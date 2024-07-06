Wales player ratings vs Wallabies | July series first Test
Substitutes
> It wasn’t the most clinical game in history but both teams were throwing everything into it. George Furbank may be having nightmares of Sevu Reece after the winger timed his chasing runs perfectly to nail the fullback under the highball. Pretty much sums it up, was just a slight improvement on 2020 Foster (big change from 2023 Foster/Schmidt) so still leaving a lot to be desired.66 Go to comments
In handing Robertson his first international victory, Borthwick showed the ABs England’s defense. Next week, in handing Robertson his first international defeat, he’ll show the ABs England’s attack. You didn’t think he was going to show all his cards, did you? You’re welcome.9 Go to comments
It's obvious from these player ratings that England won by at least 20 points.11 Go to comments
I’m looking forward to seeing the improvement in Australian footballers as a result of regular international test football for their Super Rugby players. It is a good strategy that should pay dividends in their overall competitiveness. Better than bringing players from lower leagues in non-TRC nations.2 Go to comments
Enjoyed the change in bench use from Razor, all really early (not that I agree with that). Can’t really blame this reviewer for rating on what the ref rulled instead of how well the front row scrummed? There was really no recourse for awarding England any scrum penalties imo, soundly outplayed. Also whats with rating the hooker on how well the lineout jumpers are lifted and the lineout called? Loose trio ho hum, would minus 1 Finau for not hitting either Smiths but maybe he already was. Dmac could have been higher if he was just used a bit more with the forward runners, whenever they played off him instead of 9 they made breaks (though perhaps still not the gainline). Would give Talea minus - for lack of direction, seems less confident in what he wants to do that last year (still carrying an injury?) Of course the most important rating is always missed Razor - 7 played everything simple as possible with no time to change play structure, though you might have thought such a Messiah as he could have come up with a little more innovation in the weeks buildup BOrthwick - 6 had his team inbetween game plans, maybe the plays took the game into their own hands just hoping to stop the ABs playing their own game. When need to inihibit much more control on his team if theyre to turn it around next week. that he was happy at the end pretty much sums up his performance.66 Go to comments
It was a terrible show for the most part from the NH contingent controlling the games. Next week when, I assume, the controllers are, in turn, from the SH the games should be much better. Much less pedantic. Why is the game/kicker being stopped all the time as well? They changed the law so that the decisions/try can be overturned up until the restart. Let the kicker kcik and the TMO make the call in the background, and of course, if it’s not clear that it should be overtuned in that time, then it obviously should not be looked at any further. I expected the other half of the Kiwi contingent to turn up and be a key this game, but Bundee was quite, it was a one man job for Lowe to win Ireland that game, and unfortunately he was cruely denied. Ireland had a good run, and I think they will continue to stay near the top 3 or 4 teams and push them in most games. Maybe when another generation comes they will have a better chance? But with only 160 pros it is very much an uphill battle.40 Go to comments
Still nothing tieing the forwards and backs together in the backline. Had hoped to see something even with just a few training runs. It was largely back to 2020 Foster rugby, just with slightly more developed players, but the same problems/difficulties when it came down to it.9 Go to comments
Scraped past a very young English team. They are mostly 21 years old. That front rower looks like he’s 12 lol. One kick from Marcus Smith and Razor the messiah would’ve been very human after all. Anyways congratulations on the win. We look forward to Johannesburg.9 Go to comments
Happy that England gave Robertson his first international win. Seems only fair that we give him his first international defeat next weekend.3 Go to comments
“It was a challenge that All Black wing Sevu Reece said “they knew was coming” but the backs couldn’t quite capitalise enough on.” It would help if you were actually a centre and didnt die with the ball so often.9 Go to comments
That is some turn around in fortunes from the WC result. Well done Wallabies.2 Go to comments
Wasn’t that great when Scott came on TV saying that he wasn’t happy with the idea of people telling him thats Test match footy. He want’s more, knows it wasn’t good enough from All BLacks, and is going to demand that players get out of that mindset (can free themselves from being dragged into Englands game) and continue to dominate their opposition no matter what. Exciting things are around the corner with this team.3 Go to comments
I've no issue with most of them but Lowe’s chalked off try to make it 13-13 on 60 mins was a brutal call. Totally missed that Kelleher was in the process of getting his neck rolled by le roux when he marginally made contact with the ball via his leg. Boks never looked like losing though.40 Go to comments
Why give POM more than 2 after DDA completely bossed him… was nowhere to be seen after that..!!!3 Go to comments
You can see the influences of Felix Jones with Eng defence, but you can see Razor's influence with NZ… 🤔9 Go to comments
Kwagga was nowhere close to 8, RG nowhere close to 7. Love them both, but that’s some unduly inflated scoring. Kriel was on fire, Kolbe was class, PSdT, Mostert both had a really good game. Overall, the Boks were rusty, which is to be expected.14 Go to comments
Outrageous call by the refs penalizing this Irish team. Has no one told them the Irish are the best team on the planet and have been for years. How dare they40 Go to comments
Kwagga is an impact player for me. Roos to start next week pls14 Go to comments
Lots to work on for both sides before next Weekend, as an All Black fan the lineout was a serious problem and gave England back momentum at crucial points of the game, the halves were rushed, and some of the tactical kicking was wayward, kudos to the wonderful English rush defence in that respect, and the midfield were inaccurate, and did not provide any momentum and targets for the loose forwards to work off. England bossed the line out the breakdown, and shaded the All Blacks in aggression and intent. A lot will be made of the referees performance from both camps of fans so no need to say anymore here.66 Go to comments