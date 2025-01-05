Regan Grace makes immediate switch to Cardiff ahead of Six Nations

Cardiff Rugby have agreed on a deal to sign former Super League star Regan Grace from Premiership leaders Bath on a contract until the end of the season, and he will start training with Matt Sherratt’s side tomorrow morning.

Port Talbot-born Grace, 28, who starred in three successive Super League Grand Finals for St Helens before switching codes, was wanted by the Arms Park outfit as injury cover and jumped at the of kick-starting his career in South Wales.

Sherratt currently has Mason Grady, Iwan Stephens, Harri Millard and Theo Cabango all on the treatment table, and they desperately needed to get someone into the club. Grace will use the opportunity to try and catch the eye of Wales boss Warren Gatland. Grace switched codes in July 2022 but ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of a move to Top 14 giants Racing 92.

A member of the Ospreys Academy, when he was at school, was released without playing a year later following a relapse. He then moved to Bath to regain his fitness, which eventually led to him earning a contract with Johann van Graan’s side.

Grace appeared in friendly matches against Gloucester and Leinster last season, catching the eye in a 59-19 win over their West Country rivals and then impressed playing for Wales in an end-of-tour game with the Queensland Reds in July.

He missed the start of this season after undergoing an operation on a hamstring injury after scoring a try in the 36-35 victory but recovered to make two appearances against Bedford Blues in the Premiership Cup and Benetton in the Champions Cup.

Gatland is known to be a fan of Grace and will have him in his sights ahead of the Six Nations kicking off against France at the end of the month, especially if he can put in a couple of eye-catching performances for Cardiff.

