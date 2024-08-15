Top 14 newcomers Vannes closing in on Uruguayan Olympian - report

Newly promoted Top 14 outfit Vannes are on the verge of signing Uruguay fullback Baltazar Amaya, according to French outlet Midi Olympique.

The 25-year-old is reportedly in France ready to join Vannes from CA Penarol in his native Uruguay.

The move will see the nine-cap international revert back to the 15-man format of the game having recently helped Uruguay to an eleventh-place finish in sevens at the Paris Olympic Games.

Prior to his Olympic dalliance, Amaya started at fullback in the 43-28 loss to France in Montevideo in July, months after starting in the same position against Les Bleus at the World Cup.

Amaya actually scored against Fabien Galthie’s side in that tight 27-12 World Cup defeat in Lille in September.

The Uruguayan’s arrival would continue what has been a busy summer for Vannes ahead of their first season in the Top 14. The Breton club have already recruited fellow back three operators Filipo Nakosi from Castres and Salesi Rayasi from the Hurricanes, as well as other star signings such as former England, and British and Irish Lions loosehead Mako Vunipola.

Vannes will receive a baptism of fire in France’s premier division, with a visit from reigning Investec Champions Cup and Top 14 champions Toulouse in the opening round on September 8.

