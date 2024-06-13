Ulster confirm 2 star signing among 43-man squad for 2024/25
Ulster Rugby has announced its squad for the 2024/25 season – confirming it’s two star signing among a 43-man strong squad for the new season.
Among the new additions are New Zealand fly-half Aidan Morgan and winger Sharks winger Werner Kok – both of whose singings were first revealed by RugbyPass.
The squad includes 38 senior and five development players, with 34 developed through the provincial player pathway.
The club also confirmed contract renewals for seven Senior Men’s players: Ben Carson, Reuben Crothers, Conor McKee, Marty Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Matty Rea, and David Shanahan. James Humphreys has been promoted from the academy with a new one-year development contract, while James McCormick has received a one-year extension to his current development contract.
Richie Murphy’s squad boasts 42 Irish-Qualified players.
Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, said: “Following the successful completion of our recruitment process, we are confident that we have laid the foundations for what we want to achieve from next season onwards, with the opportunity to further shape and strengthen the squad where required in 2025/26.
“At Ulster Rugby, we have been clear on our focus to bring through young, homegrown talent into the Senior set-up, and compliment this with strategic recruitment, which is clear to see from the 43 players signed-up for 2024/25.
“There is also the opportunity to showcase what we have been building through the Ulster Rugby Player Pathway over a number of years, and I’m looking forward to this hard work and investment paying dividends for the province.”
Head coach Richie Murphy added: “Following a very enjoyable couple of months at Ulster, I’m looking forward to getting stuck into a new season with a strong squad who are ambitious in their goals for the year ahead.
“We have a great crop of young guys coming through into the Senior set-up who will cut their teeth alongside the experienced leaders in the group.
“This is only the beginning for us and, together with the Support Staff, I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that will come our way.”
Ulster Rugby Senior Men’s Squad 2024/25
Iain Henderson
John Andrew
Rob Baloucoune
Ben Carson
John Cooney
Reuben Crothers
Nathan Doak
Jake Flannery
Rob Herring
James Hume
James Humphreys
Cormac Izuchukwu
Werner Kok
Mike Lowry
David McCann
James McCormick
Stuart McCloskey
Michael McDonald
Conor McKee
Ethan McIlroy
Lorcan McLoughlin
James McNabney
Marty Moore
Stewart Moore
Aidan Morgan
Ben Moxham
Alan O’Connor
Eric O’Sullivan
Tom O’Toole
Jude Postlethwaite
Marcus Rea
Matty Rea
Sean Reffell
Callum Reid
Aaron Sexton
David Shanahan
Harry Sheridan
Tom Stewart
Jacob Stockdale
Nick Timoney
Kieran Treadwell
Andrew Warwick
Scott Wilson
