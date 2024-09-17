Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Stuart McCloskey commits to Ulster despite Top 14 interest

By Josh Raisey
Stuart McCloskey of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and Ulster at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban, South Africa. (Photo By Shaun Roy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland and Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has signed a contract extension with his province, keeping him at the Kingspan Stadium until 2027.

The 18-cap international, 32, has been ever present for Ulster since making his debut in the 2013/14 season, and has gone on to make 190 appearances.

Ulster have managed to keep hold of one of their star players despite interest from the Top 14, with French outlet Sud Ouest reporting earlier this year that the 112kg centre had piqued the interest of Bayonne.

A move abroad would have ended the centre’s hopes of representing Ireland, which would have been a surprising move following a summer where he featured in his country’s 25-24 victory over world champions South Africa in Durban.

This new deal comes just days before Ulster get their United Rugby Championship campaign underway at home to reigning champions Glasgow Warriors.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Ulster
14:45
21 Sep 24
Glasgow
All Stats and Data

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract for the next two years,” McCloskey said. “I feel like I’m playing the best rugby of my career, and I’m enjoying my role as one of the more experienced players in the team.

“We have a squad packed with talent, and have a good blend between experience and youth. It’s exciting times around the place, and we have a core of young centres coming through that I’m excited to work with and help push them on.

“I’m really motivated and excited for the season ahead as we move forward.”

Ulster head of recruitment and rugby operations Bryn Cunningham added: “This is fantastic news for us as we get ready for the new season. Stuart is one of our most experienced international players in our squad, and a standout member of the team.

“Being a key presence for us, not only on the pitch, but off it as well, we see his current leadership role really growing and evolving, particularly with so many young players in and around the Senior Men’s squad. Stuart will be a great role model for this talent coming through.

“We are delighted he has chosen to commit his future for the next couple of seasons, as we hope to see this team continue to progress in the months ahead.”

Search