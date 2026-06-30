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Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby Pacific ditches lucky loser in new format with more games

The Hurricanes celebrate after winning the Super Rugby Grand Final. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
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20 Comments

Super Rugby Pacific has announced key changes to the 2027 season and playoff format, adjusting to the absence of Moana Pasifika and responding to criticism of the lucky-loser system used over the past two seasons.

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The 10-team competition will run for 17 weeks, with just one bye per team, meaning the total number of games played for each side will increase from 14 to 16.

The season will still begin in the second weekend of February, but with the addition of the ANZAC Day Bledisloe Cup Test, will now finish one week later. The squads for the Bledisloe Cup game will be announced following round 9, heightening the emphasis on early-season form for all eligible players.

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The playoffs will still feature the top six teams from the regular season, but this time the top two will earn a week off and await the winners of the 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5 elimination finals in the semi-finals.

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley said the changes were designed to deliver a more compelling format for the coming season.

“We’re delighted to have developed a structure that pushes the limits of our competition window to deliver more games and give every fan more opportunities to see their favourite teams in action,” Mesley said.

“At the same time our new-look Finals Series ensures teams will be more desperate than ever to finish in the top two to secure a week off, and the top four to host a home Final, while every Finals game will be a genuine do-or-die contest on the road to the championship.

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“The introduction of the Anzac Bledisloe to our calendar will help ensure every match means more, with Test jerseys up for grabs from the moment we kick off in February.

“Off the back of the success of Super Round in 2026, we are working diligently to confirm it remains an integral part of our calendar next year.

“We’re already looking forward to the storylines, drama and excitement that this new structure will help deliver for Super Rugby Pacific in 2027.”

Further details regarding the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific draw will be announced in the coming weeks.

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2027 Super Rugby Pacific playoffs format

Elimination Finals

3-seed vs. 6-seed

4-seed vs. 5-seed

Semi-Finals

1-seed vs. lowest-seeded EF winner

2-seed vs. highest-seeded EF winner

Grand Final

Highest-seeded SF winner vs. Lowest-seeded SF winner

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Comments

20 Comments
N
Nickers 7 days ago

Once again seems like they missed the opportunity to make it simple and logical.


If Australian teams want to play in the finals they should be better, not be gifted a spot. In all likelihood the 6th placed team will have won a lot less than half their games.

M
Mitch 7 days ago

A step forward but 18 games per team, meaning a proper home and away season must be the end goal and stuff the national unions!

J
JW 7 days ago

Nar NZ sides don’t need to play the aussies twice. Just have a single round between groups and NZ champ v Aus champ final.

J
JW 7 days ago

I thought it was commonly accepted sides don’t want a week off, at least as it relates to their chances, or is the jury still out on that one?

E
EL 7 days ago

Hallelujah!! At last home and away games.

J
JW 7 days ago

16 regular season games in a 10 team league.

A
Another 7 days ago

I’d prefer 18 rounds of Home/Away Round Robin and Top 4 qualifying for Semis then Final. No need to elaborate why.

J
JW 7 days ago

Why?


I’d rather an extra week of a couple of games after that.

S
Spew_81 7 days ago

Agree “8 rounds of Home/Away Round Robin and Top 4 qualifying for Semis then Final”.


If they want more playoff games. They can have a Cup/Plate/Bowl set up. Top four, next four, wooden spoon game. Those games will still matter, to the teams involved and their fans, as everyone wants to end their season on a win.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

So yet again we get an unfair comp. Just play each year home and away. 18 rounds. Simple. Then the Silly Anzac test gets plonked in the middle.

S
Spew_81 7 days ago

They used to start Super Rugby in January. They can move it two weeks back to make it a proper home and away set up.

S
SB 7 days ago

6 out of 10 teams making the playoffs is just a joke. 18 rounds, home and away with no byes. Semi final then final was very clearly the way to go.

J
JW 7 days ago

No need for any finals, just have a 18 week tournament.

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

Yea but those bottom 4 got to fight it out I like it you gotta play the hand you are dealt will keep the fans engaged right thru to end of round robin and with teans in bottom half fighting to stay up in 6 and top teans fighting for top 2 places it’s good

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Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 3 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yeah Mitch would be my favourite to take over right now. He seems the best qualified and most realistic appointment to turn England around on the quick. Still I think Nick is right, there is a good chance he wouldn't want it. He's coaching one of the most dominant teams in sporting history right now. At his age the money might not be enough of an incentive to stick his neck in the noose.

46 Go to comments
T
Tom 7 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Funny when Jamie George came out after the 6N and said England have realised the best teams are playing multiphase rugby. Holy sh*t what a revelation.

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T
Tom 9 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

So much learnings mate. They're bursting at the seams with f*cking learnings, shame they can't beat anyone at rugby.

46 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 10 minutes ago
Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

He wouldn’t be much of a dancer but probably still a better dancer than a player.

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



...

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P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

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U
Utiku Old Boy 19 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

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343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 23 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



...

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P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

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S
SB 30 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



...

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S
SB 32 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 33 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 34 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 35 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

46 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

46 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

46 Go to comments
N
NB 43 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

46 Go to comments
N
NB 43 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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46 Go to comments
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