The current star Victor Matfield hailed as 'the best Bok of all time'

South Africa’s most capped player and 2007 World Cup winner Victor Matfield has named his former teammate Eben Etzebeth as “the best Bok of all time”.

Matfield’s haul of 127 Springbok caps is likely to be levelled by Etzebeth this weekend when South Africa face Argentina in Santiago del Estero, should the Sharks lock be selected.

The 47-year-old, who played alongside a young Etzebeth in the South African second row in the latter stages of his career, has said that there is not a “better guy” to level and overtake his Springboks record.

The view that Etzebeth is the greatest Springbok of all time is certainly not one that will be exclusively held by Matfield, and Etzebeth will only help his case by bringing home the Rugby Championship over the next two weeks.

South Africa can secure the title this week in Argentina with a victory, meaning head coach Rassie Erasmus could potentially rest and rotate some players for round six against the Pumas in Mbombela in what would potentially be the match Etzebeth overtakes Matfield.

But with the Autumn Nations Series fast approaching, it is only a matter of time before the 32-year-old becomes the most-capped Springbok of all time, and Matfield expects him to earn many more.

“I don’t think there’s a better guy to do it,” South African newspaper Rapport reported.

“Eben will definitely be remembered one day as one of the very best Boks ever, if not the best.

“He has a fantastic career and has already won two World Cups. He was also South Africa’s Player of the Year. He is on his way to 150 Tests. I was privileged to play some of his first Tests with him.

“It’s a privilege for me that the best Bok of all time takes over the record from me and that the record stays with the locks!”