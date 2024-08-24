Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
47 - 24
FT
3 - 48
FT
21 - 27
FT
24 - 39
FT
LIVE
37'
Today
11:00
Today
22:05
Today
22:35
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
17:00
The Rugby Championship

'There’s nothing hidden going on here' - NZR bat away cover-up talk

By Ian Cameron
Then head coach Leon MacDonald of the Blues looks on during the round 14 Super Rugby Pacific match between Blues and Hurricanes at Eden Park, on May 27, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has denied any attempt to silence Leon MacDonald after his shock departure from the All Blacks coaching staff this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacDonald and head coach Scott Robertson mutually agreed to part ways just five tests into their working relationship.

According to Robertson, he and MacDonald had significant philosophical differences regarding the style of play for the All Blacks. These differences were deemed irreconcilable, leading to their decision to end the partnership. NZR stated that the decision was made in the best interests of the team to ensure greater harmony and cohesion within the coaching group.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Still, the decision by a senior coach to leave a Test side mid-campaign is a pretty rare one – especially for the All Blacks.

The move has naturally sparked speculation and generated headlines, even if the official line is that both parties agreed that addressing the issue early was better than prolonging a strained professional relationship. NZR maintains that MacDonald’s dramatic exit was a mutual decision and not the result of any external pressure and they say no attempt has been made to silence him.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
South Africa
11:00
31 Aug 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“We’ve been very transparent about what’s happened with Razor (Robertson) and Leon. And no, nothing else to come,”

“Leon’s taking a break. It just wasn’t considered something that was necessary at the time,” general manager of professional rugby and performance, Chris Lendrum, told Newstalk ZB in New Zealand. “Again, there’s nothing hidden going on here. But I do understand that yesterday’s news would have come as a big surprise to a lot of people. You know, to make a change in the All Blacks coaching group partway through a Test season is never plan A.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But what you have here is two coaches who just have genuine differences in approach to coaching, different philosophies around the way the game is played now.

“And I guess under the intensity of Test preparation over the first few weeks of the season, it had become clear to both of them that it just wasn’t clicking.

“And as I said yesterday with media, I’m really proud of them both, that they’ve made a brave and decisive call to part ways now.”

He also said the NZR are happy with the direction of travel despite the dramatic split.

“I think that the first thing to say is, overall, we’re really content with the direction of the team under Razor,” said Lendrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know they had by their own standards, the players and coaches and management, they were frustrated by their performance in Wellington a couple of weeks ago against Argentina.

“But in all other regards, I think the team’s trending really positively. All of us across the country, all All Blacks fans have recognised this is a new coaching group. There’s new players in the group.”

Related

Ex-All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes another dramatic defection

Former All Black and current Warriors player Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed that he will be making another dramatic career defection.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

Everyone's saying the same thing after Louis Rees-Zammit's last pre-season match

3

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

7

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

8

Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

The colourful Ireland wing on New Zealand's 'trash talk', long-term injury, and letting personality shine.

FEATURE

Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Only five games into Scott Robertson's coaching tenure, he has parted ways with a respected coach to raise more questions than answers

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MB 48 minutes ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Sounds like a fascinating guy, and I love watching him play!

4 Go to comments
M
MB 53 minutes ago
Bath flyhalf Finn Russell addresses talk of his retirement

I think he would make a great mentor for young players!

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

It's been two hours since your post and turdloaf has not responded yet! Should the local constabulary do a wellness check?

4 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Overwhelming, my ass 🤣


Sure, the Boks are favourites but nobody's buying the "overwhelming" tag. It'll be a bloody tough test match and the Boks will have to be switched on and accurate to take it.

14 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Howzit naaitril. I see you're still butt hurt from the bollocking you received in the comments last time out 🤣 At least your copy & paste button still works...


Are you already down at the docks or will mommy be driving you & daddikins a bit later? Don't keep the sailors waiting!

14 Go to comments
M
ML 2 hours ago
'Is Kolbe, and not Dupont, the true all-round generalissimo of our sport?'

Dupont is at least as complete as Kolbe bruh. Dupont has leaded his teammates with 4 trophies this year, in 2 differents sports

14 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Can the Wallabies return to rugby's top tier?

Climate change denial is an apt comparison Graham.


According to JW and those like him Aussie rugby has improved because it had a handful of wins against Kiwi sides last term, and that has pushed the NZ teams to greater heights.


To an outsider looking in it is just the opposite. The loss of talent abroad has diminished the NZ sides and brought them closer to Aussie's current level.


And you are absolutely right about South Africa. Rassie got rid of the overseas restrictions in selection and they moved their clubs north - lock stock and barrel.


The Boks started playing a far more typical South African style once removed from SR and they benefited hugely from it.


The record between NZ and SA in the years between SA joining Super Rugby and Rassie becoming Bok coach was 37-13 to NZ - a 74% win rate for the ABs between the two top rugby nations on earth!


Now we have a true rivalry restored - just as it should be.

132 Go to comments
d
dk 3 hours ago
All Blacks forced into last minute call-up after brutal injury blow

Be good.

5 Go to comments
d
dk 3 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Who is this guy? A failed Aussie, of which most fit this category, who gets picked by an Irish side which has never got past the quarterfinals in a World Cup. C grade player makes C grade team. Yawn.

4 Go to comments
J
JK 3 hours ago
‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

Sam is a hard tackler but I think there are better LT options at 6 and 7. NZ doesn't lack for athletic freaks in the backrow. Why not develop the younger talent here? Or shoot Jerome Cano full of 'roids and bring him back...

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Old Turdfroth better answer for this over the top Irish Arrogance!


🍿

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Yeah. As I said, apart from scrums.


Losing de Groot’s going to be interesting in terms of front row battles.


Kitschoff back from a nice rest. Off the bench? I see trouble.

9 Go to comments
D
DS 4 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Robertson clearly didn't appreciate how living in Auckland can wear away those former impeccable Crusader skills and values?

21 Go to comments
D
DS 4 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

How will the players respond to Robertson compared to how they responded to an under pressure Foster, with an axe hanging over his head, in SA?


Robertson has zero Int. experience and is just starting out compared to Wily Coyote who has World Rugby on full alert for his next "interpretation" of the laws and rules of rugby.

21 Go to comments
R
RW 4 hours ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

That is what comes from having too much money. No team really puts much effort into moulding players when it's much simpler buying already moulded players. However, when it comes to already moulded players it's harder to change them and that's the disadvantage. Siya Kolisi is a great player but doesn't fit the impact JL wants of him. Not Siya's fault, but I guess when you have that kind of money you expect to be able to buy what you want in exactly the form you want it. Simple answer? You can't. Siya, we will always have you in South Africa, no problem

19 Go to comments
D
DS 4 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

The amount of fluff for Robertson and abuse for Foster was totally unbalanced in both cases - neither deserved. The loss to Argentina was a wake up call for OTT Robertson fans.

SA seem hot favs but they have been so many times before and still the overall win ratio is in NZs corner.

21 Go to comments
T
Toaster 4 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

You don’t have to buy it

The Boks are overwhelming favourites

14 Go to comments
T
Toaster 4 hours ago
Why the All Blacks will find the Springboks ‘hellishly hard to beat’

Such insights from a hemisphere who have one paltry World Cup victory 21 years ago to show for it!

Always full of promise but getting knocked out when it really matters

In some cases no further than the quarter finals 😱

14 Go to comments
D
DS 4 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

The only person, not a Sth African, who thought that was a red card was the unknown in the bunker and you. Kolisi was straight head on head, with direct contact.

21 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test

Great précis of the picture in this piece and the nuance on attack responsibilities has a ring of truth to it, as does the point on some coaches having likely held more sway on selection than others. Whatever the truth, better to lance the boil and move forward. Even if it does result in a little short term pain and discomfort.

9 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test Leon MacDonald's unexpected exit point to Scott Robertson's first major All Blacks test
Search