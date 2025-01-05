Toshiba Brave Lupus move to second on Japan League One table

The Toshiba Brave Lupus have moved to second on the Japan League One table after toppling the star-studded Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Tokyo yesterday evening.

The Brave Lupus was helped by a red card in the 59th minute from reserve Kobe Steelers prop Kauvaka Kaivelata, which gave the Todd Blackadder-coached Brave Lupus all of the momentum heading into the last quarter of the game.

Jone Naikabula enjoyed a day to remember on the right wing, crossing the line twice in the second half to extend the lead for the Brave Lupus.

Naikabula ended the game with 14 carries and a game-high three-line breaks, continuing his impressive form this season after a solid year for Japan internationally.

Player Line Breaks 1 Jone Naikabula 3 2 Michael Collins 2 3 Atsuki Kuwayama 2

The Brave Lupus will look to continue their rich vein of form against the struggling Urayasu D-Rocks this Saturday.

In the other game on Sunday afternoon, the Kubota Spears beat the Mie Honda Heat to bounce back from last weekend’s tight defeat against the top of the table Saitama Wild Knights.

Former Australia first-five Bernard Foley was at the heart of the win, guiding his side to victory with 12 of the 32 Kubota Spears points.

The Mie Honda Heat fullback Lomano Lemeki scored a double in attempt to continue their two-game winning streak to start this Japan League one season.

The 35-year-old Kiwi-born Japanese International was on the end of a grubber kick behind the defence just before halftime, as he kicked the ball ahead twice before picking it up and bundling over the line for his first try.

Lemeki’s second try showcased his power with the ball in hand, bumping off the oncoming defender before putting the ball down over the line.

North Harbour halfback Bryn Hall came off the bench for the Kubota Spears with less than a quarter of the game to go, to close out what was the Spears’s second win of the season.

