is almost surprising if you go off the season just gone. Faessler was on a different level with the Queensland Reds and appeared all but certain to make the No. 2 jersey his own at Test level.

Faessler was named to start against the Welsh and didn’t disappoint. The Queenslander was accurate with practically every throw at the lineout, and was also seen working hard to make an impact on either side of the ball. Faessler came close to scoring from a pick and drive early on, only for Tanila Tupou to crash over about two phases later.

Like many of the players in this Wallabies team, and you can read about it below, there were genuine signs of promise from Faessler and that should fill Australian rugby fans with a sense of hope ahead of another clash with Wales and beyond.

  1. Taniela Tupou – 8

Coach Joe Schmidt put plenty of trust in Taniela Tupou leading into the first Test of the year. Tupou was named in the starting lineup whereas Allan Alaalatoa was instead picked to come off the bench. It was a bold call but one which proved to be a masterstroke in the end.

The man known worldwide as ‘The Tongan Thor’ helped the Aussies win two scrum penalties during the first half and also crossed for the team’s first try of the night. There just seemed to be an extra spring in the step of the supremely strong tighthead prop.

  1. Jeremy Williams – 7

Named as one of seven uncapped players in the Wallabies’ 23, Western Force skipper Jeremy Williams was introduced to Test rugby and didn’t look out of place. Williams was a co-leader out of Australian players for tackles made at the break, and was also the only Wallaby to secure a turnover during the first term. It was a promising 40 minutes of Test footy from a 23-year-old with a bright future ahead of him.

  1. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – 6

At one of the first lineouts of the night for the Wallabies, hooker Matt Faessler found Lukhan Salakia-Loto with an accurate throw. It was a moment that came and went pretty quickly and it’d be understandable if fans don’t remember it. But looking back on Salakaia-Loto’s performance, there’s not really another moment that stands out for the second rower.

Salakaia-Loto was very good during Super Rugby Pacific, but the Welsh managed to keep the Wallaby uncharacteristically quiet at Allianz Stadium. The tight five forward couldn’t quite make a telling difference in either attack or defence.

  1. Liam Wright (C) – 8

Oh captain, my captain. Queenslander Liam Wright became the 89th skipper in Wallabies history on Saturday and backed that up with a performance worthy of the role. Wright wasn’t afraid to put his head into some dark places, got stuck in by carrying the ball as well, but was especially impressive as the general at the lineout.

The loose forward even got on the end of a small cross-field at one stage. To say Wright was working tirelessly for the gold jersey, and his teammates of course, would almost be underselling it a bit. It was a captain’s knock that both Wright and coach Schmidt can take plenty of positives out of.

  1. Fraser McReight – 7.5

It was a bit of a quiet night for Queenslander Fraser McReight. The openside flanker only had a few carries and he was also sent to the sin bin in the 25th minute which didn’t help. But to McReight’s credit, the loose forward still got up among the leaders for the amount of tackles completed on the defensive side of the ball. The backrower did win a near-trademark penalty at the breakdown with only a couple of minutes to play. So, it must be said that overall, McReight is the type of player the Wallabies need on the field in close Tests like this one.

  1. Rob Valetini – 8

The reigning John Eales medallist did a lot of work in the trenches. Rob Valetini got the ball in a bit of space a few times but was especially important when the Wallabies looked to make some ground the hard way: pick and drives. Valetini came close to scoring from them a couple of times on the night. To sum this up, take a look at who led the game for carries. Also, the Aussie finished with an impressive 13 carries.

  1. Jake Gordon – 8.5

Joe Schmidt is a genius. Without talking up this selection too much, the coach made the right call by naming Jake Gordon in the starting side. While many fans may have considered it Tate McDermott’s jersey, while Nic White was another strong option, Gordon was thrown back into the Test arena and emerged a victor.

Gordon was quick to the breakdown and both the accuracy and quickness of his passing was a real asset to this Wallabies team. Without reinventing the wheel, the halfback did exactly what was needed. The Waratahs skipper should’ve been in the conversation for Player of the Match.

  1. Noah Lolesio – 7.5

Back in the Test arena after some decent time away, flyhalf Noah Lolesio didn’t skip a beat. There was a missed penalty attempt about 10 minutes into the match which obviously isn’t a positive, but just about everything else was class from the Queenslander.

Lolesio helped control the Wallabies’ tempo in attack with clear direction and rugby IQ. The playmaker also kept the Wallabies either in the contest or in the lead with his accuracy off the goal-kicking tee. The Wallabies have a winner in Noah Lolesio.

  1. Filipo Daugunu – 8

When the Wallabies unveiled their 23 to take on Wales on Thursday, one of the more interesting selections was the decision to pick Filipo Daugunu on the left wing. The Reds recruit has played plenty of rugby there in the past, but if we focus on 2023, Daugunu only played one match in the No. 11 jersey with the Rebels in Super Rugby Pacific.

Not that that was a problem in the end, though. Daugunu was targeted with a few restarts but took them all with ease. While the ball didn’t seem to come the winger’s time too much, Daugunu certainly made the most of one opportunity by slicing through the Welsh defensive line before running away for a decisive score. The Wallaby’s defence was also strong.

  1. Hunter Paisami – 6.5

Hunter Paisami was involved in a few heated moments early on which set the tone of the Test rugby battle that was about to play out in Sydney. The inside centre played a decent role with some strong carries and tough defence. It wasn’t Paisami’s best performance of the year but it’s something to build off heading into matches against Wales and Georgia.

  1. Josh Flook – 6

It was a quiet debut for Josh Flook. Flook only had a couple of carries and was 8th out of the Wallabies for the number of tackles completed. That said, the Queenslander is officially a Wallaby and this is without a doubt the start of a bright Test career ahead.

  1. Andrew Kellaway – 7.5

Andrew Kellaway’s combination with Tom Wright can be something special moving forward. If you add Filipo Daugunu to that as a trio of outside backs, the Wallabies could really be onto something with some players who are well and truly in form.

Kellaway made one eye-catching run within the first quarter of the match, which saw the winger link up with fullback Wright. Away from that, Kellaway was a reliable option in the No. 14 jumper with some strong carries and clever positioning.

  1. Tom Wright – 8.5

Tom Wright was one of Australia’s best during Super Rugby Pacific. For fans who might be unfamiliar with the fullback, Wright was scoring tries for fun and carried that purple patch of form into the Test arena with the Wallabies.

There were glimpses of it early on. Wright would pop up here and there in attack, which included a decent carry after running a support line off Andrew Kellaway. The speedster also sent the ball over to Liam Wright with a small cross-field kick.

But when the Wallabies needed a hero, it was Tom Wright who answered the call. The Wallaby sent the Sydney crowd into a frenzy by slicing through defenders to score a decisive try with just over 10 minutes left to play. There’s plenty more to speak of but that was definitely the icing on the cake for both Wright and the Wallabies.

Replacements

  1. Billy Pollard – 6
  2. Isaac Kailea – 6.5
  3. Allan Alaalatoa – 7
  4. Angus Blyth – 7
  5. Charlie Cale – 6.5
  6. Tate McDermott – 6
  7. Tom Lynagh – 6.5 – Looked comfortable in Test rugby.
  8. Dylan Pietsch – N/A

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

4 Comments
s
steve 12 hours ago

Good to see the Wallabies back to winning ways, let's hope it continues.!

F
Flatcoat 13 hours ago

Rate Flook higher…rate lolesio lower

J
Jim Taylor 14 hours ago

Kailea should’ve been rated higher. Outstanding defensive work

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 28 minutes ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

> It wasn’t the most clinical game in history but both teams were throwing everything into it. George Furbank may be having nightmares of Sevu Reece after the winger timed his chasing runs perfectly to nail the fullback under the highball. Pretty much sums it up, was just a slight improvement on 2020 Foster (big change from 2023 Foster/Schmidt) so still leaving a lot to be desired.

66 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 41 minutes ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

In handing Robertson his first international victory, Borthwick showed the ABs England’s defense. Next week, in handing Robertson his first international defeat, he’ll show the ABs England’s attack. You didn’t think he was going to show all his cards, did you? You’re welcome.

9 Go to comments
f
frandinand 45 minutes ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

It's obvious from these player ratings that England won by at least 20 points.

11 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 54 minutes ago
‘It was stressful’: Joe Schmidt reacts to first win as Wallabies coach

I’m looking forward to seeing the improvement in Australian footballers as a result of regular international test football for their Super Rugby players. It is a good strategy that should pay dividends in their overall competitiveness. Better than bringing players from lower leagues in non-TRC nations.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Enjoyed the change in bench use from Razor, all really early (not that I agree with that). Can’t really blame this reviewer for rating on what the ref rulled instead of how well the front row scrummed? There was really no recourse for awarding England any scrum penalties imo, soundly outplayed. Also whats with rating the hooker on how well the lineout jumpers are lifted and the lineout called? Loose trio ho hum, would minus 1 Finau for not hitting either Smiths but maybe he already was. Dmac could have been higher if he was just used a bit more with the forward runners, whenever they played off him instead of 9 they made breaks (though perhaps still not the gainline). Would give Talea minus - for lack of direction, seems less confident in what he wants to do that last year (still carrying an injury?) Of course the most important rating is always missed Razor - 7 played everything simple as possible with no time to change play structure, though you might have thought such a Messiah as he could have come up with a little more innovation in the weeks buildup BOrthwick - 6 had his team inbetween game plans, maybe the plays took the game into their own hands just hoping to stop the ABs playing their own game. When need to inihibit much more control on his team if theyre to turn it around next week. that he was happy at the end pretty much sums up his performance.

66 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

It was a terrible show for the most part from the NH contingent controlling the games. Next week when, I assume, the controllers are, in turn, from the SH the games should be much better. Much less pedantic. Why is the game/kicker being stopped all the time as well? They changed the law so that the decisions/try can be overturned up until the restart. Let the kicker kcik and the TMO make the call in the background, and of course, if it’s not clear that it should be overtuned in that time, then it obviously should not be looked at any further. I expected the other half of the Kiwi contingent to turn up and be a key this game, but Bundee was quite, it was a one man job for Lowe to win Ireland that game, and unfortunately he was cruely denied. Ireland had a good run, and I think they will continue to stay near the top 3 or 4 teams and push them in most games. Maybe when another generation comes they will have a better chance? But with only 160 pros it is very much an uphill battle.

40 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

Still nothing tieing the forwards and backs together in the backline. Had hoped to see something even with just a few training runs. It was largely back to 2020 Foster rugby, just with slightly more developed players, but the same problems/difficulties when it came down to it.

9 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

Scraped past a very young English team. They are mostly 21 years old. That front rower looks like he’s 12 lol. One kick from Marcus Smith and Razor the messiah would’ve been very human after all. Anyways congratulations on the win. We look forward to Johannesburg.

9 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 2 hours ago
'Wasn't Super Rugby, was it?': Scott Robertson on his first Test as All Blacks coach

Happy that England gave Robertson his first international win. Seems only fair that we give him his first international defeat next weekend.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

“It was a challenge that All Black wing Sevu Reece said “they knew was coming” but the backs couldn’t quite capitalise enough on.” It would help if you were actually a centre and didnt die with the ball so often.

9 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
‘It was stressful’: Joe Schmidt reacts to first win as Wallabies coach

That is some turn around in fortunes from the WC result. Well done Wallabies.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
'Wasn't Super Rugby, was it?': Scott Robertson on his first Test as All Blacks coach

Wasn’t that great when Scott came on TV saying that he wasn’t happy with the idea of people telling him thats Test match footy. He want’s more, knows it wasn’t good enough from All BLacks, and is going to demand that players get out of that mindset (can free themselves from being dragged into Englands game) and continue to dominate their opposition no matter what. Exciting things are around the corner with this team.

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 3 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

I've no issue with most of them but Lowe’s chalked off try to make it 13-13 on 60 mins was a brutal call. Totally missed that Kelleher was in the process of getting his neck rolled by le roux when he marginally made contact with the ball via his leg. Boks never looked like losing though.

40 Go to comments
V
Vellies 3 hours ago
Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

Why give POM more than 2 after DDA completely bossed him… was nowhere to be seen after that..!!!

3 Go to comments
V
Vellies 3 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

You can see the influences of Felix Jones with Eng defence, but you can see Razor's influence with NZ… 🤔

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

Kwagga was nowhere close to 8, RG nowhere close to 7. Love them both, but that’s some unduly inflated scoring. Kriel was on fire, Kolbe was class, PSdT, Mostert both had a really good game. Overall, the Boks were rusty, which is to be expected.

14 Go to comments
L
Liam 3 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

Outrageous call by the refs penalizing this Irish team. Has no one told them the Irish are the best team on the planet and have been for years. How dare they

40 Go to comments
C
Chris 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

Kwagga is an impact player for me. Roos to start next week pls

14 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Lots to work on for both sides before next Weekend, as an All Black fan the lineout was a serious problem and gave England back momentum at crucial points of the game, the halves were rushed, and some of the tactical kicking was wayward, kudos to the wonderful English rush defence in that respect, and the midfield were inaccurate, and did not provide any momentum and targets for the loose forwards to work off. England bossed the line out the breakdown, and shaded the All Blacks in aggression and intent. A lot will be made of the referees performance from both camps of fans so no need to say anymore here.

66 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 4 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

Roll on Eden Park!

66 Go to comments
