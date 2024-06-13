Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

The disciplinary hearing evidence presented by red-carded Beno Obano

By Liam Heagney
Beno Obano leaves the field at Twickenham following his red card (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The RFU have published the seven-page disciplinary hearing written verdict that confirmed a four-game ban for Beno Obano, a sanction that can be reduced to three if the prop successfully completes tackle school. Last Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final had stopped in the 22nd minute so that referee Christophe Ridley and his officials could review the collision that had taken place when Bath front-rower Obano tackled Northampton’s Juarno Augustus.

Ridley decided that what Obano did with his shoulder to the head of Augustus merited a red card and that left Bath a player short for the remainder of a match they were to lose 21-25 following Alex Mitchell’s converted 73rd-minute try. The sending-off then resulted in a midweek disciplinary hearing chaired by Matthew Weaver with Leon Lloyd and Mitch Read.

At it, Obano admitted an act of foul play but disputed that it reached the red card threshold. “The panel upheld the charge and the player received a four-match ban which will be reduced to three if he makes an application to World Rugby to undertake the coaching intervention programme (CIP).”

The RFU statement announcing the ban was accompanied by the written disciplinary verdict which included the evidence presented at the hearing by Obano. It read: “The player firstly expressed his regret at the incident and was plainly remorseful. He accepted that his actions amounted to foul play and did not seek to dispute that he made direct contact with the opposition player’s, Juarno Augustus (JA), neck/chin area.

“He confirmed that, on reflection, he would have wanted the tackle to be better executed but when questioned by the panel on the specifics of what he would do differently, he was extremely honest and confirmed that whilst there is, in his view, no ‘perfect tackle’, he did not consider that he could or should have done anything differently. That said, he was clear that he regretted the outcome of the tackle.

Penalties

13
Penalties Conceded
10
0
Yellow Cards
0
0
Red Cards
1

“The player described the build-up to the tackle and the tackle itself. He confirmed that he was chasing a kick off and was moving at speed. He saw JA catch the ball and evade a tackler to the player’s inside. It was clear at that stage, that JA was running towards the player.

“As such, the player described that he ‘put the brakes on’ and dropped his height by bending at the knees and hips and also through the back. As a result of lowering his height in this way, the player was looking at JA ‘through his eyebrows’.

“He observed that JA was upright and his intention was to make contact with the ball when making his tackle. He recalled targeting the ball, dropping his head to make the tackle and then realising that he had made contact with something other than the ball, at which point he began to attempt to reduce his momentum.

“The player confirmed that his last sighting of JA before the tackle was JA in an upright position and recalled thinking that he could not attempt to tackle JA’s legs as they were too far in front of the player.

“Had the player attempted to tackle JA’s legs, he concluded that he would have had to have been off his own feet, making the tackle reckless. He stated that his movement in the tackle was forward rather than upwards. 14. After the match, the player shook hands with the opposition players including JA.”

A summary of the evidence presented at the hearing by referee Ridley was also included in the written verdict. “The referee’s evidence was that he considered, as he always does, the various factors concerning head contact, namely whether there was head contact; whether there was foul play; and any mitigation. He was of the view that whilst the player was low, he was not low enough and could have dropped his height further to make the tackle legal.

“As such, he concluded that there was foul play. He then considered mitigation and concluded that the player had a clear line of sight to JA prior to the tackle and that there had been no sudden and significant drop in height on the part of JA or any significant change in the dynamics of the incident.

“He was specifically asked whether he considered the height of the tackler when making his assessment and he confirmed that he did, as part of his assessment as to whether the head contact was avoidable and, therefore, whether the tackle was an act of foul play.

“When asked about his comments at the time of the player ‘hitting up’ in the tackle, he confirmed that he had identified this but, on reflection, now considered this to be an irrelevant consideration as the key question for him was whether the player started at a height which rendered the tackle an act of foul play.

“The referee was cross-examined by the player’s counsel on whether he took account of the player’s attempts to lower his body height. Whilst the referee did not initially identify the tackler’s height as a relevant mitigation consideration, he confirmed that he considered all circumstances of the tackle when arriving at this decision to issue the red card and that he was familiar with the World Rugby head contact process guidelines (the HCP guidelines), having viewed them ‘more than one hundred times’.

“When it was put to the referee that he did not take account of the player’s attempt to lower his body height when assessing mitigation, the referee stated that he always considers all mitigation factors whether or not he expresses that in his conversation with the TMO and other match officials. His ultimate aim is to establish to what extent the dangerous tackle was avoidable.”

Comments on RugbyPass

A
Anthony 36 minutes ago
Top 14-based England centre Joe Marchant wades into eligibility debate

With a couple of exceptions the players who moved to France are coming to the end of their careers. Why not maximise their earnings while they can . England are building a new team and some of those players knew they were on borrowed time . Its a shame for Marchant as he would have been part of the team but lets face it , he has been messed about by the England management . Was he in or out ? The English football team suffers because of all the foreign players in the top teams . Rugby is heading that way if its not careful . Keep the rule . Players know what it means .

2 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

I struggle to believe they need a coach who only works on throwing, but I guess forwards coaches need to be able to coach throwing, other aspects of the lineout, scrum, maul, & ruck, and that’s normally too much for just one guy. Will those jobs be divided between Hill and Ryan, or are there other forwards coaches in camp? Does anyone know what the division of labour will be?

14 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 5 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

I thought South Africans liked not being liked?

2 Go to comments
T
Troy 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

I don't know who's the bigger fool in this article - Fabien Galthie or Hamish Boswell. Galthie for not pitting his best side against the ABs and try to emulate the ‘94 French team and actually win something outside of their own back yard ( to back up their claims of superiority), or Bidwell for conveniently overlooking the fact that the clubs in the NH hold their test rugby to ransom in demanding control over the players. For all his waffling on about how good their competition is - how many NH teams played in the World Cup final?

40 Go to comments
C
Craig 6 hours ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

We should just oppose with Maori All Blackks and/or All Black XV or U20 and possibly Black Ferns. I’d guarantee sell outs every game. Also NO. Dupont is not anywhere near MCaw as the GOAT. Hes closing in on Carlos Spencer but that’s all. Stop getting over excited.

59 Go to comments
S
S 7 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

He was class at the Blues. When he went home and barely showed up in the Test teams I assumed he was injured. England would have been better for having him in the team.

8 Go to comments
M
Michael 10 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Alan. I’m disappointed with your remarks. Surely it is the prerogative of the coach and staff to decide when to introduce subs. GR may decide 45 minutes for one player. You might think 50 minutes. Hardly enough for a federal case!!!!! It’s no help to our cause to have a former player/journalist creating waves when we’re after 10 wins on the trot and just 1/2 matches to the end of season.

4 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The Brumbies are no chance until they give up their incessant cheating. It’s boring, it’s nauseating. No wonder they are struggling financially because who wants to go and watch that sort of rubbish. Not many obviously.

20 Go to comments
H
Harry 10 hours ago
Why a Northampton Saints title was crucial for the Premiership

Hi, Nick. I found that match utterly entertaining for so many reasons. I love watching a team down a man working out how to shape the contest to their liking. I love a player like Lawes. The hits just kept coming and with 20 minutes to go and 18-18, I think, it was poised like pudding on a deck. (I made that up, but was thinking Patrick O’Brien might have written it). Have you seen videos of Trokkie Augustus playing a drunken drum in the aftermath and chanting Alex Mitchell’s name? It’s classic.

30 Go to comments
J
John 11 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Quinlan will always give his old buddies a nine out of ten. Huge game, Old head, don’t become a bad player over night blah, blah blah.

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 11 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

hiring Eddie Jones is like buying a pig-in-a-poke …. beating the Boks with a Japan squad (perhaps the biggest upset in RWC history), reaching the RWC final in 2019 - but also big time failures (Australia, England, Saracens, Queensland, ….) …. perhaps Japan suits him best, where he may mark the almighty sensei, and people are too polite to challenge him

8 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 hours ago
Welsh-qualified Kiwi Blair Murray becomes Scarlets' latest signing

Oh, I was wondering where he disappeared to. Only a little fullah but dynamic pocket rocket. Good luck to him.

2 Go to comments
D
Daniel 12 hours ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

A bit of a penalty magnet, and managed to turn the ball over five times the last time they played the blues. As a Hurricanes fan he is an incredibly frustrating player to watch.

4 Go to comments
D
Declan 12 hours ago
How Glasgow 'weapon' forced a 'change of philosophy' from Munster

Too tight to call but home advantage may count.

2 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Gregor Townsend's frank view on Kobe-bound George Turner's Test future

Nh really need to fix their domestic comps. Should be an acting tour, looks like that will be mainly r thanks to their opposition though

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

Hopefully South Africa have fixed their grounds this year

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 12 hours ago
David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal

“David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal”. Could change fast if England do badly in the next year. They now have too many top class players in France toignore, and that trend looks like continuing. Reality should dawnone day.

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Premiership final attracts record audience share

What some marketing bs that is from pr

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 13 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

Nonsense. Everyone loves the Irish. A very drinky, singy type of people

2 Go to comments
S
Scott 15 hours ago
The Highlanders confirm the departures of six players

Does anyone know which club or franchise signed Pari Pari Parkinson???

1 Go to comments
