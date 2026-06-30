Super Rugby Pacific ditches lucky loser in new format with more games

Super Rugby Pacific has announced key changes to the 2027 season and playoff format, adjusting to the absence of Moana Pasifika and responding to criticism of the lucky-loser system used over the past two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-team competition will run for 17 weeks, with just one bye per team, meaning the total number of games played for each side will increase from 14 to 16.

The season will still begin in the second weekend of February, but with the addition of the ANZAC Day Bledisloe Cup Test, will now finish one week later. The squads for the Bledisloe Cup game will be announced following round 9, heightening the emphasis on early-season form for all eligible players.

VIDEO

The playoffs will still feature the top six teams from the regular season, but this time the top two will earn a week off and await the winners of the 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5 elimination finals in the semi-finals.

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley said the changes were designed to deliver a more compelling format for the coming season.

“We’re delighted to have developed a structure that pushes the limits of our competition window to deliver more games and give every fan more opportunities to see their favourite teams in action,” Mesley said.

“At the same time our new-look Finals Series ensures teams will be more desperate than ever to finish in the top two to secure a week off, and the top four to host a home Final, while every Finals game will be a genuine do-or-die contest on the road to the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The introduction of the Anzac Bledisloe to our calendar will help ensure every match means more, with Test jerseys up for grabs from the moment we kick off in February.

“Off the back of the success of Super Round in 2026, we are working diligently to confirm it remains an integral part of our calendar next year.

“We’re already looking forward to the storylines, drama and excitement that this new structure will help deliver for Super Rugby Pacific in 2027.”

Further details regarding the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific draw will be announced in the coming weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

2027 Super Rugby Pacific playoffs format

Elimination Finals

3-seed vs. 6-seed

4-seed vs. 5-seed

Semi-Finals

1-seed vs. lowest-seeded EF winner

2-seed vs. highest-seeded EF winner

Grand Final

Highest-seeded SF winner vs. Lowest-seeded SF winner