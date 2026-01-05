Tom Lockett makes international ambitions clear after signing new deal

Northampton Saints second-row Tom Lockett has signed a new deal at Franklin’s Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old Saints academy product is one match shy of bringing up 50 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2021.

The 6’7″ lock is currently sidelined having sustained a leg injury while representing England A in November, though Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson expects him to return soon. That match came at the end of a week where he had been called up to Steve Borthwick’s senior England training squad.

VIDEO

The fixture against the All Blacks XV at the Rec was Lockett’s second outing for England A, having been named player of the match against Ireland A in February.

After signing his new deal, the former Wales U18 lock did not hide his ambition to “establish” himself in the England team.

Bordeaux Northampton All Stats and Data

“Staying at Saints was an easy decision for me,” he said. “This club is where I grew up playing my rugby; it’s where my mates are, and it’s where we’re building something genuinely exciting.

“Being part of a young group that’s developing fast, but also pushing hard for more silverware, is a brilliant environment to come into every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got real depth in the second row. Training alongside players like Alex Coles, Ed Prowse, Chunya Munga and JJ van der Mescht pushes all of us to raise our level. Each of us brings something different, and that competition has been massive for my development.

“A huge influence has also been James Craig. He’s coached me from my first days in the Academy through to the senior environment, and having someone who knows my game so well – and challenges me constantly – has played a huge part in where I’ve got to.

“Long term, I want to establish myself in the international picture. I’ve had a taste with England A and in senior camps, and being surrounded here by players operating at that level helps drive me forward.

“Representing this town and this club means a lot to me, and running out at cinch Stadium as someone who’s come through the system will never get old. When the town gets behind you it really is something special, so there’s nowhere else I’d rather be playing my rugby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dowson added: “We’re over the moon to keep a player of Tom’s calibre at Saints. He really came to the fore during our European campaign in 2023/24 with two outstanding performances against Glasgow and Toulon, and he’s built on that ever since. His consistency and impact have grown year on year.

“Physically, Tom has transformed himself. He’s added significant size and strength over the last few seasons, which is a huge part of his role, and that’s down to sheer hard work and professionalism. He’s incredibly diligent in how he prepares.

“He’s had some recognition at international level with England and England A now as well. His hunger to keep improving is obvious – Tom is meticulous in everything he does, and that mindset will take him a long way.

“He’s had some tough luck with injuries, but once he can put together a long run of games, I’ve no doubt he’ll kick on again.

“Tom’s also an excellent lineout caller, something he’s done throughout his career, and he’s getting more opportunities to lead that area for us in the PREM and in Europe. Under the tutelage of James Craig, he’ll only continue to develop that element of his game.”