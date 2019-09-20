RugbyPass presents 'Tonga: Road To Japan'

  • LIVE
Japan JAP Russia RUS
North Harbour HAR 38 Waikato WAI 36
Bay of Plenty BAY 15 Wellington WEL 16
Auckland AUC 22 Canterbury CAN 32
Otago OTA 35 Taranaki TAR 27
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Free State CHE 31 Golden Lions LIO 28
Ireland IRE 19 Wales WAL 10
Australia AUS Fiji FIJ Sat
21 Sep
12:45am
France FRA Argentina ARG Sat
21 Sep
3:15am
New Zealand NZL South Africa RSA Sat
21 Sep
5:45am
Italy ITA Namibia NAM Sun
22 Sep
1:15am
Ireland IRE Scotland SCO Sun
22 Sep
3:45am
England ENG Tonga TON Sun
22 Sep
6:15am
Wales WAL Georgia GEO Mon
23 Sep
6:15am
Russia RUS Samoa SAM Tue
24 Sep
6:15am
Fiji FIJ Uruguay URU Wed
25 Sep
1:15am
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Waikato WAI Tasman TAS Fri
20 Sep
10:35pm
Southland SOU Counties COU Sat
21 Sep
1:05am
North Harbour HAR Otago OTA Sat
21 Sep
3:35am
Auckland AUC Wellington WEL Sat
21 Sep
10:05pm
Northland NOR Bay of Plenty BAY Sun
22 Sep
12:35am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Rugby World Cup    

Tonga: Road To Japan

RugbyPass presents 'Tonga: Road To Japan'

Tonga skipper Siale Piutau has called on World Rugby to review its eligibility rules to enable Pacific Islanders capped by major Test-playing nations to eventually be allowed to play for tier two nations.

Piutau’s younger brother Charles was capped on 17 occasions by the All Blacks, but the 27-year-old has been in the international wilderness since heading to Europe in 2015 to play his club rugby. 

Earning his living away from New Zealand, Piutau has been ineligible the past four years for All Blacks selection. However, the legacy of his 25-month Test career under Steve Hansen means that hasn’t been allowed to link up with his brother and represent the country of their parents together.   

Speaking in the exclusive RugbyPass documentary that went behind the scenes in August as Tonga prepared for the World Cup in Japan, Piutau said: “It is something that frustrates me to see a lot of these kids that have played one, two Tests for tier one nations to be used in that way and then go overseas and not get to represent any other nation. 

“You look at the other sport of rugby league and the hype that has been created around top players playing for their home nations. A lot of younger players growing up once thought of playing rugby league for New Zealand and now they want to play for Tonga.”

(Continue reading below…)

RugbyPass spent a week with the Tongans in the run-up to their World Cup campaign, beginning in Nuku’alofa where they played Western Force and then following them to Auckland where they took on Pacific Island rivals Fiji at Eden Park.  

What unfolded was a stark insight into how a country with the smallest population and the smallest budget of the 20 World Cup finalists has fought against the odds in preparing to face England, France and Argentina at the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Coach Toutai Kefu, the 1999 World Cup winner with Australia, has nothing but the utmost admiration for the resolve of his players despite the huge shortfall in resources compared to their Pool C tier one rivals.  

“It does frustrate me and it annoys me but I try and keep that to myself. Having that situation occur quite regularly builds a certain amount of resilience within the group and these boys are fantastic. They encounter obstacles all the time and they are able to put that aside and keep pushing forward.”

WATCH: The RugbyPass Lego World Cup 

