Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
35 - 15
FT
Today
12:00
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Sale Sharks WomenUSA Womens

USA's Olivia Ortiz on life in the PWR and her aims for RWC 2025

SALFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Olivia Ortiz of Sale Sharks looks on during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers at Salford Community Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

USA Eagles’ Olivia Ortiz is hoping to recapture her 2024 form ahead of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

An influential figure for her country last year, the scrum-half took part in five Test matches last year before dislocating her elbow in her Sale Sharks Women debut.

It was an injury that dashed the 27-year-old’s WXV 1 ambitions and forced her to watch on from afar as her international teammates battled against England, France and Ireland in Vancouver.

Video Spacer

5 of the Best Ilona Maher SVNS series tries | RPTV

Bristol’s star signing and Olympic bronze medalist has scored some spectacular tries for the USA Women’s 7s team. Watch the entire SVNS series this year on RugbyPass TV.

Watch SVNS

Video Spacer

5 of the Best Ilona Maher SVNS series tries | RPTV

Bristol’s star signing and Olympic bronze medalist has scored some spectacular tries for the USA Women’s 7s team. Watch the entire SVNS series this year on RugbyPass TV.

Watch SVNS

Now back on the pitch after three months and in a landmark year for women’s rugby, she is hoping to get back firing sooner rather than later.

“You know in Harry Potter when he breaks his arm and it just dangles, that’s what my arm felt like,” she recalled.

“It was a horrible, horrible pain and they put it back in three or four hours later. Once it was back in there was no pain at all and I thought I could suck it up and play in a couple of the games.

“I had a meeting with a surgeon, and I had torn my UCL (Ulnar Collateral Ligament). I don’t think I let myself feel my feelings until I was medically ruled out of WXV, which was really hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want to be in that team environment, and I am here [England] and so many sacrifices go into being able to play here. It just felt like everything was all crashing down in one day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liv (@oliviaa.ortizz)

“I felt really confident and happy with how I was progressing as a player. Getting injured halted that a little bit.

“I want to find my groove again. I have started one game and got some good minutes off the bench. I am building.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ortiz and her Eagles teammates enjoyed a transformative first year under the guidance of Sione Fukofuka.

The Australian arrived in his new post after years at the heart of the Wallaroos’ advancement as an assistant coach and brought all he had learned during that time to the USA.

Adding more depth to the squad, establishing new standards and providing a consistency that the playing group had not seen since the postponed 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, results soon started to show on the field.

At the end of their nine Tests in 2024, the Eagles had won three, drew one and lost five.

It was their best return on results since 2022 and included gritty wins over Australia in Melbourne and Japan, but saw the side fail to register a point at WXV 1.

While there were shoots of promise in each outing for the USA north of the border, it showed that there was still work to be done.

Related

USA building 'depth and pressure' under Sione Fukofuka

Following a promising first year in charge, Sione Fukofuka knows his USA team must keep improving on the road to Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

Read Now

With the odds stacked against them and with a playing squad around the world, Ortiz is certain that her head coach is the right person to lead the side to success.

“Sione has probably been the best thing that has come to USA Rugby and the women’s 15s game,” Ortiz said.

“He has been demanding that we push our standards, doing our extras in our own time, but the level of detail that goes into it, he has really made sure that we finesse that.

“If you watch the games, we are all talented individuals, but we struggle to string things together. With the USA, and Sione stresses this to us, we have so much less contact time than a lot of other countries – we have to do so much more on our own.

“He has been phenomenal for the programme. The coaching staff have been so supportive, but demanding standards. If it is not good enough, he lets us know.

“It has been a pivotal point for us because we continue to grow every single time. We keep building, which is so exciting to see.

“We had a win on every tour, until WXV, with Sione, which is something special.”

It is safe to say that Ortiz has no lack of motivation to get back in the Eagles matchday 23.

After the PWR regular season concludes in February, the half-back is not ruling out a return home to get more match minutes in Women’s Elite Rugby’s inaugural season before contending for selection in the Pacific Four Series.

The Eagles will take on Canada before travelling to the southern hemisphere to play Australia and New Zealand in preparation for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Fukofuka’s Eagles will be the centre of attention when the competition gets underway in August when the side take on host nation England in the tournament opener at the Stadium of Light.

That fixture is the starting point for what is already guaranteed to be the best-attended Women’s Rugby World Cup ever with over 220,000 tickets sold for the tournament.

Related

USA’s McKenzie Hawkins: ‘We have belief that we can win games'

Whether it was a spirited first-half display against England or narrow losses against France and Ireland, it is clear that the World Cup quarter-finalists were a different prospect from two years ago.

Read Now

It will also see a return for the 27-year-old to the North East after spending six months with Darlington Mowden Park in her first taste of English club rugby two years ago.

“Whenever I am having a bad day that I am not feeling motivated, I ground myself with wanting to be in that starting shirt for that match,” Ortiz said.

“I think England is the best country to be hosting the World Cup right now. They are on such a high.

“They have been playing some phenomenal rugby and really investing in women’s rugby.

“I think that is going to be an exciting game. We have seen how tight it can be against England at WXV 1. We can put a stamp on what it means to be playing against England at the Stadium of Light.”

To achieve her goals Ortiz is hoping to have a positive impact on the rest of Sale Sharks’ season.

Battling with Italy half-back, Sofia Stefan, for a starting spot in the Sharks backline, the American has started once for the club since her return from injury against Leicester Tigers Women at Salford Community Stadium in December.

Having failed to register a single point this season, Sharks sit at the foot of the PWR table, 13 rounds into a troublesome campaign for the Northerners.

So far, the club have looked unlikely to get close to their three league wins last season, with their closest losing margin coming in November when the club were bested 29-19 by Exeter Chiefs.

Most recently Sharks lost 38-17 to fellow PWR strugglers Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in which the squad enjoyed a strong second-half performance.

Sale will have to wait even longer in their hunt to register a first win of the season after this weekend’s clash with Trailfinders Women was called off.

With the pitch at CorpAcq Stadium frozen, the side will have to wait until next week and a visit from high-flying Harlequins to prove that they are not just there to make up the numbers.

Related

2025: What to look out for in huge year for women's game

2025 is set to be a banner year for women’s rugby, with a World Cup on the horizon that’s set to break all manner of records. But there’s plenty to look forward to before that as well. Here’s our rundown of what to keep your eyes on this year!

Read Now

With five games left to play this season Ortiz believes that the playing group’s commitment and return of first-team players from long-term injury, there can be cause for celebration in the North West.

“Everyone has moments when we are down,” she said. “Through the season we have had our losses, but we have had some brilliant moments.

“It is about putting those together for more than 20 or 30 minutes. It has made us stronger as a core group, which is nice to see because we want to bring out the best in each other and push each other.

“It has been a hard season for us. We have struggled with a lot of injuries. Molly Wright, who came back at the weekend, has been out for a long time and Morwenna Talling only came back the other weekend.

“It has been a struggle but brings us closer at the end of the day and we have one common goal in mind and want to right some wrongs this season.”

Recommended

England change captaincy ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

BREAKING

Women’s RWC 2025 will be ‘younger, more inclusive, more vibrant’

Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

OPINION

Leicester Tigers’ Claire Gallagher: 'Canada changed my career plan'

INTERVIEW

HSBC SVNS Perth takes place on 24-26 January at HBF Park. Plan your ultimate rugby weekend in Western Australia with the help of flexible travel packages including tickets and accommodation. Buy Now or Find Out More.  

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

USA's Olivia Ortiz on life in the PWR and her aims for RWC 2025

2

England change captaincy ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

3

Zoe Aldcroft désignée capitaine des Red Roses pour la saison 2025

4

Pauline Bourdon-Sansus : « Plus je vieillis, meilleure je suis »

5

USA’s McKenzie Hawkins: ‘We have belief that we can win games'

6

‘Rugby Netherlands need someone who can deliver 80 hours a week’

7

Ellie Kildunne named World Rugby women's 15s player of the year

8

The stark Six Nations warning issued by England boss John Mitchell

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

The politically engaged first Muslim captain of South Africa is unique in his background, ability and leadership credentials.

LONG READ

Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The four-time Champions Cup winners are looking in imperious form with the methods of the revered Springbok coach to the fore

LONG READ

Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

The Northampton Saints tyro and Saracens barnstormer Tom Willis are strong Six Nations contenders, according to Lawrence Dallaglio.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 9 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Yeah. That. Now he’s in the conversation re: Ireland. Fickle human beings. And silly considering that he’s a defence expert.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 10 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Leinster aren't pretending to be great. Their performances have been low key. They didnt struggle to beat Clermont. The result was never in doubt. Clermonts only have chance got thema very dubious try. Leinsters lineout malfunctioned which must be fixed if they want to win trophies. La Rochelle are hit and miss and played poorly against a young Toulouse but stacked with talent. Toulouse play the same way all the way up so their seond teams can always step directly into that style. But I believe La Rochelle won that match?

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 11 minutes ago
Sharks vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I’m not sure what you mean?

3 Go to comments
P
PR 12 minutes ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

"I’m sure he didn’t intend to accuse Busby of anything as being up against 16 men." Of course he did. That's what "being up against 16 men" means. He was insinuating that Busby was either incompetent or biased.

3 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 13 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The disjointed Ireland AI matches are as a result of the imbalance between Leinsters style and Ireland's style in my opinion. Ireland probably should get Felix Jones in to work defence. With Nienaber in Leinster and Jones in Ireland, the International team would become incredibly difficult for anyone to beat. That situation is Ireland's problem now not Leinsters.

A fully loaded Toulouse team last year were saved by the width of a post from Frawleys drop and a decision not to take a scrum (Leinster were smashing Toulouse) probbaly gaining a penalty or minumim a drop attempt.

Leinster are concedeing 8 points less than last year and that is including 2 outlier matches (Edinburgh and Ulster) where high points were conceded in controlled wins.

Toulouse will have to be better than last year to beat Leinster.

I am amazed at your assessment that they are not favourites for the URC. They have a lot of clear ground leading the league. They will finish in first place and have home matches all the way. They lost last year away in Pretoria to an impressive Bulls performance. If a URC team wants to win the URC they will have to beat Leinster in the Aviva. Maybe, but Leinster are favourites surely?

Lastly you will see how the depth of Leinster is maturing. Last year the second team shipped points in SA. Its Bulls and Sharks for them this year. Lets see what happens there.

15 Go to comments
D
DC 17 minutes ago
The top five Test matches in 2025

Shouldn't it be Ireland v France if its played at the Aviva, rather than France v Ireland.


This isn't American Football where the away side comes first.

5 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

He wasn't roundly criticized at all, thats an exaggeration on your part. Some Leinster supporters and commentators lamented the bluntless of the once lethal attack.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Whatever about Rugby but for family situation its France or Ireland. His kids are Irish but with French schooling. I don't see 'wanting' the upheaval of an England move over the other two.

15 Go to comments
L
LE 29 minutes ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

in your examples Bailey was a dev player but the Smiths were full members of the squad. and no a development player is not a full squad member so doesnt take anyone elses spot

16 Go to comments
N
NB 29 minutes ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

'Snuffing it out' is an exaggeration JW. Ireland still scored 3 tries in that WC QF and the style has shifted since then.

115 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 38 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Is Rugby exempt from politics or not?

Its not. The historical example from rugby is the correct ban of apartheid South Africa from International competition.

Does Russia's invasion of Ukraine with half a million deaths and 7 million refugees warrant a widespread response that include sporting organisations.

Should the ongoing genocide in Palestine also warrant similar sanction against Israel. 1,000,000 %.

Should the fact that it isn't mean that other restrictions (eg against are dropped by Europe?) No.

Is the removal of the Russian flag from European sporting Jersey's "Woke".

No, thats nonsense.

69 Go to comments
S
SC 48 minutes ago
Comment World Rugby compte réformer le niveau U20

Le Trophée U20 était déjà une compétition inter-régionale qui offrait des opportunités d'accéder au Championnat U20.


Harmonisation des structures de compétition veut dire : On empêche l'Ecosse ou n'importe quelle nation 6 Nations / TRC d'être relégué de nouveau au Trophée U20, mais avec des mots moins violents.

1 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 54 minutes ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

dear world rugby

3 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 55 minutes ago
Sharks vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Do you even comment on the team naming sections

3 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

World Rugby. SORT IT OUT.

3 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Wallabies 'uninvite' Langi Gleeson after French club deal – report

Actually it should have the opposite effect

The players stating are rewarded for loyalty and a quick decision like this ensures they are under no illusion

9 Go to comments
P
PR 1 hour ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

"...and lost to an undercooked Irish side twice last year." Might want to check your facts on this. Series was 1-1 and Ireland were at the end of their season and the Boks at the start of theirs. So, if anything, the Boks were undercooked.

33 Go to comments
S
SW 1 hour ago
England change captaincy ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

Isn't it Ellie Kildunne in the picture at the top? The current world player of the year?

4 Go to comments
W
WW 1 hour ago
Former Springboks Coach explains why Rassie Erasmus is such an 'Extraordinary Coach'

Yip, let's hope he leaves with a bang.

2 Go to comments
b
by 2 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

He has an impressive track record

15 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster? Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?
Search