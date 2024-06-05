Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

The Alex Mitchell verdict on Fin Smith versus Finn Russell

By PA
Fin Smith celebrates Northampton's semi-final win (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell has warned Bath that Northampton have their own fly-half magician capable of setting Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final alight.

The Twickenham showdown will see Bath’s £1million Scotland ringmaster Finn Russell and Saints’ emerging England fly-half Fin Smith go head to head in front of an 82,000 sell-out crowd.

Mitchell says he is “shocked” at how quickly the recently turned 22-year-old Smith has developed in his first full season at Franklin’s Gardens, leading to his international debut during the Guinness Six Nations.

While Russell’s world-class attacking skills will generate the most excitement heading into the final, Mitchell insisted that Northampton also have a match-winner in the number 10 jersey.

“We have got exactly the same thing. Fin has been awesome. He has been such a leader,” said the England and Saints scrum-half.

Gallagher Premiership
Northampton
10:00
8 Jun 24
Bath
“It’s mental to think how young he is and the way he bosses boys around, regardless if it is Courtney Lawes or Alex Waller. He really does lead the squad. He has such a calm head on him for such a young lad. He has been fantastic.

“He has shocked me in a way of how good he has been in all aspects of the game, not just on the pitch but off it as well. He has really fit into the squad and all the boys love him.”

Saints benefited from Mitchell’s own half-back expertise in last Friday’s play-off victory over Saracens after his commanding display saw him named man of the match.

The 27-year-old will embark on England’s tour to Japan and New Zealand later this month as first-choice scrum-half after following up a strong Rugby World Cup with a high-quality season in the Premiership and Europe.

He is now recognised as one of the best nines in the game, but even he finds it difficult when Toulouse and France star Antoine Dupont continues to set the bar so high – most recently in the Investec Champions Cup final victory over Leinster.

“It’s annoying when it’s your position because everybody looks at you and tries to compare you, but you’re not as good!” Mitchell said.

“He is class and it’s nice to have someone like that to try to get after and try and do the things he is doing, which is amazing. He is one of the world’s best and if he carries on doing what he is doing he is going to be one of the best ever.”

The 'bit of s*** already' Ollie Lawrence has had from Fin Smith

The pair have remained buddies since their days together at Worcester, whose October 2022 liquidation resulted in both players quickly going their separate ways.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nick 3 hours ago
The Wallabies who need to star in the quarter-finals against the Kiwi teams

These are the respective whose who of the aus sides, but I have relative confidence in most of them they’ll do their job. It’s the other players that I think will have to lift if Aus teams are to be successful on the weekend. For the reds, players like Tom Lynagh and his game management and tee kicking vs mckenzie, jock campbell and his control of the backfield and kicking game, john bryant against the physicality of finau, and the small wingers taking on two barnstorming chiefs wingers. For the brumbies, can Vella hold up his side of scrum with Pollard? Is tom hooper a legit 2nd rower? Can lonergan step up to white’s shadow?

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

Excellent article again! I agree, key things are to use the money saved lower down the pyramid and to keep the best players in SR.

126 Go to comments
W
Westscot 5 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Will be a fascinating series. The Boks have had bogey teams before, I think Wales was on a 4 game winning sequence against The Boks. Not sure how much the Home Advantage will count, Wales almost won at Loftus in 2022. England and The All Blacks, think that will be a good series too.

12 Go to comments
f
finn 7 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Actually this isn’t a war, it isn’t a world cup, it probably isn’t even the most exciting test series this summer. If SA win 2-0 they’ll never shut up about it, but regardless of the result no one else will remember this series in 2 or 3 years time.

12 Go to comments
E
Egg 10 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

Reminds me of that epic scene from that film. That halftime speech. Al Pacino’s character, describing the fight for the inches. Rousing stuff. Gooseflesh. Except that team actually fought back from behind and won.

26 Go to comments
J
John 13 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Should be a good series…waits w popcorn

12 Go to comments
T
Turlough 13 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

He says the media disrespected us 38-3 back in 2017? Is he saying the Irish media disrespected them? Rassie is trying to create a unifying sense of injustice by Ireland against SA so that there is a common grievance to be righted in Loftus. Fair enough and maybe explains Etzebeths weird accusations. No-one remembers what Irish media said in 2017, was probably a euphoric sense of new ground broken for a rising Irish team against a Major World force. Whatever they said in Ireland it the reciminations in SA media would have been 1000000% worse. I think a sense of wanting to win in front of home supporters is better. The players wont buy the other nonsense.

12 Go to comments
N
Nickers 14 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

4 is still one too many teams from Australia. Many of the wider squad of these teams are simply not up to SR standard. You would have to say the same for their coaching and support staff. Cutting the players who are not good enough from all Aussie teams, and redistributing the players that are left across three teams would put them in a much better place going forward. The most important thing is getting their teams winning again, and getting Australia good again to rekindle some interest in their team and the sport. They currently risk utter embarrassment and the bottom of the death spiral of rugby in Australia if they can’t find a way to be competitive at home World Cups and Lion Series. Drastic action is required to get the team in shape before these high profile challenges arrive on shore.

126 Go to comments
M
Mitch 15 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

I’m confident Nick that there’s enough intelligence among Phil Waugh, Dan Herbert, Peter Horne and David Nucifora to get the re-distribution of players right. If Carter Gordon ends up in the NRL, how big of a blow is that to the flyhalf stocks in Aussie rugby? On another note, whoever coaches the Tahs will have some work to do around the tackle technique of Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i after his send off in the State of Origin opener.

126 Go to comments
A
Anthony 15 hours ago
'There's a bit of Farrell, he doesn’t mind trying to throw a big hit'

Agreed Colin . If England are going to rebuild a new team then they must start with a 10 now that will be around in 5 years time and have gained experience at test level. Not the past sell by date players .

3 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 16 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

“if Nucifora can get his hands dirty, deep and early, the right faces may yet reappear in the right places, and a green-and-gold phoenix rise from the ashes.” The right man for the job after his work in Ireland, but this is a very different rugby landscape. It will be a challenge. Looks as though Tupou is not going to Leinster, as I see Slimani now being talked about for the Dublin side. Tupou has not been a great success with the Rebels in my view. Disappointing, as one would have hoped a change of coach would have helped him return to his best form. he really looks overweight and unfit.

126 Go to comments
G
Gerald 16 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

If it wasn’t for the ref the Boks should have won the ‘87 World Cup. If my Aunty had balls she would have been my Uncle. 😉

26 Go to comments
G
Gerald 16 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

Time to move on. Two great sides, great game and any side could have won. Period.

26 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
'There's a bit of Farrell, he doesn’t mind trying to throw a big hit'

The issue is Borthwick’s conservative approach to selection.

3 Go to comments
N
Nickers 17 hours ago
The race for All Blacks centre is far from run

Based purely on this SR season Proctor seems more adept at the core roles of a centre, but Reiko brings more individual brilliance with his size and speed. (not that Proctor is small or slow!) Proctor will no doubt find he gets a lot less time to do the things he does so well at international level, but he is clearly in contention and will definitely be in the squad. I think he has overtaken ALB as the no.1 contender. I would take Reiko as first choice, as the incumbent who has become a very good international centre, with Proctor to deputise. Reiko has had a worrying number of injuries this season which doesn’t usually bode well, so Proctor might find himself in the deep end regardless. It’s exciting to have a new coach with a reputation for selecting on form - previously all of these conversations had to be caveated with the fact that Fozzie will not do the obvious thing.

15 Go to comments
B
Beaudy 17 hours ago
David Pocock: ‘Climate change is an existential threat to the game we love’

“Those affected first and worst are those who have contributed least to the problem and have the least resources to adapt.” He hit the nail on the head

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 18 hours ago
Chiefs name eight All Blacks in team to play the Reds

Come on Chiefs. Show us you are more than flat track bullies. Tight 5 has to step up.

1 Go to comments
B
BMac 19 hours ago
Five key reasons why the Crusaders' wheels fell off in 2024

Some interesting points and speculation on the pre season tour to UK was it really required, was the initial appointment of Penny the correct one also after a poor record in Australia and Japan, he improved in UK for a short time. Yes there were missing AB players but the quality of the rest still should have made top 8 and that is the failure of the coaching team. My biggest annoyance was Levi Amua not used correctly. this guy should be at some stage the AB go forward mid fielder similar to a Bundee Aki or Ma Nonu type bulldozer going forward, he was the most feared midfielder in last 2 seasons and came to Crusaders and was not used-I agree with the comment- _You can’t help but feel they underutilised one of their best players._

8 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 20 hours ago
The race for All Blacks centre is far from run

Proctor all day, especially since centre pairing combination and familiarity are so key. Rieko’s game is speed based and nothing else. Doesn't have a fend, distribution is average, has no kicking game at all, and once the predictable outside break attempts fail, he has nothing else. In the squad as wing cover but that should be about it. He’s done nothing all season.

15 Go to comments
A
Alex 21 hours ago
David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

Nailed it. I’m a dad of two young boys, who I now help to coach and played to a very low standard at uni. I was never blessed with size, strength or speed but I did put my head in the spokes of much larger blokes running at me and there’s something satisfying about tackling someone much bigger. On the flip side I’ve been run over more times than I care to count, but I get back up and that’s something I’d love my kids to take out of it. More than a lot of other sports rugby is also about mindset and that translates to so much more than just rugby. Like you said, it’s not for everyone, but I’ll certainly continue to tell my boys to smash other kids legally otherwise what’s the point!

4 Go to comments
