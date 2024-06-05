The Alex Mitchell verdict on Fin Smith versus Finn Russell

Alex Mitchell has warned Bath that Northampton have their own fly-half magician capable of setting Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final alight.

The Twickenham showdown will see Bath’s £1million Scotland ringmaster Finn Russell and Saints’ emerging England fly-half Fin Smith go head to head in front of an 82,000 sell-out crowd.

Mitchell says he is “shocked” at how quickly the recently turned 22-year-old Smith has developed in his first full season at Franklin’s Gardens, leading to his international debut during the Guinness Six Nations.

While Russell’s world-class attacking skills will generate the most excitement heading into the final, Mitchell insisted that Northampton also have a match-winner in the number 10 jersey.

“We have got exactly the same thing. Fin has been awesome. He has been such a leader,” said the England and Saints scrum-half.

“It’s mental to think how young he is and the way he bosses boys around, regardless if it is Courtney Lawes or Alex Waller. He really does lead the squad. He has such a calm head on him for such a young lad. He has been fantastic.

“He has shocked me in a way of how good he has been in all aspects of the game, not just on the pitch but off it as well. He has really fit into the squad and all the boys love him.”

Saints benefited from Mitchell’s own half-back expertise in last Friday’s play-off victory over Saracens after his commanding display saw him named man of the match.

The 27-year-old will embark on England’s tour to Japan and New Zealand later this month as first-choice scrum-half after following up a strong Rugby World Cup with a high-quality season in the Premiership and Europe.

He is now recognised as one of the best nines in the game, but even he finds it difficult when Toulouse and France star Antoine Dupont continues to set the bar so high – most recently in the Investec Champions Cup final victory over Leinster.

“It’s annoying when it’s your position because everybody looks at you and tries to compare you, but you’re not as good!” Mitchell said.

“He is class and it’s nice to have someone like that to try to get after and try and do the things he is doing, which is amazing. He is one of the world’s best and if he carries on doing what he is doing he is going to be one of the best ever.”