12:54pm, 02 October 2020

Covid-19 concerns have impacted on the team selections for Glasgow and Edinburgh as they prepare to open their 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 campaigns on Saturday, Warriors pair Tom Gordon and Zander Fagerson along with Jamie Ritchie missing out through self-isolation.

The 24-year-old Ritchie has not tested positive for coronavirus but Murrayfield chiefs decided to take no chances after a family member of the back row was asked to quarantine following track and trace procedures.

The cautious move ahead of the Edinburgh home game against the Ospreys came after the club were forced to launch an investigation when a youth player was found to have picked up the virus after breaching strict Covid-19 rules by attending a house party along with three teammates.

Coach Richard Cockerill said: “Jamie misses out this week as he’s been in contact with a family member who is currently self-isolating due to a potential contact. He hasn’t tested positive, but we’re being extra cautious and following all the necessary Scottish Government Covid-19 protocols.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow announced in a brief section of their PRO14 team news announcement ahead of the trip to face Connacht that flanker Gordon and Scotland prop Fagerson would be unavailable.

A statement read: “Tom Gordon and Zander Fagerson are unavailable for selection for the upcoming game in order to comply with the necessary Scottish Government Covid-19 isolation protocols and to protect the medical integrity of the wider squad.”

Glasgow are also without Leone Nakarawa because of coronavirus restrictions with the Fiji lock in quarantine following his return from his homeland, which was delayed because of family reasons.

The developments in Scotland follow events in England and France where it’s reported that 16 Sale players have tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire playing squad and staff at Racing 92 have gone into self-isolation following nine positive tests.

