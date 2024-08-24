Ex-All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes another dramatic defection

Former All Black and current Warriors player Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed that he will be making another dramatic career defection.

The former Auckland Blues centre will not be adding to his 20 Tests for the Kiwis.

Tuivasa-Sheck – who returned to rugby league this season after a middling return to rugby union – has informed new Kiwis coach Stacey Jones of his decision to switch his allegiance to Samoa.

The former Kiwis fullback and captain last represented New Zealand in 2019 before the international rugby league schedule was heavily disrupted in 2020. Tuivasa-Sheck transitioned to rugby union – the sport he grew up playing – near the end of the 2021 NRL season.

Despite high expectations, his stint with the Blues and the All Blacks never quite hit the heights. Limited opportunities and competition for positions hindered his impact, leading to only a handful of Test appearances for New Zealand. Last year Tuivasa-Sheck announced his return to rugby league with the Warriors, signaling an end to his brief and mixed tenure in the 15-man code.

His decision to now represent Samoa marks a dramatic change of direction for the 31-year-old.

“I’ve had talks to Roger and he indicated when he came back to the game he wanted to play for Samoa, represent his family, which I respect,” NZ rugby league head coach Stacy Jones told 1News. “I said to Rog, ‘I would love you to be available for the Kiwis,’ and he thought really hard, but he had already made his decision when he came back to rugby league to represent Samoa which I respect.”

Samoa were shock finalists at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup and are bidding to be even more formidable at the 2026 tournament.

“He’s been very complimentary about the opportunity to play for Samoa,” said Samoa head coach Ben Gardiner said of ‘RTS’. “He has said if his form merits it he would like to make himself available.

“When I’ve talked to Roger it’s always been about building to the World Cup.

“We’re trying to build a team so that when Samoa goes to the World Cup in 2026, everyone has played together and knows the styles and systems we have.

“It gives us an opportunity to take Samoa one better the next time around.”

