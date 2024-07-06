Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 31
FT
U20
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
25 - 26
FT
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
10:30
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
Tuesday
13:00
U20
International

Wales player ratings vs Wallabies | July series first Test

By Jack Tunney
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Ben Thomas of Wales passes the ball during the men's International Test match between Australia Wallabies and Wales at Allianz Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Wallabies gave Wales a great welcome to Sydney this afternoon as they defeated the visitors 25-16 at the Allianz Stadium in the first of their summer tests.

Here is how we rated the Welsh players:

1 Gareth Thomas – 3
He was dominated at scrum time and looked out of his depth against a powerful Wallaby forward pack. Would have been relieved to exit the field shortly into the second half. Off at 41.

2 Dewi Lake – 5.5
Lost his bind with Thomas early on when the scrum was under pressure, which led to a Wallaby penalty. He worked the lineouts well but was guilty of knocking the ball on in an important attacking position as the first half drew to a close. Off at 72.

3 Archie Griffin – 7.5
He topped the Welsh tackle charts with a tremendous defensive performance and held his own against a scrum that would melt most forwards. Off at 74.

Set Plays

0
Scrums
0
0%
Scrum Win %
0%
0
Lineout
0
0%
Lineout Win %
0%
0
Restarts Received
0
100%
Restarts Received Win %
100%

4 Christ Tshiunza – 7.5
Another mighty defensive effort from the big man. A high tackle rate and brilliantly forced an Australian penalty giveaway when camped on the Welsh try line – a vital play to give his teammates some much-needed rest. Sent his teammates back to that position just 20 minutes later, however, when he put his hands on the opposition 9. He didn’t see much of the ball, something that the Welsh coaches will want to address if Wales are to gain front-foot possession in the next test.

5 Dafydd Jenkins – 7.5
A very similar performance to his lock partner. A big voice in the lineout and a vital cog in working the penalty try. High tackle rate throughout which kept his side within touching distance at all times. Off at 65.

6 Taine Plumtree – 7.5
A huge hit from Plumtree set the tone early on as he put in a confident display on the flank. Impressive in the lineout and constantly involved in the tackle area, will be pleased with his performance. Off at 56.

7 Tommy Reffell – 7.5

It’s hard to rate Reffell any different to his compatriots as they worked so impressively as a unit in defence, although he was guilty of missing a couple of his tackles. In attack Reffell found himself carrying the ball a couple more times, but as a group, they warranted an overall score.

8 Aaron Wainwright – 8.5
The Creme de la Crop of Welsh forwards today. Whilst all of them performed admirably in defence, Wainwright stood out for his impeccable work in both defence and attack. Constantly causing the Aussies problems with ball in hand, this number 8 found himself to be the key weapon in an otherwise laboured Welsh attack.

9 Ellis Bevan – 6.5
After a solid first 35 minutes, he dropped a simple high ball straight into the hands of Rio Dyer right in front of him to give away the penalty. He redeemed himself with a beautiful 50:22 in the second half which gave his teammates some much-needed territory and possession. Off at 72.

10 Ben Thomas – 6
Big test at 10 for a player that normally finds himself in the centres. It looked like it was going to be a rosy day at the office for the young man after nailing his first kick at goal. Sadly without the necessary go-forward, Thomas was unable to do much in the way of playmaking as he saw his side starved of ball. Off at 72.

11 Rio Dyer – 4.5
A quiet game for the talented winger. Early on he looked shaky under a short crossfield and later picked up a ball in a clearly offside position at the end of the first half. Guilty of missing a couple of tackles too, but did look dangerous when the ball was actually in his hands.

12 Mason Grady – 5
Part of a centre partnership that was never really given the opportunity to play, did his job in defence though. Moved onto the wing following Liam William’s injury which didn’t look any more fun for him. Tom Wright made him look silly for his try.

13 Owen Watkin – 4.5
Made a few carries, and missed a couple of tackles. But if you hadn’t checked the stats you could argue that you’d not noticed him until the final ten minutes.

14 Josh Hathaway – 2
A bit of a shocker sadly. Showed inexperience with an overcooked kick to space early on which landed squarely in touch. Missed five tackles in total and simply walked into touch when receiving the ball near the Wallaby touchline. Not a day to remember.

15 Liam Williams – 7.5
Looked dangerous with the ball in hand and pulled off a mighty impressive touchline kick as he counter-attacked the Wallaby defence. Headbutted by his own teammate during a celebration, will feel that one in the morning. Off at 63.

Attack

151
Passes
157
130
Ball Carries
104
312m
Post Contact Metres
202m
3
Line Breaks
2

Substitutes

16 Evan Lloyd – N/A
On at 72.

17 Kemsley Mathias
On at 41. Came on to sure up the scrum, but ended up being battered in the contact area.

18 Harri O’Connor – N/A
On at 72.

19 Cory Hill – 5
On at 65. Made very little impact when he arrived on the field – needed to get involved in the game more.

20 James Botham – 7.5
On at 56. Impressive start to proceedings, touching down with his first touch, but sadly for him the try was eventually disallowed. Carried well into contact and made his fair share of tackles.

21 Kieran Hardy – 7
On at 72. Did the simple things right, played fast and direct and he looked to get his teammates on the ball, an impressive showing.

22 Sam Costelow – 7
On at 72. Looked incredibly lively as he helped speed up a previously lacking Welsh defence.

23 Nick Tompkins – 6.5
Skinned on the outside by Tom Wright, but otherwise played an impressive part in the revitalised Welsh attack.

Related

Joe Schmidt era begins with a win as Wales drop out of world top 10

It was their 12th successive loss to the Wallabies in Australia.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

3

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

4

The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

5

Scott Roberston lifts lids on benching Beauden Barrett

6

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

7

Fissler Confidential: Deal lined up for Willis as Bok eyes Prem move

8

Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

FEATURE

Scotland fly under the radar on voyage of discovery

Away from the bright lights of Southern Hemisphere heavyweights, Gregor Townsend has time to widen his talent pool in the Test arena

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 28 minutes ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

> It wasn’t the most clinical game in history but both teams were throwing everything into it. George Furbank may be having nightmares of Sevu Reece after the winger timed his chasing runs perfectly to nail the fullback under the highball. Pretty much sums it up, was just a slight improvement on 2020 Foster (big change from 2023 Foster/Schmidt) so still leaving a lot to be desired.

66 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 41 minutes ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

In handing Robertson his first international victory, Borthwick showed the ABs England’s defense. Next week, in handing Robertson his first international defeat, he’ll show the ABs England’s attack. You didn’t think he was going to show all his cards, did you? You’re welcome.

9 Go to comments
f
frandinand 45 minutes ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

It's obvious from these player ratings that England won by at least 20 points.

11 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 54 minutes ago
‘It was stressful’: Joe Schmidt reacts to first win as Wallabies coach

I’m looking forward to seeing the improvement in Australian footballers as a result of regular international test football for their Super Rugby players. It is a good strategy that should pay dividends in their overall competitiveness. Better than bringing players from lower leagues in non-TRC nations.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Enjoyed the change in bench use from Razor, all really early (not that I agree with that). Can’t really blame this reviewer for rating on what the ref rulled instead of how well the front row scrummed? There was really no recourse for awarding England any scrum penalties imo, soundly outplayed. Also whats with rating the hooker on how well the lineout jumpers are lifted and the lineout called? Loose trio ho hum, would minus 1 Finau for not hitting either Smiths but maybe he already was. Dmac could have been higher if he was just used a bit more with the forward runners, whenever they played off him instead of 9 they made breaks (though perhaps still not the gainline). Would give Talea minus - for lack of direction, seems less confident in what he wants to do that last year (still carrying an injury?) Of course the most important rating is always missed Razor - 7 played everything simple as possible with no time to change play structure, though you might have thought such a Messiah as he could have come up with a little more innovation in the weeks buildup BOrthwick - 6 had his team inbetween game plans, maybe the plays took the game into their own hands just hoping to stop the ABs playing their own game. When need to inihibit much more control on his team if theyre to turn it around next week. that he was happy at the end pretty much sums up his performance.

66 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

It was a terrible show for the most part from the NH contingent controlling the games. Next week when, I assume, the controllers are, in turn, from the SH the games should be much better. Much less pedantic. Why is the game/kicker being stopped all the time as well? They changed the law so that the decisions/try can be overturned up until the restart. Let the kicker kcik and the TMO make the call in the background, and of course, if it’s not clear that it should be overtuned in that time, then it obviously should not be looked at any further. I expected the other half of the Kiwi contingent to turn up and be a key this game, but Bundee was quite, it was a one man job for Lowe to win Ireland that game, and unfortunately he was cruely denied. Ireland had a good run, and I think they will continue to stay near the top 3 or 4 teams and push them in most games. Maybe when another generation comes they will have a better chance? But with only 160 pros it is very much an uphill battle.

40 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

Still nothing tieing the forwards and backs together in the backline. Had hoped to see something even with just a few training runs. It was largely back to 2020 Foster rugby, just with slightly more developed players, but the same problems/difficulties when it came down to it.

9 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

Scraped past a very young English team. They are mostly 21 years old. That front rower looks like he’s 12 lol. One kick from Marcus Smith and Razor the messiah would’ve been very human after all. Anyways congratulations on the win. We look forward to Johannesburg.

9 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 2 hours ago
'Wasn't Super Rugby, was it?': Scott Robertson on his first Test as All Blacks coach

Happy that England gave Robertson his first international win. Seems only fair that we give him his first international defeat next weekend.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew 2 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

“It was a challenge that All Black wing Sevu Reece said “they knew was coming” but the backs couldn’t quite capitalise enough on.” It would help if you were actually a centre and didnt die with the ball so often.

9 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
‘It was stressful’: Joe Schmidt reacts to first win as Wallabies coach

That is some turn around in fortunes from the WC result. Well done Wallabies.

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
'Wasn't Super Rugby, was it?': Scott Robertson on his first Test as All Blacks coach

Wasn’t that great when Scott came on TV saying that he wasn’t happy with the idea of people telling him thats Test match footy. He want’s more, knows it wasn’t good enough from All BLacks, and is going to demand that players get out of that mindset (can free themselves from being dragged into Englands game) and continue to dominate their opposition no matter what. Exciting things are around the corner with this team.

3 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

I've no issue with most of them but Lowe’s chalked off try to make it 13-13 on 60 mins was a brutal call. Totally missed that Kelleher was in the process of getting his neck rolled by le roux when he marginally made contact with the ball via his leg. Boks never looked like losing though.

40 Go to comments
V
Vellies 3 hours ago
Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

Why give POM more than 2 after DDA completely bossed him… was nowhere to be seen after that..!!!

3 Go to comments
V
Vellies 3 hours ago
The All Blacks on England's blitz defence and how they will respond at Eden Park

You can see the influences of Felix Jones with Eng defence, but you can see Razor's influence with NZ… 🤔

9 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

Kwagga was nowhere close to 8, RG nowhere close to 7. Love them both, but that’s some unduly inflated scoring. Kriel was on fire, Kolbe was class, PSdT, Mostert both had a really good game. Overall, the Boks were rusty, which is to be expected.

14 Go to comments
L
Liam 3 hours ago
The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

Outrageous call by the refs penalizing this Irish team. Has no one told them the Irish are the best team on the planet and have been for years. How dare they

40 Go to comments
C
Chris 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs Ireland | July series first Test

Kwagga is an impact player for me. Roos to start next week pls

14 Go to comments
H
Haami 4 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

Lots to work on for both sides before next Weekend, as an All Black fan the lineout was a serious problem and gave England back momentum at crucial points of the game, the halves were rushed, and some of the tactical kicking was wayward, kudos to the wonderful English rush defence in that respect, and the midfield were inaccurate, and did not provide any momentum and targets for the loose forwards to work off. England bossed the line out the breakdown, and shaded the All Blacks in aggression and intent. A lot will be made of the referees performance from both camps of fans so no need to say anymore here.

66 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 4 hours ago
All Blacks survive arm-wrestle with England for one-point win

Roll on Eden Park!

66 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina The Junior Boks explanation for their heavy defeat to Argentina
Search