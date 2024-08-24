'There’s nothing hidden going on here' - NZR bat away cover-up talk

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has denied any attempt to silence Leon MacDonald after his shock departure from the All Blacks coaching staff this week.

MacDonald and head coach Scott Robertson mutually agreed to part ways just five tests into their working relationship.

According to Robertson, he and MacDonald had significant philosophical differences regarding the style of play for the All Blacks. These differences were deemed irreconcilable, leading to their decision to end the partnership. NZR stated that the decision was made in the best interests of the team to ensure greater harmony and cohesion within the coaching group.

Still, the decision by a senior coach to leave a Test side mid-campaign is a pretty rare one – especially for the All Blacks.

The move has naturally sparked speculation and generated headlines, even if the official line is that both parties agreed that addressing the issue early was better than prolonging a strained professional relationship. NZR maintains that MacDonald’s dramatic exit was a mutual decision and not the result of any external pressure and they say no attempt has been made to silence him.

“We’ve been very transparent about what’s happened with Razor (Robertson) and Leon. And no, nothing else to come,”

“Leon’s taking a break. It just wasn’t considered something that was necessary at the time,” general manager of professional rugby and performance, Chris Lendrum, told Newstalk ZB in New Zealand. “Again, there’s nothing hidden going on here. But I do understand that yesterday’s news would have come as a big surprise to a lot of people. You know, to make a change in the All Blacks coaching group partway through a Test season is never plan A.

“But what you have here is two coaches who just have genuine differences in approach to coaching, different philosophies around the way the game is played now.

“And I guess under the intensity of Test preparation over the first few weeks of the season, it had become clear to both of them that it just wasn’t clicking.

“And as I said yesterday with media, I’m really proud of them both, that they’ve made a brave and decisive call to part ways now.”

He also said the NZR are happy with the direction of travel despite the dramatic split.

“I think that the first thing to say is, overall, we’re really content with the direction of the team under Razor,” said Lendrum.

“I know they had by their own standards, the players and coaches and management, they were frustrated by their performance in Wellington a couple of weeks ago against Argentina.

“But in all other regards, I think the team’s trending really positively. All of us across the country, all All Blacks fans have recognised this is a new coaching group. There’s new players in the group.”